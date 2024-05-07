Sempra Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results

Reports $3B System Resiliency Plan Filed at Oncor

Reaches FID on Cimarrón Wind Farm at Sempra Infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today reported first-quarter 2024 earnings, prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), of $801 million or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to first-quarter 2023 GAAP earnings of $969 million or $1.53 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, first-quarter 2024 earnings were $854 million or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $922 million, or $1.46 per diluted share in 2023.

"At Sempra, we are off to a great start in 2024. We are seeing strong economic growth in our core markets with increased interest in renewables, electric vehicles, digital infrastructure and the continued electrification of the economy," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "Our infrastructure-centered strategy has us well positioned to continue modernizing and expanding the energy grid to help meet the needs of our customers."

The reported financial results reflect certain significant items as described on an after-tax basis in the following table of GAAP earnings, reconciled to adjusted earnings, for first-quarter 2024 and 2023.















(Dollars and shares in millions, except EPS) Three months

ended March 31,



2024

2023











GAAP Earnings $ 801

$ 969



Equity losses from write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from Public Utility Commission of

Texas' final order in Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's comprehensive base rate review -

44



Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions in Mexico 41

109



Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 12

(217)



Net unrealized losses on contingent interest rate swap related to initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG

liquefaction project -

17



Adjusted Earnings (1) $ 854

$ 922















Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding 635

632



GAAP EPS $ 1.26

$ 1.53



Adjusted EPS (1) $ 1.34

$ 1.46

















1) See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Sempra California

Sempra California continues to invest in innovation and infrastructure to help meet the state's clean energy goals. In March, Sempra California joined its peers in filing an application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to develop a series of projects to demonstrate hydrogen blending in the natural gas system. Hydrogen blending has been identified by California as a key component of its efforts to achieve the state's decarbonization goals. This application is an important step toward development of a statewide standard for hydrogen blending with a view toward accelerating the expansion of a cleaner, more resilient grid.

Furthering its track record of helping California lead the nation in electric vehicle adoption, San Diego Gas & Electric Co. recently celebrated the installation of charging infrastructure to provide reliable and accessible charging options for medium- to heavy-duty electric freight trucks crossing the U.S.- Mexico border.

Additionally, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized Southern California Gas Co. with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year distinction for exemplary dedication to energy efficiency programs that help customers save money and reduce emissions.

Of note, progress also continues with the general rate cases before the CPUC. A proposed decision is anticipated in second-quarter 2024 with a final decision expected before year end. As a result, Sempra California recorded CPUC revenues in first-quarter 2024 based on 2023 authorized levels.

Sempra Texas

Sempra Texas continues to see broad economic expansion across its service territory with notable growth in residential, commercial and industrial development, including the siting and development of digital infrastructure such as data centers and microchip and semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Yesterday, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) filed a system resiliency plan outlining nearly $3 billion of strategic capital investments to be invested over the next three years in system hardening and grid modernization, cyber threat prevention, enhanced vegetation management, wildfire mitigation, new technology and other resiliency measures. These investments build upon the measures already in place and represent Oncor's first proposed plan under the new regulatory framework established by Texas House Bill 2555, which aims to improve reliability and resiliency for customers and improve the timeliness of cost recovery for expenditures in approved plans. In accordance with the referenced law, the Public Utility Commission of Texas may take up to 180 days to review the plan, and if approved, Oncor expects to begin implementing the plan in 2025.

At the end of first-quarter 2024, Oncor had 781 active generation and large commercial and industrial transmission point-of-interconnection (POI) requests in queue, representing a 20% increase as compared to the end of first-quarter 2023. In first-quarter 2024, Oncor placed into service 9 major substations and 24 circuit miles of new or upgraded high-voltage transmission lines within the jurisdiction of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure's operational excellence and strong project development capabilities continue to drive its strategy of executing on energy infrastructure projects expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. This includes continued development of liquefied natural gas export facilities, associated pipelines, renewables, carbon capture and energy networks.

