FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation's leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS of $0.20.

For the 2024 first quarter, Pediatrix reported the following results:

Net revenue of $495 million;

Net income of $4 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $37 million.

"Our first quarter operating results were in line with our expectations," said James D. Swift, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group. "Our key priorities for 2024 are sharply focused on operating efficiency and stabilization of our margin profile. We believe that our operating plans, combined with our strong financial position, will benefit all of our stakeholders."

Operating Results- Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Pediatrix's net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $495.1 million, compared to $491.0 million for the prior-year period. This increase reflected growth in same-unit revenue of 2.3 percent, partially offset by the impact of non-same unit activity, primarily practice dispositions.

Same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume increased by 1.3 percent for the 2024 first quarter as compared to the prior-year period. Shown below are year-over-year percentage changes in certain same-unit volume statistics for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (Note: figures in the below table reflect contributions only to net patient service revenue and exclude other contributions to total same-unit revenue, including contract and administrative fees.)

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2024 Hospital-based patient services 2.5% Office-based patient services (0.9)% Neonatology services (within hospital-based services): Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) days 2.5%

Same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors increased by 1.0 percent for the 2024 first quarter as compared to the prior-year period. This increase primarily reflects modest improvements in hospital contract administrative fees. The percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors increased by approximately 130 basis points compared to the prior year period.

For the 2024 first quarter, practice salaries and benefits expense was $369.1 million, compared to $362.2 million for the prior-year period. This comparison reflects increases in same-unit clinical compensation and group health insurance costs, partially offset by declines in incentive compensation and other benefit expenses.

For the 2024 first quarter, general and administrative expenses were $60.2 million, as compared to $59.1 million for the prior-year period. This increase primarily reflects increased internal staffing as part of the Company's ongoing development of its hybrid revenue cycle management structure.

For the first quarter of 2024, transformational and restructuring related expenses totaled $8.5 million. These expenses related primarily to position eliminations and revenue cycle management transition activities.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and transformational and restructuring related expenses, was $37.2 million for the 2024 first quarter, compared to $40.1 million for the prior-year period.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $9.0 million for the prior-year period.

Investment and other income was $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Interest expense was $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Pediatrix generated net income of $4.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the 2024 first quarter, based on a weighted average 83.3 million shares outstanding. This compares with net income of $14.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the 2023 first quarter, based on a weighted average 82.3 million shares outstanding.

For the first quarter of 2024, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.23 for the first quarter of 2023. For these periods, Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted income per common and common equivalent share excluding non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, transformational and restructuring related expenses, and discrete tax events.

Financial Position and Cash Flow - Continuing Operations

Pediatrix had cash and cash equivalents of $8.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $73.3 million on December 31, 2023, and net accounts receivable were $283.7 million.

For the first quarter of 2024, Pediatrix used cash of $122.6 million to fund continuing operations, compared to a use of $100.6 million during the first quarter of 2023. Pediatrix typically uses cash during the first quarter of each year as it pays incentive compensation, primarily to its affiliated physicians, and employee benefit plan matching contributions that were accrued during the prior year. The net increase in cash used of $22.0 million was primarily due to decreases in cash outflow from accounts receivable, partially offset by increases in cash flow from accounts payable and accrued expenses, prepaid expenses and other assets. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2024, the Company used $8.2 million to fund a practice acquisition and $5.3 million to fund capital expenditures.

At March 31, 2024, Pediatrix had total debt outstanding of $705 million, consisting of its $400 million in 5.375% Senior Notes due 2030; $225 million in borrowings under its Term A Loan; and $80 in borrowings under its $450 million revolving line of credit.

2024 Outlook

As previously disclosed, Pediatrix anticipates that its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, will be in a range of $200 million to $220 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is provided in the financial tables of this press release.

Earnings Conference Call

ABOUT PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP

Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) is the nation's leading provider of physician services. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians are committed to providing coordinated, compassionate and clinically excellent services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology complemented by more than 20 pediatric subspecialties. The group's high-quality, evidence-based care is bolstered by significant investments in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives. The physician-led company was founded in 1979 as a single neonatology practice and today provides its highly specialized and often critical care services through more than 5,000 affiliated physicians and other clinicians in 37 states. To learn more about Pediatrix, visit www.pediatrix.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and the Pediatrix blog. Investment information can be found at www.pediatrix.com/investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 495,101 $ 491,008 Operating expenses: Practice salaries and benefits 369,138 362,235 Practice supplies and other operating expenses 31,085 30,720 General and administrative expenses 60,198 59,059 Depreciation and amortization 10,308 8,953 Transformational and restructuring related expenses 8,480 - Total operating expenses 479,209 460,967 Income from operations 15,892 30,041 Investment and other income 2,013 634 Interest expense (10,599 ) (10,390 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 518 427 Total non-operating expenses (8,068 ) (9,329 ) Income before income taxes 7,824 20,712 Income tax provision (3,789 ) (6,506 ) Net income $ 4,035 $ 14,206 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized holding gain on investments, net of tax of $20 and $227 60 604 Total comprehensive income $ 4,095 $ 14,810 Per common and common equivalent share data (diluted): Net income: $ 0.05 $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares 83,275 82,318

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 4,035 $ 14,206 Interest expense 10,599 10,390 Income tax provision 3,789 6,506 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,308 8,953 Transformational and restructuring related expenses 8,480 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,211 $ 40,055

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income per Share to Adjusted Income per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS") (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 83,275 82,318 Net income and diluted net income per share $ 4,035 $ 0.05 $ 14,206 $ 0.17 Adjustments (1): Amortization (net of tax of $863 and $499) 2,589 0.03 1,496 0.02 Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $716 and $752) 2,146 0.03 2,257 0.03 Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $2,120) 6,360 0.08 - - Net impact from discrete tax events 1,676 0.01 720 0.01 Adjusted income and diluted EPS $ 16,806 $ 0.20 $ 18,679 $ 0.23 (1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Balance Sheet Highlights (in thousands) (Unaudited) As of

March 31, 2024 As of

December 31, 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,998 $ 73,258 Investments 107,473 104,485 Accounts receivable, net 283,749 272,313 Other current assets 27,303 33,398 Intangible assets, net 18,759 21,240 Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets 70,278 70,294 Goodwill, other assets, property and equipment 1,652,605 1,644,822 Total assets $ 2,168,165 $ 2,219,810 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 207,035 $ 350,798 Total debt, including finance leases, net 709,756 633,334 Operating lease liabilities 68,907 68,314 Other liabilities 326,271 318,303 Total liabilities 1,311,969 1,370,749 Total shareholders' equity 856,196 849,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,168,165 $ 2,219,810

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Net income $ 68,750 $ 83,700 Interest expense 40,600 39,900 Income tax provision 26,650 32,400 Depreciation and amortization expense 39,000 39,000 Transformational and restructuring related expenses 25,000 25,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 200,000 $ 220,000

