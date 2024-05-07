Reflect Scientific Inc. Announces Second Quarter Sale of Groundbreaking Aerospace Manufacturing Solution

OREM, Utah, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a leading provider of innovative cooling solutions, today announced sales of $105,000 attributable to the successful launch of the company's state-of-the-art L-80 MAX and L-80 Lite chillers, which have revolutionized the aluminum heat treatment process in aerospace manufacturing.



The L-80 series chillers have been specially adapted for cooling isopropyl alcohol used in the quenching process of aluminum heat treatment. After extensive research and testing of various technologies, a leading aerospace manufacturer has chosen Reflect Scientific's cutting-edge solution to enhance their operations. The L-80 MAX and L-80 Lite chillers offer unparalleled efficiency, precision, and safety, enabling manufacturers to increase production capacity while maintaining the highest quality standards.

"We are very pleased to witness the positive impact our L-80 series chillers are having on the aerospace manufacturing industry," said Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only meets but exceeds the rigorous demands of this sector. The sales in the second quarter are a testament to the value our technology brings to our customers."

The L-80 MAX and L-80 Lite chillers utilize patented liquid nitrogen cooling technology to rapidly reduce the temperature of isopropyl alcohol to -80°C with a precision of ±5°C in less than an hour. This capability accelerates the quenching process and allows for consistent and monitored bath temperatures, enhancing aerospace components' strength and durability.

The success of the L-80 series chillers in the aerospace industry has opened doors for potential adoption in other sectors. Reflect Scientific Inc. is actively exploring opportunities to adapt its innovative cooling technology to meet the unique needs of various industries, including automotive, medical, and beyond.

For more information about Cryometrix chillers for cryo treatment and the groundbreaking L-80 series chillers, please visit https://tinyurl.com/2s43vnsf.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

