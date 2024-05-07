Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Celsius Holdings Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CELH), maker of CELSIUS®, the premium lifestyle?energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY, today reported record first quarter 2024 financial results.

Summary Financials

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

Change (Millions except for

percentages and EPS)

Revenue

$355.7

$259.9

37 % N. America

$339.5

$248.6

37 % International

$16.2

$11.3

43 % Gross Margin

51.2 %

43.8 %

+740 BPS Net Income

$77.8

$41.2

89 % Net Income att. to

Common Shareholders

$64.8

$31.5

106 % Diluted EPS

$0.27

$0.13

108 % Adjusted EBITDA*

$88.0

$48.7

81 %

John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., said: "Celsius reported its best first quarter ever driving record revenue and contributing 47%1 of the quarterly year-over-year growth in the energy drink category. Our category share of 11.5 percent as of April 14 2 reflects the early impact of shelf space gains that we are earning from company-record and ongoing retailer resets, which we believe will serve as a flywheel for our continued growth. Celsius product innovation this year has delighted consumers with the most refreshing products we've ever created."

Jarrod Langhans, Chief Financial Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc., said: "Celsius' first quarter revenue of $356 million and year-over-year growth of 37 percent is a record, despite changes in days on hand inventory by our largest customer. Our solid 51 percent first quarter gross margin reflects a balanced and disciplined approach to leveraging while simultaneously building the business and expanding globally, as well as an accelerated benefit from raw materials pricing and reduced freight costs."

*The company reports financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), but management believes that disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that management uses to assess our performance, may provide users with additional insights into operating performance. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciliations of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, both of which can be found below.

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/221116293

Replay of the conference can be accessed through the webcast link

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit www.celsiusholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. - FINANCIAL TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 879,498

$ 755,981 Accounts receivable-net 200,117

183,703 Note receivable-current-net 2,259

2,318 Inventories-net 197,504

229,275 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,523

19,503 Deferred other costs-current 14,124

14,124 Total current assets 1,315,025

1,204,904







Property and equipment-net 28,350

24,868 Deferred tax assets 22,437

29,518 Right of use assets-operating leases 1,688

1,957 Right of use assets-finance leases 263

208 Other long-term assets 7,963

291 Deferred other costs-non-current 244,807

248,338 Intangibles-net 11,741

12,139 Goodwill 13,866

14,173 Total Assets $ 1,646,140

$ 1,536,396







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 40,196

$ 42,840 Accrued expenses 63,871

62,120 Income taxes payable 58,619

50,424 Accrued promotional allowance 129,201

99,787 Lease liability obligation-operating leases 821

980 Lease liability obligation-finance leases 61

59 Deferred revenue-current 9,513

9,513 Other current liabilities 12,987

10,890 Total current liabilities 315,269

276,613







Lease liability obligation-operating leases 850

955 Lease liability obligation-finance leases 245

193 Deferred tax liability 2,248

2,880 Deferred revenue-non-current 164,849

167,227 Total Liabilities 483,461

447,868







Commitment and contingencies













Mezzanine Equity:





Series A convertible preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 5% cumulative dividends;

1,466,666 shares issued and outstanding at each of March 31, 2024 and December 31,

2023, aggregate liquidation preference of $550,000 as of March 31, 2024 and December

31, 2023. 824,488

824,488







Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 233,070,146 and

231,787,482 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively. 78

77 Additional paid-in capital 281,247

276,717 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,055)

(701) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 58,921

(12,053) Total Stockholders' Equity 338,191

264,040 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,646,140

$ 1,536,396 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Revenue $ 355,708

$ 259,939 Cost of revenue 173,501

146,121 Gross profit 182,207

113,818 Selling, general and administrative expenses 99,017

68,905







Income (loss) from operations 83,190

44,913







Other income (expense):













Interest income on note receivable 28

45 Interest income 9,612

4,924 Foreign exchange loss (369)

(118) Total other income 9,271

4,851







Net income before income taxes 92,461

49,764







Income tax expense (14,650)

(8,537)







Net income $ 77,811

$ 41,227







Dividends on Series A preferred shares (6,837)

(6,781) Income allocated to participating preferred shares (6,128)

(2,934) Net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 64,846

$ 31,512







Other comprehensive income (loss):





Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of

income tax (1,354)

594 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 63,492

$ 32,106







*Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.28

$ 0.14 Dilutive $ 0.27

$ 0.13

*Please refer to Note 3 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, for Earnings per Share reconciliations.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Net income (GAAP measure) $ 77,811

$ 41,227 Add back/(Deduct):





Net interest income (9,640)

(4,969) Income tax expense 14,650

8,537 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,229

549 Non-GAAP EBITDA 84,050

45,344 Stock-based compensation13 3,563

5,507 Foreign exchange 369

118 Distributor Termination14 -

(2,234) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,982

$ 48,735

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Celsius defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before net interest income, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, further adjusted by excluding stock-based compensation expense, foreign exchange gains or losses, distributor termination fees, legal settlement costs and certain impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Celsius uses Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believes these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that management does not consider indicators of Celsius' operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may also be used by many of Celsius' investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. Celsius believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting and assessing operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Celsius' results as reported under GAAP. Celsius strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by Celsius, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare Celsius' use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

____________________ 1 Circana Total US MULOC L13W Ended 3/31/24, RTD Energy 2 Circana Total US MULOC L4W Ended 4/14/24, RTD Energy 3 Circana Total US MULOC L13W ended 3/31/24, RTD Energy 4 Circana Total US MULOC ended 4/21/24, RTD Energy 5 Circana Total US MULOC L4W ended 4/14/24, RTD Energy 6 Circana Total US MULOC RTD energy weekly sugar free dollar share from 4/11/21 - 3/31/24 7 Circana Total US MULOC L13W ended 3/31/24, RTD Energy 8 Circana Total US MULOC L13W ended 3/31/24, RTD Energy 9 Stackline Total US Energy Drink Category L14W ended 3/30/24 10 Circana Total US MULOC L4W ended 3/24/24, RTD Energy 11 Circana Total US MULOC L4W ended 3/24/24, RTD Energy 12 Circana Total US MULOC L4W ended 3/24/24, Energy Powders 13 Selling, general and administrative expenses related to employee non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of unvested restricted share unit and stock option awards granted to employees and directors. The Company believes that the exclusion provides a more accurate comparison of operating results and is useful to investors to understand the impact that stock-based compensation expense has on its operating results. 14 2023 distributor termination represents reversals of accrued termination payments. The unused funds designated for termination expense payments to legacy distributors were reimbursed to Pepsi for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.