Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) announces the following event:

What:
Gladstone Investment Corporation's Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:
Thursday, May 9, 2024 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Where:
 https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lL3dyLZe
How:
By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- please call (866) 424-3437

Contact:
Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through May 16, 2024. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13744827.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

For further information:

Gladstone Investment Corporation
(703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
