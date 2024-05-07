CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that FM Logistic, a global supply chain management service, has selected the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to secure tens of thousands of identities around the world and provide a secure foundation for its digital transformation and information security.

With 28,000 people worldwide, FM Logistic helps optimize the global supply chain by monitoring computerized inventory management, order processing, co-packing, manufacturing, transportation and distribution. To streamline processes and improve productivity, FM Logistic began a major digital transformation initiative, including a cloud migration project. Its existing identity management solution, however, was labor-intensive when managing privileged identities and not compatible with its cloud migration efforts. The company needed a solution to reduce complexity, simplify and automate their identity lifecycle management, provide privileged access management and integrate with their cloud migration.

FM Logistic will standardize on the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to address these issues. The platform enables secure access for any identity human or machine to any resource or environment from anywhere, using any device.

"From warehouse employees and customers to machine-based APIs, the number of identities our team is managing is growing. We need a partner to help us improve control of our critical data, increase the level of cyber protection and support us adapting to modern use cases at the speed of business," said Alexandre Brauner, FM Logistic Group information systems director. "CyberArk's partnership is critical to our success. Their team was able to identify and address our problems quickly and efficiently. We need a best-of-breed identity security solution and CyberArk's technology and people delivered."

"Global supply chains are highly interconnected and interdependent. They can be highly susceptible to disruption, whether that is physical in nature or related to cybersecurity. It only takes one compromised identity to bring a company to its knees," said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. "FM Logistic is a cornerstone of distribution for thousands of enterprises and its cybersecurity strategy is a critical component of their resilience and business continuity capabilities. CyberArk is proud to play a part in helping FM Logistic to focus on their mission of delivering the right goods, to the right place, at the right time."

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity human or machine across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507583227/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Carissa Ryan

Press@CyberArk.com

Investors:

Erica Smith

InvestorRelations@CyberArk.com