GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2024
127 Leser
Anaqua Unveils PATTSY WAVE Version 8 IP Management Software

New release empowers IP professionals with enhanced operational efficiency and functionality

BOSTON, May 07, 2024, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual propertyVersion 8, the latest release of the patent and trademark management software. With this announcement, PATTSY WAVE Version 8 offers a streamlined IP management experience for IP professionals in corporations and law firms focused on efficient task execution.

Created to simplify workflows, mitigate risk, and elevate accuracy, Version 8's new components help IP professionals manage their portfolios with greater precision and ease. New capabilities include:

  • Inventor Portal: A cutting-edge tool that enhances collaboration between inventors and legal teams. The Inventor Portal streamlines the invention disclosure process with customizable, no-code questionnaires, intuitive tracking mechanisms for inventor awards, and automated workflows for legal processing.
  • APIs: PATTSY WAVE's APIs will provide a standard, reliable mechanism to share data with external applications. Clients will be able to retrieve bibliographic and action data from any of PATTSY WAVE's primary modules.
  • Unlimited Parties & Customizable Roles: Users can now assign an unlimited number of responsible parties to any matter. Teams can also define roles applicable to their organization and create specialized roles associated with Action Categories.

PATTSY WAVE Version 8 also includes enhanced user experience and functionality with expanded data validation to provide global coverage and detailed assignment history, ensuring a comprehensive and intuitive system for all.

"With the release of PATTSY WAVE Version 8, Anaqua continues our commitment to empowering intellectual property professionals with innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and drive productivity," said Bob Romeo, CEO at Anaqua. "Version 8 is the ideal solution for IP professionals seeking a modern, integrated tool to drive their IP operations with speed, accuracy and control."

For more information about PATTSY WAVE Version 8 and its latest features, visit anaqua.com/pattsy-wave/.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property, or on Anaqua's LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
