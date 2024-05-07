Anzeige
TopBuild Corp.: TopBuild Reports First Quarter Results, Raises 2024 Outlook and Announces $1B Share Repurchase Authorization

First quarter sales grow 1.1% to $1.3 billion

Gross margin expands 100 basis points to 30.3%

Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 100 basis points to 19.8%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud of our first quarter results, which reflect the strength of our business, our ongoing drive to improve, and the hard work of our team. We continue to focus on growing the business - both organically and through M&A - and delivering operational improvements, as evidenced by the 100 basis point expansion in our first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin year over year."

First Quarter Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2023)

3 Months Ended 3/31/24ReportedChange
Sales$1,278,7171.1%
Gross Margin30.3%100 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.5%0 bps
Operating Profit$214,5087.6%
Operating Margin16.8%100 bps
Net Income$152,38112.2%
Net Income per diluted share$4.7911.9%
3 Months Ended 3/31/24AdjustedChange
Sales$1,278,7171.1%
Gross Margin30.3%100 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.5%30 bps
Operating Profit$214,4345.6%
Operating Margin16.8%70 bps
Net Income$153,12210.7%
Net Income per diluted share$4.8110.3%
EBITDA$253,8186.5%
EBITDA Margin19.8%100 bps

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended March 31, 2023)

Installation3 Months
Ended
3/31/24		 Specialty
Distribution		3 Months
Ended
3/31/24
Sales$798,743 Sales$545,794
Change Change
Volume0.3% Volume(4.2)%
Price1.2% Price1.5%
M&A3.5% M&A0.4%
Dispositions(0.9)% Dispositions0.0%
Total Change4.1% Total Change(2.3)%
Operating Margin19.6% Operating Margin14.2%
Change50 bps Change110 bps
Adj. Operating Margin19.6% Adj. Operating Margin14.1%
Change40 bps Change90 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin22.0% Adj. EBITDA Margin16.9%
Change60 bps Change110 bps

Capital Allocation

2024 Acquisitions
Year to date, the Company has announced the acquisition of five insulation companies which are expected to generate approximately $68 million in annual revenue. They are listed in the chart below.

TTM Revenue
Company ($ millions)Month
Brabble Insulation (I)$5.2February
Morris Black & Sons (I)$3.8March
Pest Control Insulation (D)$25.4March
Green Space Insulation (I)$6.0April
Insulation Works (I)$28.0May
Total $68.4
I = Installation, D = Specialty Distribution

"We are extremely disciplined regarding capital allocation. We will continue to prioritize reinvesting our free cash flow to make acquisitions and drive increased shareholder value. With a total addressable market of more than $18 billion across our highly fragmented end markets, we are actively evaluating a strong pipeline of opportunities. Year-to-date, we have announced five acquisitions totaling approximately $68 million in annual revenue," continued Buck.

New Share Repurchase Authorization
TopBuild also announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization is in addition to the $154.0 million remaining from the prior authorization, bringing the total availability for share repurchases to $1.15 billion.

"Our new repurchase authorization demonstrates management and our Board of Directors' continued confidence in and support of our long-term strategy and the importance of returning capital to shareholders," Buck said.

2024 Outlook1
"We are confident in our ability to continue delivering strong performance in 2024. Our unique business model, our commitment to driving shareholder value, and our ability to successfully navigate changes in the macro environment position us extremely well for the long term," concluded Buck.

The Company's raised its outlook for 2024 in light of strong profitability in the first quarter and to incorporate the acquisitions completed to date in 2024.

