London Finance & Investment Group Plc - PDMR Notification
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
London Finance & Investment Group PLC 7 May 2024
(Incorporated in England & Wales with registered number 201151)
LSE code: LFI
JSE code: LNF
ISIN: GB0002994001
("London Finance" or "the Company")
PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITES
DEALING ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company announces that it has received notification that Mr Warwick Marshall purchased 125,000 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company on 3 May 2024. Following the purchase Mr Marshall holds a direct beneficial interest in 125,000 shares representing 0.4% of the issued share capital.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR'). In accordance with MAR, the relevant Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') notifications are set out in below.
This announcement is also made in compliance paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|Enquiries to:
|London Finance & Investment Group PLC
020 3709 8741
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr Warwick Hugh Marshall
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director & Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|London Finance & Investment Group Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800BV1J4DJE2SY849
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0002994001
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
1. 100,000
2. 25,000
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
1. £0.435625
2. £0.43
|d)
|Aggregated information
No. of Shares: 125,000
Total Purchase Price: £54,312.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|3rd May 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange