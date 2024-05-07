Network to Code and Internet2 Team Up to Pioneer Network Automation Across Research and Education Community

Membership furthers Network to Code's ability to collaborate with Internet2 community members to support successful network automation implementation.

Network to Code , the global leader in network automation services and solutions, today announced its new membership with Internet2 , a non-profit, member-driven consortium delivering advanced technology initiatives among research and higher education institutions. The collaboration is focused on working with Internet2 community members to support their network automation needs, including learning about, adopting, and reaping the benefits of network automation.

In an era when over 65 percent of network activities are still performed manually, Network to Code's innovative approach has automated over a million devices globally, and deployed more network automation projects than any other company worldwide. This collaboration with Internet2 - known for its robust, high-speed network, tailored cloud solutions, and security services - aims to fast-track how educational and research organizations leverage network and automation technology.

Internet2 industry members play a crucial role in enhancing networking and cyberinfrastructure as well as fostering collaboration within the research and education sector. These companies are not merely vendors but active community participants dedicated to leveraging the Internet2 network to conduct collaborative research and provide advanced services that benefit the broader community.

"Joining Internet2 marks a significant milestone for us, uniting with like-minded members who share our passion for leveraging technology to achieve transformative advancements in their industry," said John Marchese, CEO of Network to Code. "We're excited to empower change within this community through the strategic use of network automation, enhancing how these institutions meet their operational goals."

Network to Code recognizes the importance of collaboration and innovation in advancing the networking goals of the research and higher education community. Network to Code's membership with Internet2 not only enables the deployment of cutting-edge network solutions but also solidifies its role as a pivotal technology provider supporting these critical institutions. By implementing data-driven automation based on NetDevOps principles, Network to Code enhances system reliability, efficiency, and security, all while cutting costs.

"Network to Code's expertise in automation will significantly contribute to our community's efforts to advance U.S. research and education infrastructure," said George Loftus, associate vice president of Internet2 Network Services. "Their participation in the Internet2 community is set to equip other members with the necessary skills and available solutions to enable long-term network automation success, and develop the network engineers of the future."

Network to Code empowers and enables network teams to deliver incredible results through data-driven network automation.

Chart your path to excellence with Network to Code by visiting: https:/networktocode.com .

About Network to Code

Network to Code is the foremost expert in network automation strategy and has deployed more network automation projects than any other company in the world. Our network automation solutions help organizations transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through managed and professional services, NTC deploys data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs. NTC is the creator of Nautobot, the leading open source Network Source of Truth and Automation platform.

Get started at https://networktocode.com .

About Internet2®

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 332 U.S. universities, 57 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 58 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework.

For more information, visit https://internet2.edu .