Construction of Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 and Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 remain on schedule. Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 construction is now over 80% complete and remains on track to commence commercial operations in summer 2025.

Additionally, Sempra Infrastructure made a positive final investment decision and began construction of the Cimarrón wind project, the third phase of the Energía Sierra Juarez (ESJ) wind complex. The total project is anticipated to provide approximately 320 megawatts of wind capacity. The Cimarrón project will utilize Sempra Infrastructure's existing cross-border, high-voltage transmission line interconnecting the ESJ wind complex directly into the California Independent System Operator grid to support a 20-year power purchase agreement with Silicon Valley Power in Santa Clara, Calif. Total capital expenditures for the project are estimated at $550 million, and the project is expected to commence generating energy in late 2025.

Earnings Guidance

Sempra is updating its full-year 2024 GAAP earnings per common share (EPS) guidance range to $4.52 to $4.82 reflecting actual results through the first quarter, affirming its full-year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.60 to $4.90, and affirming its full-year 2025 EPS guidance range of $4.90 to $5.25. The company is also affirming its projected long-term EPS growth rate of 6% to 8%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS guidance range. See Table A for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

Internet Broadcast

Sempra will broadcast a live discussion of its earnings results over the internet today at 12 p.m. ET with the company's senior management. Access is available by logging onto the Investors section of the company's website, sempra.com/investors. The webcast will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion at sempra.com/investors.

About Sempra

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

SEMPRA Table A















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)



















Three months ended March 31,









2024

2023















REVENUES













Utilities:













Natural gas







$ 2,109



$ 4,412

Electric







1,056



1,027

Energy-related businesses







475



1,121

Total revenues







3,640



6,560

















EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME













Utilities:













Cost of natural gas







(554)



(2,683)

Cost of electric fuel and purchased power







(89)



(114)

Energy-related businesses cost of sales







(109)



(193)

Operation and maintenance







(1,212)



(1,209)

Depreciation and amortization







(594)



(539)

Franchise fees and other taxes







(184)



(192)

Other income, net







99



41

Interest income







13



24

Interest expense







(305)



(366)

Income before income taxes and equity earnings







705



1,329

Income tax expense







(172)



(376)

Equity earnings







348



219

Net income







881



1,172

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests







(69)



(192)

Preferred dividends







(11)



(11)

Earnings attributable to common shares







$ 801



$ 969

















Basic earnings per common share (EPS):













Earnings







$ 1.27



$ 1.54

Weighted-average common shares outstanding







632,821



629,838

















Diluted EPS:













Earnings







$ 1.26



$ 1.53

Weighted-average common shares outstanding







635,354



632,248



SEMPRA

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA GAAP EARNINGS

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests (NCI)) in 2024 and 2023 as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2024:

$(41) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$(12) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

Three months ended March 31, 2023:

$(44) million equity losses from investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC (Oncor Holdings) related to a write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from the Public Utility Commission of Texas' (PUCT) final order in Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) comprehensive base rate review

$(109) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$217 million net unrealized gains on commodity derivatives

$(17) million net unrealized losses on a contingent interest rate swap related to the initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project (PA LNG Phase 1 project)

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities and/or are infrequent in nature. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude the impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico and net unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra GAAP Earnings and GAAP EPS, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO GAAP EARNINGS (Dollars in millions, except EPS; shares in thousands)





Pretax

amount Income tax

expense

(benefit)(1) Non-

controlling

interests Earnings

Pretax

amount Income tax

expense

(benefit)(1) Non-

controlling

interests Earnings

Three months ended March 31, 2024

Three months ended March 31, 2023























Sempra GAAP Earnings





$ 801









$ 969

Excluded items:



















Equity losses from write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from

PUCT's final order in Oncor's comprehensive base rate review $ -

$ -

$ -

-



$ -

$ -

$ -

44



Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions

in Mexico 7

53

(19)

41



25

135

(51)

109



Net unrealized losses (gains) on commodity derivatives 23

(3)

(8)

12



(428)

85

126

(217)



Net unrealized losses on contingent interest rate swap related

to PA LNG Phase 1 project -

-

-

-



33

(6)

(10)

17

Sempra Adjusted Earnings





$ 854









$ 922























Diluted EPS:



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted





635,354









632,248



Sempra GAAP EPS





$ 1.26









$ 1.53



Sempra Adjusted EPS





$ 1.34









$ 1.46



(1) Income taxes on pretax amounts were primarily calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates. We record equity losses from our investment in Oncor Holdings

net of income tax.

