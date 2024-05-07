Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Expands Market Reach into Europe Through Reseller Partnership with C-Astral Aerospace

Slovenia-based C-Astral Aerospace specializes in the development and operation of fixed-wing small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) providing commercial drone solutions to large enterprise and government customers worldwide

Initial, actionable customer opportunities have been identified as C-Astral and Airobotics launch joint business development efforts throughout Europe including the southeast European countries

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Airobotics Ltd. ("Airobotics"), has signed a reseller agreement with Slovenia-based C-Astral Aerospace Ltd. (C-Astral). Under the agreement, C-Astral will market and operate Airobotics' Optimus Systems in Europe with a specialized focus on customers in southeast Europe.

"We are excited to launch our partnership with C-Astral as we continue to open new geographic markets," said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings. "C-Astral is a highly qualified provider of UAS solutions and our Optimus and Iron Drone autonomous platforms fill an identified need within their customer base. Through this reseller agreement, Ondas expands its drone business to key customers in Europe, including the southeast region, where strategic demand has already been qualified."

C-Astral's diversified customer base includes commercial UAS operators, larger institutional networks, scientific users, as well as government entities in over 70 countries. More than 10 sovereign entities and 200 commercial and scientific operators have fielded C-Astral systems for various purposes, including force protection, border protection, civil defense, search and rescue, tactical Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), fire control, infrastructure monitoring and protection, as well as tactical surveillance operations on six continents, with more than 120,000 hours of operations. C-Astral systems have been evaluated by the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Expeditionary Organic Tactical ISR Capability Set and are now also part of a large European UAS swarming research and development initiative.

Airobotics' Optimus System is already deployed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, providing security and aerial data services across commercial and governmental markets. The Optimus System relies on fleets of automated drones that do not require on-the-ground human intervention to operate. They function as a task force capable of simultaneously collecting and providing critical information for a variety of customer requirements. Each Optimus System, networked as fleet infrastructure, includes a smart airbase enabling automated battery changes for 24/7 operations, along with the automated loading and installation of sensors appropriate for each specified mission. Optimus drones cover up to 30 square miles surrounding an airbase. Drone flights can be tasked to carry specific sensors, enabling each drone within the fleet to execute diverse tasks. Drones can be activated for complex longer-term operations, with flights overseen by remote operators in a command-and-control center.

About C-ASTRAL Aerospace

C-Astral is an aerospace enterprise and solution provider based in Ajdovscina, Slovenia, the "hub" of advanced aerospace development and integration in this part of the world. The company is one of the market leaders in the small unmanned systems (UAS/UAV) and services field and has a global presence, a robust research and development program and advanced integration/customization capacities. The company is built around the fields of expertise and practical experience in aerospace, unmanned systems, electronics and sensor development, aerial based surveying and processing, remote sensing, telecommunications, renewable energy systems and extreme environment autonomous habitats and communications. C-Astral operates a software and hardware laboratory for aerodynamics and systems integration work and a prototyping CAD/CAM workshop facility for composite and metal materials work, modeling and systems integration. The founders of C-ASTRAL have been active in renewable energy systems integration and habitats work since 1994 and in aerospace since 1999 and are responsible for the first Slovenian Unmanned Aircraft System test flight in 2005 with the Spectral System platform. C-Astral is your dynamic aerospace and unmanned systems partner with systems operational, generating revenue and flying on all continents, including Antarctica and over the Arctic.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Holdings Inc. via its wholly owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System - the world's first FAA certified small UAS (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.comor follow American Robotics onX and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn.

