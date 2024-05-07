CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today reported financial results for the fiscal-year 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Third-quarter results:

Total net revenue of $342.6 million; growth of 6% over the prior-year period

GAAP net loss of $49.2 million, or $(0.36) per fully diluted share, which includes a $140.1 million goodwill, intangible and other long-lived assets impairment related to the company's Contigo Health business

Adjusted earnings per share* of $0.55; flat compared to the prior-year period

" Our third quarter results, which exceeded our expectations for profitability, reflect ongoing adoption of our products and services by members and other customers," said Michael J. Alkire, Premier's President and CEO. " Consolidated net revenue increased from the prior-year period driven by growth in both our Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. We are reaffirming our fiscal 2024 guidance and also continue to return capital to stockholders as we implemented our $400 million accelerated share repurchase transaction during the quarter, which we expect to be fully settled by the first quarter of fiscal 2025."

Consolidated Financial Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net revenue: Supply Chain Services: Net administrative fees $ 156,819 $ 148,441 6 % $ 455,409 $ 452,870 1 % Software licenses, other services and support 14,257 11,032 29 % 37,954 35,963 6 % Services and software licenses 171,076 159,473 7 % 493,363 488,833 1 % Products 56,590 57,212 (1 %) 162,956 183,066 (11 %) Total Supply Chain Services 227,666 216,685 5 % 656,319 671,899 (2 %) Performance Services 115,003 105,556 9 % 339,972 323,860 5 % Total segment net revenue 342,669 322,241 6 % 996,291 995,759 - % Eliminations (73 ) (9 ) 711 % (198 ) (28 ) 607 % Net revenue $ 342,596 $ 322,232 6 % $ 996,093 $ 995,731 - % Net (loss) income $ (49,162 ) $ 48,649 (201 %) $ 46,114 $ 155,982 (70 %) Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders $ (40,195 ) $ 46,801 (186 %) $ 58,868 $ 153,563 (62 %) Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ (0.36 ) $ 0.39 (192 %) $ 0.50 $ 1.28 (61 %)

Consolidated Financial Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES*: Adjusted EBITDA: Supply Chain Services $ 114,021 $ 117,474 (3 %) $ 343,486 $ 356,978 (4 %) Performance Services 27,039 24,954 8 % 79,768 87,290 (9 %) Total segment adjusted EBITDA 141,060 142,428 (1 %) 423,254 444,268 (5 %) Corporate (33,778 ) (29,772 ) (13 %) (96,105 ) (91,613 ) (5 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,282 $ 112,656 (5 %) $ 327,149 $ 352,655 (7 %) Adjusted net income $ 61,191 $ 66,357 (8 %) $ 192,279 $ 207,391 (7 %) Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.55 $ 0.55 - % $ 1.64 $ 1.73 (5 %) *These are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to " Premier's Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures" below and the supplemental financial information at the end of this release for information on the company's use of non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of reported GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Certain statements in this release, including without limitation, those in this section, are forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of such statements, refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Based on its financial results for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, current visibility into the macro environment, and expectations for the remainder of this fiscal year, the company is reaffirming the following fiscal 2024 guidance ranges:

Guidance Metric Fiscal 2024 Guidance Range** (as of May 7, 2024) Segment Net Revenue: Supply Chain Services $840 million to $880 million Performance Services $425 million to $445 million Total Net Revenue $1.265 billion to $1.325 billion Adjusted EBITDA $405 million to $425 million Adjusted EPS $2.06 to $2.18 Fiscal 2024 guidance is based on the realization of the following key assumptions: Net administrative fees revenue of $588 million to $603 million

Direct sourcing products revenue of $207 million to $222 million

Supply Chain Services segment software licenses, other services and support revenue of $45 million to $55 million

Capital expenditures of $93 million to $103 million

Effective income tax rate in the range of 26-28%

Free cash flow of 45% to 55% of adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of tax payments related to the sale of non-healthcare GPO operations

Includes the estimated fiscal 2024 impact of the initial $400 million accelerated share repurchase transaction under the $1 billion share repurchase authorization

Does not include the impact of any significant acquisitions or divestitures ** Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow presented in this financial guidance are forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Refer to " Premier's Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures" below for information on the company's use of non-GAAP measures. Premier, Inc. does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. Refer to "Premier's Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional explanation.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

(As compared with the three months ended March 31, 2023)

GAAP net revenue of $342.6 million increased 6% from $322.2 million in the prior-year period. Refer to "Supply Chain Services" and "Performance Services" sections below for further discussion on the factors that impacted each segment during the quarter.

GAAP net loss of $49.2 million decreased 201% from net income of $48.6 million in the prior-year period primarily as a result of the $140.1 million impairment charge to goodwill, intangibles and other long-lived assets related to the company's Contigo Health business in the current-year period, lower equity earnings and an increase in employee-related expenses driven by increased headcount, primarily to support growth in our supply chain co-management business, and higher forecasted performance-related compensation expense as compared to the prior-year period which was lower as fiscal 2023 performance was below targeted expectations. These decreases were partially offset by higher net revenue, a decrease in interest expense in the current-year period and a gain from the sale of one of the company's minority investments.