SEMPRA

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA 2024 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO SEMPRA 2024 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE

Sempra 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range of $4.60 to $4.90 excludes items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, NCI) as follows:

$(41) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$(12) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

Sempra 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities and/or infrequent in nature. This non-GAAP financial measure also excludes the impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico and net unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives for the three months ended March 31, 2024, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. Sempra 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range should not be considered an alternative to Sempra 2024 GAAP EPS Guidance Range. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles Sempra 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range to Sempra 2024 GAAP EPS Guidance Range, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

























RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE



Full-Year 2024 Sempra GAAP EPS Guidance Range $ 4.52

to $ 4.82

Excluded items:





Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions in Mexico 0.06



0.06

Net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives 0.02



0.02

Sempra Adjusted EPS Guidance Range $ 4.60

to $ 4.90

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted (millions)



637



























SEMPRA Table B







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions)







March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 (1)







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 606



$ 236

Restricted cash 121



49

Accounts receivable - trade, net 2,075



2,151

Accounts receivable - other, net 552



561

Due from unconsolidated affiliates 46



31

Income taxes receivable 79



94

Inventories 458



482

Prepaid expenses 286



273

Regulatory assets 52



226

Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 124



122

Greenhouse gas allowances 1,176



1,189

Other current assets 65



56

Total current assets 5,640



5,470









Other assets:





Restricted cash 107



104

Regulatory assets 3,982



3,771

Greenhouse gas allowances 532



301

Nuclear decommissioning trusts 886



872

Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans 559



549

Deferred income taxes 134



129

Right-of-use assets - operating leases 715



723

Investment in Oncor Holdings 14,545



14,266

Other investments 2,235



2,244

Goodwill 1,602



1,602

Other intangible assets 311



318

Wildfire fund 262



269

Other long-term assets 1,776



1,603

Total other assets 27,646



26,751

Property, plant and equipment, net 56,318



54,960

Total assets $ 89,604



$ 87,181



(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

























SEMPRA Table B (Continued)







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Dollars in millions)







March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 (1)







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 1,659



$ 2,342

Accounts payable - trade 1,955



2,211

Accounts payable - other 234



224

Due to unconsolidated affiliates -



5

Dividends and interest payable 737



691

Accrued compensation and benefits 376



526

Regulatory liabilities 952



553

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 593



975

Greenhouse gas obligations 1,176



1,189

Other current liabilities 1,382



1,374

Total current liabilities 9,064



10,090









Long-term debt and finance leases 29,519



27,759









Deferred credits and other liabilities:





Due to unconsolidated affiliates 298



307

Regulatory liabilities 3,887



3,739

Greenhouse gas obligations 146



-

Pension and other postretirement benefit plan obligations, net of plan assets 431



407

Deferred income taxes 5,588



5,254

Asset retirement obligations 3,663



3,642

Deferred credits and other 2,347



2,329

Total deferred credits and other liabilities 16,360



15,678

Equity:





Sempra shareholders' equity 29,135



28,675

Preferred stock of subsidiary 20



20

Other noncontrolling interests 5,506



4,959

Total equity 34,661



33,654

Total liabilities and equity $ 89,604



$ 87,181



(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

























SEMPRA Table C







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in millions)







Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 881



$ 1,172

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 469



357

Net change in working capital components 319



451

Distributions from investments 232



199

Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (50)



(199)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,851



1,980









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,933)



(1,830)

Expenditures for investments (193)



(85)

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets (197)



(181)

Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets 217



199

Other (1)



