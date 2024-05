Krypto News: Trader macht eine Million Dollar mit diesem Meme Coin

This trader is so patient!



He turned 60 $SOL($8,673) into $1.26M in 2 months, a gain of 144x!



He spent 60 $SOL($8,673) to buy 24.8M $HAMMY at $0.00035 on Mar 10.



About a month later, the price rose to $0.007, and his gain had exceeded 20x, but he did not sell for profit.… pic.twitter.com/7k66nwgQOZ