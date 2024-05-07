Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.: Esperion Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Q1 Total Revenue Grew 467% Y/Y to $137.7 Million, Reflecting Strong Growth Globally -



- Q1 U.S. Net Product Revenue Grew 46% Y/Y to $24.8 Million -

- Q1 Retail Prescription Equivalents Grew 43% Y/Y and 6% Q/Q, Increased Momentum from Label Expansions Expected Throughout 2024 -

- Received U.S. FDA Approval of Broad New Label Expansions for NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet, Becoming the First LDL-C Lowering Non-Statins to Prevent Heart Attacks and Reduce Cardiovascular Risk in Primary and Secondary Prevention Patients -

- Received Positive Opinion from the Committee for Medical Products for Human Use (CHMP); European Commission Decision for Expanded Labels Anticipated in Q2 2024 -

- Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:00 a.m. ET -

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and provided a business update.

"We are proud of our strong start to 2024 and the continued momentum and growth we again delivered in the first quarter," said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO. "We posted retail prescription equivalent growth of 43% year-over-year, generated our highest level of revenue yet, and ended the quarter with a cash balance that positions us to capitalize on our new label and deliver long term value growth."

"We also received FDA approval of our highly anticipated label expansions for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, which we believe positions us for a meaningful uptick in growth. As the only oral LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering non-statins approved for reducing cardiovascular risk in both primary and secondary prevention patients, our expanded labels will enable us to potentially reach more than 70 million new patients in need of an alternative therapy. We believe this approval brings us closer to bridging the statin gap, which encompasses an underserved patient population that is unable to reach their LDL-C goal on current therapies alone."

"We have prioritized investment in our commercial strategy, including ramping up our sales force, launching our new Lipid Lurker consumer campaign, developing a suite of new promotional materials, and initiating partnerships to provide improved interim access with the payer and patient communities. We're also pleased to report utilization management criteria updates that will be made by two major payers in the next two months that covers 40 million lives, and anticipate additional payers aligning with our new labels on a weekly basis. Looking to our global ex-U.S. franchise., our partner Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE) continued to drive increased sales across newly launched territories, signaling the growth potential of these products globally. In summary, with our reinforced commercial infrastructure and recent payer wins, we are poised for significant growth and I look forward to sharing our progress in the coming quarters."

First Quarter 2024 Key Accomplishments and Recent Highlights

Granted expanded label from the FDA for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET on March 22, 2024. The label expansion added prevention of heart attacks and reduction of cardiovascular risk as indications and expanded the LDL-C lowering indication to include use with or without a statin. The updates to the label expand accessibility by approximately 70 million patients in the U.S.





Initiated new commercial initiatives to increase patient awareness of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET's expanded labels. Expanded our sales force to 150 representatives in the U.S. and developed new promotional materials and tools to supplement salesforce efforts. Initiated partnerships to provide interim patient access while working with payers to update utilization management criteria and streamline transition to the new and expanded labels.





Received positive opinions from the Committee for Medical Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medical Agency (EMA) on March 22, 2024. The opinions were based on the updated label of NILEMDO ® (bempedoic acid) and NUSTENDI ® (bempedoic acid / ezetimibe fixed dose combination), which were recommended for the reduction of LDL-C and cardiovascular risk. The European Commission is expected to deliver its determination on the pending label update applications in the second quarter of 2024.





(bempedoic acid) and NUSTENDI (bempedoic acid / ezetimibe fixed dose combination), which were recommended for the reduction of LDL-C and cardiovascular risk. The European Commission is expected to deliver its determination on the pending label update applications in the second quarter of 2024. Reported royalty revenue of $6.6 million in the first quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 164%. DSE launched in the Netherlands, Czech Republic, and Slovakia during the first quarter of 2024. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited ("DS ASCA") received approvals in Thailand and Myanmar during the first quarter of 2024.





Presented prespecified subgroup analyses from the CLEAR Outcomes trial at ACC 2024. The subgroup analyses evaluated key underserved and understudied populations, including patients with obesity, women, and Hispanics/Latinx. CLEAR Outcomes enrolled 48% women and 17% Hispanic/Latinx patients, setting a new standard for diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. NEXLETOL demonstrated a 23% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE-4) versus placebo in obese patients and had clinical benefits in women and Hispanic/Latinx patients with and without cardiovascular disease.





Initiated the technology transfer process for NILEMDO and NUSTENDI tablet manufacturing to DSE for its territories, which we expect to be completed in the second half of 2025. Additionally, as part of our amended partnership, we authorized DSE to proceed with commercialization of a triple formulation product comprising bempedoic acid, ezetimibe, and a statin, which, if approved, has the potential to meaningfully extend the product's lifecycle in Europe.





Our collaboration with Otsuka in Japan remains on track, with Otsuka's phase III study expected to close out in Q2 2024, an anticipated Japan New Drug Application (JNDA) filing in late 2024, and approval and National Health Insurance (NHI) pricing in 2025.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue was $137.7 million, compared to $24.3 million for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of approximately 467%.

U.S. net product revenue was $24.8 million, compared to $17.0 million for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of approximately 46%, driven by retail prescription growth of 43%.

Collaboration revenue was $113.0 million, compared to $7.3 million for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of 1,448%, driven by increased tablet sales to our international partners and sales growth within partner territories along with the settlement related milestone payment.

Research and development expenses were $13.4 million, compared to $31.4 million for the comparable period in 2023, a decrease of 57%. The decrease is primarily related to the close-out of our CLEAR Outcomes study.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $42.0 million, compared to $29.9 million for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of 40%. The increase is primarily related to the ramp up of our sales force ahead of our commercial launch in addition to bonus payments and promotional costs.

Total net income for the quarter was $61.0 million, compared to a net loss of $61.7 million for the comparable period in 2023.

Basic net income per share was $0.36, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.79 for the comparable period in 2023. Diluted net income per share was $0.34.

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $226.6 million, which includes our legal settlement and $90.7 million in net proceeds from our underwritten public offering in January 2024, compared with $82.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately 187.9 million shares of common stock outstanding, excluding 2.0 million treasury shares to be purchased in the prepaid forward transaction as part of the convertible debt financing.

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company still expects full year 2024 operating expenses to be approximately $225 million to $245 million, including $20 million in non-cash expenses related to stock compensation.

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol - that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life's work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on X at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is part of the CLEAR clinical research program for NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet. The CLEAR Program seeks to generate important clinical evidence on the safety and efficacy of bempedoic acid, a first in a class ATP citrate lyase inhibitor contained in NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET and its potential role in addressing additional critical unmet medical needs. More than 60,000 people will have participated in the program by the time of its completion. The CLEAR Program includes 5 label-enabling Phase III studies as well as other key Phase IV studies with the potential to reach more than 70 million people with or at risk for CVD based on elevated LDL-C.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,609 $ 82,248 Working capital 201,094 44,841 Total assets 373,060 205,796 Revenue interest liability 279,883 274,778 Convertible notes, net of issuance costs 262,033 261,596 Common stock 188 118 Accumulated deficit (1,488,262 ) (1,549,284 ) Total stockholders' deficit (294,298 ) (454,994 )

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)