2

Net cash used in investing activities (2,107)



(1,895)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Common dividends paid (362)



(360)

Issuances of common stock 10



-

Repurchases of common stock (40)



(31)

Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days) 2,044



1,986

Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days) and finance leases (846)



(1,803)

(Decrease) increase in short-term debt, net (498)



168

Advances from unconsolidated affiliates 45



14

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interests -



265

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (111)



(43)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests 474



97

Settlement of cross-currency swaps -



(99)

Other (16)



(43)

Net cash provided by financing activities 700



151









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1



5









Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 445



241

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, January 1 389



462

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, March 31 $ 834



$ 703



































SEMPRA Table D















SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND INVESTMENTS























(Dollars in millions)





























Three months ended March 31,









2024

2023











Earnings (Losses) Attributable to Common Shares













Sempra California







$ 582



$ 618

Sempra Texas Utilities







183



83

Sempra Infrastructure







131



315

Parent and other







(95)



(47)

Total







$ 801



$ 969























Three months ended March 31,









2024

2023











Capital Expenditures and Investments













Sempra California







$ 1,143



$ 1,082

Sempra Texas Utilities







193



85

Sempra Infrastructure







790



744

Parent and other







-



4

Total







$ 2,126



$ 1,915









































SEMPRA Table E



























OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS



























































Three months ended March 31,









2024

2023













UTILITIES













Sempra California













Gas sales (Bcf)(1)







122



145

Transportation (Bcf)(1)







142



149

Total deliveries (Bcf)(1)







264



294





















Total gas customer meters (thousands)







7,089



7,049



















Electric sales (millions of kWhs)(1)







935



1,596

Community Choice Aggregation and Direct Access (millions of kWhs)







3,169



2,732

Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)(1)







4,104



4,328





















Total electric customer meters (thousands)







1,522



1,507

















Oncor (2)













Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)







37,313



34,779

Total electric customer meters (thousands)







3,988



3,912

















Ecogas México, S. de R.L. de C.V.













Natural gas sales (Bcf)







1



1

Natural gas customer meters (thousands)







159



152

































ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES













Sempra Infrastructure













Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (millions of kWhs)







980



569

Wind and solar (millions of kWhs)(1)







719



812



(1) Includes intercompany sales. (2) Includes 100% of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor, in which we hold an indirect 80.25% interest

through our investment in Oncor Holdings.

























































































SEMPRA Table F





















STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT (Dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2024 Sempra

California

Sempra Texas

Utilities

Sempra

Infrastructure

Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent & Other



Total Revenues $ 3,141



$ -



$ 519



$ (20)





$ 3,640

Cost of sales and other expenses (1,833)



(2)



(310)



(3)





(2,148)

Depreciation and amortization (521)



-



(72)



(1)





(594)

Other income, net 80



-



4



15





99

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 867



(2)



141



(9)





997

Net interest (expense) income (202)



-



5



(95)





(292)

Income tax (expense) benefit (83)



-



(109)



20





(172)

Equity earnings -



185



163



-





348

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-



(69)



-





(69)

Preferred dividends -



-



-



(11)





(11)

Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 582



$ 183



$ 131



$ (95)





$ 801













































Three months ended March 31, 2023 Sempra

California

Sempra Texas

Utilities

Sempra

Infrastructure

Consolidating

Adjustments,

Parent & Other



Total Revenues $ 5,415



$ -



$ 1,196



$ (51)





$ 6,560

Cost of sales and other expenses (4,066)



(1)



(355)



31





(4,391)

Depreciation and amortization (468)



-



(69)



(2)





(539)

Other income, net 20



-



10



11





41

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 901



(1)



782



(11)





1,671

Net interest expense (182)



-



(80)



(80)





(342)

Income tax (expense) benefit (101)



-



(330)



55





(376)

Equity earnings -



84



135



-





219

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-



(192)



-





(192)

Preferred dividends -



-



-



(11)





(11)

Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 618



$ 83



$ 315



$ (47)





$ 969







(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to

evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations.

SOURCE Sempra