London Finance & Investment Group Plc - PDMR Notification

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

London Finance & Investment Group PLC 7 May 2024

(Incorporated in England & Wales with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("London Finance" or "the Company")

PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITES

DEALING ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company announces that it has received notification that Mr Warwick Marshall purchased 125,000 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company on 3 May 2024. Following the purchase Mr Marshall holds a direct beneficial interest in 125,000 shares representing 0.4% of the issued share capital.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR'). In accordance with MAR, the relevant Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') notifications are set out in below.

This announcement is also made in compliance paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