2024LowHigh
Sales$5,400 $5,600
Adjusted EBITDA*$1,065 $1,155


* See table for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

1 This outlook reflects management's current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild's current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 7, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management's formal remarks and a presentation will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the "adjusted" financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a "same branch basis" are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website under "SEC Filings" at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," "may," "project," "estimate" or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023
Net sales $1,278,717 $1,265,238
Cost of sales 891,567 895,023
Gross profit 387,150 370,215
Selling, general, and administrative expense 172,642 170,784
Operating profit 214,508 199,431
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense (18,795) (18,039)
Other, net 11,282 1,923
Other expense, net (7,513) (16,116)
Income before income taxes 206,995 183,315
Income tax expense (54,614) (47,445)
Net income $152,381 $135,870
Net income per common share:
Basic $4.82 $4.31
Diluted $4.79 $4.28
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 31,641,454 31,550,658
Diluted 31,843,818 31,713,239
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023
Net income $152,381 $135,870
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,092) 1,753
Comprehensive income $148,289 $137,623
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
As of
March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $968,809 $848,565
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $22,398 at March 31, 2024, and $23,948 at December 31, 2023 829,221 799,009
Inventories 375,056 364,731
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,376 36,939
Total current assets 2,202,462 2,049,244
Right of use assets 201,392 204,629
Property and equipment, net 266,422 264,487
Goodwill 2,052,319 2,042,568
Other intangible assets, net 578,335 591,058
Other assets 9,522 10,865
Total assets $5,310,452 $5,162,851
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $467,863 $469,585
Current portion of long-term debt 46,230 47,039
Accrued liabilities 201,402 187,217
Short-term operating lease liabilities 67,041 65,780
Short-term finance lease liabilities 1,829 1,917
Total current liabilities 784,365 771,538
Long-term debt 1,362,498 1,373,028
Deferred tax liabilities, net 243,622 243,930
Long-term portion of insurance reserves 60,179 58,783
Long-term operating lease liabilities 142,552 146,213
Long-term finance lease liabilities 3,716 4,150
Other liabilities 1,487 1,554
Total liabilities 2,598,419 2,599,196
EQUITY 2,712,033 2,563,655
Total liabilities and equity $5,310,452 $5,162,851
As of March 31,
2024 2023
Other Financial Data
Receivable days 52 52
Inventory days 38 43
Accounts payable days 62 60
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $736,414 $805,225
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 14.0% 15.6%
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income $152,381 $135,870
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 34,257 32,100
Share-based compensation 5,127 3,135
(Gain)/loss on sale of assets (561) 185
Amortization of debt issuance costs 720 720
Provision for bad debt expense 4,464 1,338
Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,902 1,642
Deferred income taxes, net (240) 563
Change in certain assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net (28,486) (10,847)
Inventories (12,056) 20,096
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,541 11,579
Accounts payable (2,659) (25,480)
Accrued liabilities 16,170 (3,339)
Other, net (783) 2,239
Net cash provided by operating activities 178,777 169,801
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (19,881) (15,580)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (22,240) (45,845)
Proceeds from sale of assets 1,608 455
Net cash used in investing activities (40,513) (60,970)
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Repayment of long-term debt (12,059) (9,743)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (6,059) (6,350)
Exercise of stock options 1,020 1,029
Net cash used in by financing activities (17,098) (15,064)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash (922) (58)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 120,244 93,709
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 848,565 240,069
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $968,809 $333,778
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $13,737 $18,271
Accruals for property and equipment 307 835
TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023 Change
Installation
Sales $798,743 $767,090 4.1 %
Operating profit, as reported $156,757 $146,897
Operating margin, as reported 19.6 % 19.1 %
Acquisition related costs 45 263
Operating profit, as adjusted $156,802 $147,160
