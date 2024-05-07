Atlantic City Electric Brings Kid-Designed Playground to Life With Hundreds of Local Volunteers

Volunteers worked together to build and unveil the new playground in Paulsboro, N.J. in just one day

MAYS LANDING, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Volunteers from Atlantic City Electric, KABOOM!, Gateway Community Action Partnership, the Borough of Paulsboro and community members came together to bring a children-designed and community-built playground to life at the West Buck Street Park in Paulsboro, N.J. Hundreds of local volunteers came together on April 10 for this one-day, community-driven playground build. This project represents progress in ensuring every child has a place to play, providing a state-of-the-art playground for children to enjoy each year.

"I am truly proud to work for a company that focuses so much on our communities where we not only serve, but where many of us live and work," said Doug Mokoid, Region President, Atlantic City Electric. "The work we do day in and day out is important, but we must also remember that helping our communities grow and flourish is also vital. Seeing our employees come together outside of their daily work, side-by-side with the community, is a prime example of the company's core principles- putting to action that we are more than energy."

More than 100 volunteers from Atlantic City Electric, which included members from IBEW Local 210, took part in the day-long build, which brought to life the design concepts inspired by local children. The "Design Day" held in January 2024 kicked off the planning process and brought community members together to intricately compose their designs into what is now seen today at West Buck Street Park.

"The West Buck Street Playground has always been an integral part of the immediate neighborhood it serves and to the residents of Paulsboro," said Borough of Paulsboro Mayor John Giovannitti. "The Borough of Paulsboro is excited to partner with KABOOM!, Gateway CAP and Atlantic City Electric to create, design and build a 'new' West Buck Street Playground. We believe this will help unite our community and create a fun and safe place for our families to meet and play."

The project is part of a nationwide effort led by KABOOM! to end playspace inequity - the reality that far too many children - especially children of color - do not get the chance to play on a playground, something that should be part of every child's life. Their work is to ensure every child can experience the numerous physical, social and mental health benefits of play regardless of background or where they live.

"Playgrounds are an iconic part of childhood where kids collect some of their best memories and experience the countless physical and mental health benefits of play," said Lysa Ratliff, Chief Executive Officer of KABOOM!. "KABOOM! is thrilled to work with Atlantic City Electric, Gateway Community Action Partnership, and the Borough of Paulsboro to build the new playspace on West Buck Street and ensure that generations of kids can grow up happy and healthy through access to playspaces where they feel they are valued and belong."

This playground build is also the starting point of a longer-term revitalization plan for the Paulsboro community. It is a launching pad to Gateway Community Action Partnership's initiative through the Neighborhood Revitalization Planning Grant, which they received in December 2023. It focuses on community-driven projects, like the playground build, to support comprehensive equity focused community development plans.

"This represents more than just an investment in swings and slides; it symbolizes a dedication to the well-being, joy and unity of our local community. It reflects our profound commitment to fostering secure, welcoming and interactive spaces that support the growth of our children, strengthen family bonds and promote neighborly connections," said Edward Bethea, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Gateway Community Action Partnership. "We must also emphasize that this new playground will act as a key catalyst for the Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative process in the Paulsboro area."

Atlantic City Electric is committed to ensuring the communities it serves and where its employees live and work, thrive. Events like this further strengthen the company's commitment to powering a cleaner and brighter future for its customers and communities.

About KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity - the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids and communities to build or improve 17,000+ playspaces and ensure that nearly 12 million kids have equitable access to the crucial benefits and opportunities that playspaces offer. In 2022, KABOOM! launched the 25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity to accelerate its mission in 25 high-priority locations over five years. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Gateway Community Action Partnership

Gateway Community Action Partnership is the designated Community Action Program (CAP) for Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties in Southern New Jersey and also provides services in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May and Mercer counties, as well as Philadelphia. As a CAP, Gateway Community Action Partnership helps low- and moderate-income residents identify and overcome barriers to self-sufficiency. The agency's more than 650 employees form a network of professional teachers, social workers, counselors, nutritionists and program planners, all dedicated to making our communities better places to live and work for all residents. Gateway CAP is a private, non-profit, community-based organization with a federal 501-C-3 designation by the IRS.

About the Borough of Paulsboro

Paulsboro Borough is robust diverse municipality located in Southern New Jersey. Founded the 17th. Century and incorporated as" Paulsboro" in 1904, it is the home to Fort Billingsport, the first land purchase made by the United States, acquired on July 5, 1776, the day after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

