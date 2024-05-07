Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.05.2024 | 12:00
33 Leser
Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Celsius Holdings Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CELH), maker of CELSIUS®, the premium lifestyle?energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY, today reported record first quarter 2024 financial results.

Summary Financials


1Q 2024


1Q 2023


Change

(Millions except for
percentages and EPS)


Revenue


$355.7


$259.9


37 %

N. America


$339.5


$248.6


37 %

International


$16.2


$11.3


43 %

Gross Margin


51.2 %


43.8 %


+740 BPS

Net Income


$77.8


$41.2


89 %

Net Income att. to
Common Shareholders


$64.8


$31.5


106 %

Diluted EPS


$0.27


$0.13


108 %

Adjusted EBITDA*


$88.0


$48.7


81 %

John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., said: "Celsius reported its best first quarter ever driving record revenue and contributing 47%1 of the quarterly year-over-year growth in the energy drink category. Our category share of 11.5 percent as of April 14 2 reflects the early impact of shelf space gains that we are earning from company-record and ongoing retailer resets, which we believe will serve as a flywheel for our continued growth. Celsius product innovation this year has delighted consumers with the most refreshing products we've ever created."

Jarrod Langhans, Chief Financial Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc., said: "Celsius' first quarter revenue of $356 million and year-over-year growth of 37 percent is a record, despite changes in days on hand inventory by our largest customer. Our solid 51 percent first quarter gross margin reflects a balanced and disciplined approach to leveraging while simultaneously building the business and expanding globally, as well as an accelerated benefit from raw materials pricing and reduced freight costs."

*The company reports financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), but management believes that disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that management uses to assess our performance, may provide users with additional insights into operating performance. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciliations of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, both of which can be found below.

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/221116293

Replay of the conference can be accessed through the webcast link
About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit www.celsiusholdings.com.

Contacts
[email protected]
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. - FINANCIAL TABLES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)



March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 879,498


$ 755,981

Accounts receivable-net

200,117


183,703

Note receivable-current-net

2,259


2,318

Inventories-net

197,504


229,275

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,523


19,503

Deferred other costs-current

14,124


14,124

Total current assets

1,315,025


1,204,904





Property and equipment-net

28,350


24,868

Deferred tax assets

22,437


29,518

Right of use assets-operating leases

1,688


1,957

Right of use assets-finance leases

263


208

Other long-term assets

7,963


291

Deferred other costs-non-current

244,807


248,338

Intangibles-net

11,741


12,139

Goodwill

13,866


14,173

Total Assets

$ 1,646,140


$ 1,536,396





LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 40,196


$ 42,840

Accrued expenses

63,871


62,120

Income taxes payable

58,619


50,424

Accrued promotional allowance

129,201


99,787

Lease liability obligation-operating leases

821


980

Lease liability obligation-finance leases

61


59

Deferred revenue-current

9,513


9,513

Other current liabilities

12,987


10,890

Total current liabilities

315,269


276,613





Lease liability obligation-operating leases

850


955

Lease liability obligation-finance leases

245


193

Deferred tax liability

2,248


2,880

Deferred revenue-non-current

164,849


167,227

Total Liabilities

483,461


447,868





Commitment and contingencies








Mezzanine Equity:




Series A convertible preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 5% cumulative dividends;
1,466,666 shares issued and outstanding at each of March 31, 2024 and December 31,
2023, aggregate liquidation preference of $550,000 as of March 31, 2024 and December
31, 2023.

824,488


824,488





Stockholders' Equity:




Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 233,070,146 and
231,787,482 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively.

78


77

Additional paid-in capital

281,247


276,717

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,055)


(701)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

58,921


(12,053)

Total Stockholders' Equity

338,191


264,040

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,646,140


$ 1,536,396

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended
March 31,


2024


2023

Revenue

$ 355,708


$ 259,939

Cost of revenue

173,501


146,121

Gross profit

182,207


113,818

Selling, general and administrative expenses

99,017


68,905





Income (loss) from operations

83,190


44,913





Other income (expense):








Interest income on note receivable

28


45

Interest income

9,612


4,924

Foreign exchange loss

(369)


(118)

Total other income

9,271


4,851





Net income before income taxes

92,461


49,764





Income tax expense

(14,650)


(8,537)





Net income

$ 77,811


$ 41,227





Dividends on Series A preferred shares

(6,837)


(6,781)

Income allocated to participating preferred shares

(6,128)


(2,934)

Net income attributable to common
stockholders

$ 64,846


$ 31,512





Other comprehensive income (loss):




Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of
income tax

(1,354)


594

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 63,492


$ 32,106





*Earnings per share:




Basic

$ 0.28


$ 0.14

Dilutive

$ 0.27


$ 0.13

*Please refer to Note 3 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, for Earnings per Share reconciliations.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended
March 31,


2024


2023

Net income (GAAP measure)

$ 77,811


$ 41,227

Add back/(Deduct):




Net interest income

(9,640)


(4,969)

Income tax expense

14,650


8,537

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,229


549

Non-GAAP EBITDA

84,050


45,344

Stock-based compensation13

3,563


5,507

Foreign exchange

369


118

Distributor Termination14

-


(2,234)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ 87,982


$ 48,735

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Celsius defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before net interest income, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, further adjusted by excluding stock-based compensation expense, foreign exchange gains or losses, distributor termination fees, legal settlement costs and certain impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Celsius uses Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believes these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that management does not consider indicators of Celsius' operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may also be used by many of Celsius' investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. Celsius believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting and assessing operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Celsius' results as reported under GAAP. Celsius strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by Celsius, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare Celsius' use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

____________________

1

Circana Total US MULOC L13W Ended 3/31/24, RTD Energy

2

Circana Total US MULOC L4W Ended 4/14/24, RTD Energy

3

Circana Total US MULOC L13W ended 3/31/24, RTD Energy

4

Circana Total US MULOC ended 4/21/24, RTD Energy

5

Circana Total US MULOC L4W ended 4/14/24, RTD Energy

6

Circana Total US MULOC RTD energy weekly sugar free dollar share from 4/11/21 - 3/31/24

7

Circana Total US MULOC L13W ended 3/31/24, RTD Energy

8

Circana Total US MULOC L13W ended 3/31/24, RTD Energy

9

Stackline Total US Energy Drink Category L14W ended 3/30/24

10

Circana Total US MULOC L4W ended 3/24/24, RTD Energy

11

Circana Total US MULOC L4W ended 3/24/24, RTD Energy

12

Circana Total US MULOC L4W ended 3/24/24, Energy Powders

13

Selling, general and administrative expenses related to employee non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of unvested restricted share unit and stock option awards granted to employees and directors. The Company believes that the exclusion provides a more accurate comparison of operating results and is useful to investors to understand the impact that stock-based compensation expense has on its operating results.

14

2023 distributor termination represents reversals of accrued termination payments. The unused funds designated for termination expense payments to legacy distributors were reimbursed to Pepsi for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
