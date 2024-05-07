Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.05.2024 | 14:18
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 30 April 2024 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Net Assets

Al Rajhi Bank

6.31%

Naspers

5.27%

Saudi Basic Industries

3.76%

PKO Bank Polski

3.54%

Capitec

3.41%

The Saudi National Bank

3.40%

Firstrand

3.16%

Qatar National Bank

2.91%

Saudi Telecom

2.78%

Etihad Etisalat

2.40%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 April 2024 was as follows:

Saudi Arabia

26.62%

South Africa

22.60%

Poland

10.43%

United Arab Emirates

10.29%

Turkey

8.82%

Greece

5.09%

Hungary

3.65%

Qatar

3.49%

Kuwait

2.62%

Czechia

1.59%

Kazakhstan

0.96%

Romania

0.24%

Russia

0.00%

Cash and other net assets

3.60%

TOTAL

100.00%

For any enquiries please contact:

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