Operating margin, as adjusted 19.6 % 19.2 %
Share-based compensation 330 379
Depreciation and amortization 18,267 16,493
EBITDA, as adjusted $175,399 $164,032 6.9 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 22.0 % 21.4 %
Specialty Distribution
Sales $545,794 $558,375 (2.3)%
Operating profit, as reported $77,579 $73,333
Operating margin, as reported 14.2 % 13.1 %
Rationalization charges (750) -
Acquisition related costs - 340
Operating profit, as adjusted $76,829 $73,673
Operating margin, as adjusted 14.1 % 13.2 %
Share-based compensation 433 238
Depreciation and amortization 14,836 14,572
EBITDA, as adjusted $92,098 $88,483 4.1 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 16.9 % 15.8 %
TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023 Change
Total net sales
Sales before eliminations $1,344,537 $1,325,465
Intercompany eliminations (65,820) (60,227)
Net sales after eliminations $1,278,717 $1,265,238 1.1 %
Operating profit, as reported - segments $234,336 $220,230
General corporate expense, net (9,067) (10,828)
Intercompany eliminations (10,761) (9,971)
Operating profit, as reported $214,508 $199,431
Operating margin, as reported 16.8 % 15.8 %
Rationalization charges (750) -
Acquisition related costs † 676 3,658
Operating profit, as adjusted $214,434 $203,089
Operating margin, as adjusted 16.8 % 16.1 %
Share-based compensation 5,127 3,135
Depreciation and amortization 34,257 32,100
EBITDA, as adjusted $253,818 $238,324 6.5 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 19.8 % 18.8 %
Sales change period over period 13,479
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 15,494
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales 114.9 %
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023
Net sales
Same branch:
Installation $771,942 $760,652
Specialty Distribution 543,445 558,375
Eliminations (65,820) (60,227)
Total same branch $1,249,567 $1,258,800
Acquisitions (a):
Installation $26,801 $-
Specialty Distribution 2,349 -
Total acquisitions 29,150 -
Dispositions (b):
Installation $- $6,438
Total dispositions - 6,438
Total net sales $1,278,717 $1,265,238
EBITDA, as adjusted
Same branch $250,105 $237,190
Acquisitions (a) 3,713 -
Dispositions (b) - 1,134
Total $253,818 $238,324
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
Same branch (c) 20.0 %
Acquisitions (d) 12.7 %
Total (e) 19.8 % 18.8 %
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
Same branch (f) NM
Acquisitions (d) 12.7 %
Total (g) 114.9 %
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch
(c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
NM Not Meaningful
TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023
Gross Profit Reconciliation
Net sales $1,278,717 $1,265,238
Gross profit, as reported $387,150 $370,215
Acquisition related costs - -
Gross profit, as adjusted $387,150 $370,215
Gross margin, as reported 30.3 % 29.3 %
Gross margin, as adjusted 30.3 % 29.3 %
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $172,642 $170,784
Rationalization charges (750) -
Acquisition related costs 676 3,658
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $172,716 $167,126
Operating Profit Reconciliation
Operating profit, as reported $214,508 $199,431
Rationalization charges (750) -
Acquisition related costs 676 3,658
Operating profit, as adjusted $214,434 $203,089
Operating margin, as reported 16.8 % 15.8 %
Operating margin, as adjusted 16.8 % 16.1 %
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported $206,995 $183,315
Rationalization charges (750) -
Acquisition related costs 676 3,658
Income before income taxes, as adjusted 206,921 186,973
Tax rate at 26.0% (53,799) (48,613)
Income, as adjusted $153,122 $138,360
Income per common share, as adjusted $4.81 $4.36
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 31,843,818 31,713,239
TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023
Net income, as reported $152,381 $135,870
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net 7,513 16,116
Income tax expense 54,614 47,445
Depreciation and amortization 34,257 32,100
Share-based compensation 5,127 3,135
Rationalization charges (750) -
Acquisition related costs 676 3,658
EBITDA, as adjusted $253,818 $238,324
TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
2023 2024 Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 March 31, 2024
Net sales$1,317,262 $1,326,120 $1,286,074 $1,278,717 $5,208,173
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 35,527 13,815 9,525 5,691 64,558
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,352,789 $1,339,935 $1,295,599 $1,284,408 $5,272,731
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
2024 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2024
Low High
Estimated net income, as reported$611.0 $689.0
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net 47.0 43.0
Income tax expense 216.0 241.0
Depreciation and amortization 143.0 139.0
Share-based compensation 19.0 17.0
Acquisition related costs 29.0 26.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$1,065.0 $1,155.0


