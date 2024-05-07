Angara Inc.: Angara's Emerald Earrings Win Editor's Choice Award for Best Price Point in the 2024 JCK Jewelers' Choice Awards

Stunning Design Recognized for Exceptional Value and Affordable Luxury

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Angara, the leading online fine jewelry retailer, has been awarded the prestigious Editor's Choice Award for Best Price Point ($501 to $1,000) at the renowned 2024 JCK Jewelers' Choice Awards for its stunning emerald stud earrings. This recognition highlights Angara's dedication to offering exceptional quality and design at accessible prices, making luxury truly attainable.

Angara's Emerald Earrings Win 2024 JCK Editor's Choice Award for Best Price Point

Recognized as a top design competition, the JCK Awards are voted on by fellow industry peers, solidifying their high standing within the jewelry community.

Captivating the JCK editors with their exceptional value, the Pear Emerald Earrings with Diamond Swirl Frame ($969) embody Angara's philosophy of making luxury accessible. The exquisite earrings, featuring a pear-shaped emerald in a prong setting and surrounded by a diamond-encrusted wave frame, are crafted in 14K yellow gold. With a total carat weight of 0.40 in emeralds, their brilliance and fine quality showcase the beauty of gemstone jewelry even at lower price points.

In the Best Necklace Design category ($5,001 - $10,000), Angara's Pear and Emerald-Cut Sapphire Halo Layered Station Necklace also emerged as a finalist. This captivating piece, crafted in 14K white gold, showcases pear and emerald-cut blue sapphires in a halo of shimmering diamonds. The sophisticated layered design also features sapphires and diamonds set in prong and bezel settings, creating a truly mesmerizing look.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the esteemed JCK Jewelers' Choice Awards," says Ankur Daga, Angara's Founder and CEO. "These awards validate our team's dedication to creating exceptional jewelry that is both beautiful and attainable. Our vertically-integrated model helps us continuously push boundaries to make fine jewelry accessible to everyone."

The emerald earrings will be showcased in the May edition of JCK Magazine for their Editors' Choice win, while winning and finalist pieces will be featured in the "Best of the Best" JCK Jewelers' Choice Awards Digital Flipbook available in early May.

For more information about Angara, updates, and exciting announcements, please visit Angara.com, and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Angara:

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece custom made-to-order. Established in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has become the leading source for DTC fine gemstone jewelry. With a vertically integrated approach, Angara handles every step of the process in-house, from stone-cutting and designing to manufacturing, quality control, and fulfillment. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Angara also operates offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia, and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.angara.com and follow @angarajewelry on social media.

