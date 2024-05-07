The microArch D1025 Dual-Resolution 3D Printer Delivers Flexible, High-Precision 3D Printing of Parts that Require Micron-Level Precision and Repeatability

To offer more flexibility for customers looking for high precision 3D printing solutions, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) is launching the industry's first line of hybrid printing solutions for micro-scale and ultra high-resolution applications. The dual resolution microArch D1025 is the first printer in the series, printing in either 10µm or 25µm resolution, or in hybrid mode with both resolutions in the same print layer or in different layers.

Since BMF launched its first printer in 2016, the company now supports over 2,000 customers across the world as they look to iterate and produce more precise parts. Built upon BMF's patented Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology, the microArch D1025 enables more efficiency within the 3D printing process, allowing users across healthcare, electronics, life sciences, and photonics applications to print two resolutions within a single layer.

Using a technique that allows for rapid photopolymerization of layers of liquid polymer using a flash of UV light at micro-scale resolution, the 25µm resolution mode can be used for parts in which the features don't require ultra-high resolution and 10µm mode supports small, complex features to optimize the 3D printing process. Users also have the ability to choose to print a single build in either 25µm or 10µm depending upon the part geometry, providing greater flexibility and efficiency across all applications and industries.

"Our driving motivation for innovation has been to offer new platforms that can help realize high value applications for 3D printing. Increasingly, we have been pushed by our customers to bring our technology to applications where higher precision and tighter tolerances would result in an overall increase in quality and performance, regardless of part size," said John Kawola, CEO-Global, BMF. "The launch of the microArch D1025 continues our commitment to answer this call, combining the advances of the microArch S350 25µm platform with the high-resolution capability of our 10-micron printer into one powerful, flexible solution for our customers."

In addition to offering dual platform capabilities, the microArch D1025 delivers enhanced, built-in automation and easy shifting between resolution modes to optimize the user experience while saving time, resources and cost. To learn more about the microArch D1025, please visit https://bmf3d.com/microarch-d1025/

About Boston Micro Fabrication:

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) enables highly precise, micro-scale 3D printing across healthcare, the life sciences, electronics, and machining industries. Using the company's proprietary PµSL (Projection Micro Stereolithography) technology, the microArch system printers produce the industry's most accurate and precise high-resolution 3D prints for product development, research, and industrial short run production. Founded in 2016, BMF has offices in Boston, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Tokyo with a research and development center in San Diego. For more information on BMF please visit www.bmf3d.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

