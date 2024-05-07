Anzeige
07.05.2024
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - PDMR Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

London Finance & Investment Group PLC 7 May 2024

(Incorporated in England & Wales with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("London Finance" or "the Company")

PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITES

DEALING ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company announces that it has received notification that Mr Warwick Marshall purchased 125,000 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company on 3 May 2024. Following the purchase Mr Marshall holds a direct beneficial interest in 125,000 shares representing 0.4% of the issued share capital.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR'). In accordance with MAR, the relevant Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') notifications are set out in below.

This announcement is also made in compliance paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries to:
London Finance & Investment Group PLC

020 3709 8741

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMr Warwick Hugh Marshall
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director & Chairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLondon Finance & Investment Group Plc
b)LEI213800BV1J4DJE2SY849
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5p each

GB0002994001

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares

1. 100,000
2. 25,000
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

1. £0.435625

2. £0.43

d)Aggregated information

No. of Shares: 125,000

Total Purchase Price: £54,312.50

e)Date of the transaction3rd May 2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange


