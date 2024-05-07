Leidos wins $631M sensor contract from US Army

RESTON, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos, a science and technology innovator, recently received a $631 million award from the U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Grounds. The Development, Integration, Acquisitions, Bridging to Logistics & Operations (DIABLO) program positions the company as a leading mission equipment provider to the Army for the next 10 years.

"We are excited about the opportunity to support the Army's DIABLO program," said Tim Freeman, Leidos senior vice president for Airborne Systems. "Our full lifecycle work on sensors and airborne ISR is a legacy we're proud of, and we look forward to expand upon that in support of the Army's future capabilities work."

Under the direction of the Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI), the DIABLO contract has a requirement to develop, acquire, field and provide lifecycle support to tactically relevant aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (AISR) sensors and integrated systems across a broad spectrum of multiple intelligence capabilities. This allows PD SAI to be agile and adaptable while working toward the Army's modernization goals.

Leidos showcased its ability to provide platform agnostic sensor and technology solutions by providing independent technology and supplier evaluations from other programs the company currently supports. Its unique approach facilitates improved interoperability and adaptability for battlespace awareness and superiority in the current environments.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Contact: [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Leidos