GAAP diluted EPS of $(0.36) decreased 192% from $0.39 in the prior-year period due to the aforementioned drivers affecting GAAP net income offset by a decrease in the diluted weighted average shares outstanding as a result of the $400 million accelerated share repurchase transaction ("ASR").

Adjusted EBITDA of $107.3 million decreased 5% from $112.7 million in the prior-year period. Refer to "Supply Chain Services" and "Performance Services" sections below for further discussion on the factors that impacted each segment during the quarter.

Adjusted net income of $61.2 million decreased 8% from $66.4 million in the prior-year period primarily as a result of the same factors that impacted adjusted EBITDA as well as an increase in our effective income tax rate as a result of the $140.1 million impairment of assets partially offset by a decrease in interest expense in the current-year period. Adjusted EPS of $0.55 was flat compared to $0.55 in the prior-year period primarily due to a decrease in the diluted weighted average shares outstanding as a result of the ASR partially offset by the aforementioned drivers affecting adjusted net income.

Segment Results

(For the fiscal third quarter of 2024 as compared with the fiscal third quarter of 2023)

Supply Chain Services

Supply Chain Services segment net revenue of $227.7 million increased 5% from $216.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher net administrative fees revenue and software license, other services and support revenue.

Net administrative fees revenue of $156.8 million increased 6% from $148.4 million in the prior-year period driven by continued growth in member purchasing in both the acute and Continuum of Care group purchasing organization ("GPO") programs and one-time contractual payments received from certain GPO members due to early termination in breach of their contracts partially offset by an expected increase in the aggregate blended member fee share.

Products revenue of $56.6 million was relatively flat compared to $57.2 million in the prior-year period as further expansion and growth of the business was offset by lower pricing for certain products compared to the prior-year period.

Segment adjusted EBITDA of $114.0 million decreased 3% from $117.5 million in the prior-year period primarily due to an increase in expenses in support of the GPO program and supply chain co-management business and lower profit margin in the company's direct sourcing business driven by higher logistics costs compared to the prior-year period, partially offset by the aforementioned increase in net revenue.

Performance Services

Performance Services segment net revenue of $115.0 million increased 9% from $105.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to an increase in revenue from enterprise license agreements in the current-year period compared with the prior-year period partially offset by a decrease in the applied sciences business compared to the prior-year period.

Segment adjusted EBITDA of $27.0 million increased 8% from $25.0 million in the prior-year period mainly due to the aforementioned increase in net revenue, partially offset by an increase in expenses primarily related to higher performance-related compensation in the current-year period as well as investments to support continued growth in the company's adjacent markets businesses.

Result of Operations for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

(As compared with the nine months ended March 31, 2023)

GAAP net revenue of $996.1 million was flat compared with the prior-year period primarily due to increases in Performance Services segment net revenue and net administrative fees revenue offset by a decrease in products revenue.

GAAP net income of $46.1 million decreased 70% from net income of $156.0 million in the prior-year period primarily as a result of the $140.1 million impairment charge to goodwill, intangibles and other long-lived assets related to the company's Contigo Health business in the current-year period, lower equity earnings, an increase in certain operating expenses, including costs associated with the sale of the company's non-healthcare GPO member contracts and higher performance-related compensation expense in the current-year period, partially offset by an increase in interest income and a decrease in income tax expense in the current-year period.

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.50 decreased 61% from $1.28 in the prior-year period primarily due to the aforementioned drivers affecting GAAP net income partially offset by a decrease in the diluted weighted average shares outstanding as a result of the ASR.

Adjusted EBITDA of $327.1 million decreased 7% from $352.7 million in the prior-year period primarily due to decreases in each segment's adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted net income of $192.3 million decreased 7% from $207.4 million in the prior-year period primarily as a result of the decrease in adjusted EBITDA as well as an increase in our effective income tax rate as a result of the $140.1 million impairment of assets partially offset by an increase in interest income in the current-year period. Adjusted EPS of $1.64 decreased 5% from $1.73 in the prior-year period primarily due to the aforementioned drivers affecting adjusted net income partially offset by a decrease in the diluted weighted average shares outstanding as a result of the ASR.

Supply Chain Services segment net revenue of $656.3 million decreased 2% from $671.9 million for the same period a year ago. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $343.5 million decreased 4% from $357.0 million for the same period a year ago.

Performance Services segment net revenue of $340.0 million increased 5% from $323.9 million for the same period a year ago. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $79.8 million decreased 9% from $87.3 million for the same period a year ago.

Cash Flows and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities ("operating cash flow") for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 of $190.3 million decreased from $331.2 million in the prior-year period primarily due to $148.6 million in tax payments in the current-year period related to the sale of non-healthcare GPO operations and an increase in expenses to support continued growth in certain areas of the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. These decreases were partially offset by lower fiscal 2023 performance-related compensation payments during the fiscal first quarter compared to the fiscal 2022 payments in the prior-year period and increased cash inflows from continued growth in the Performance Services business.

Net cash used in investing activities and net cash used in financing activities for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, were $54.9 million and $163.3 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $61.9 million compared with $89.8 million as of June 30, 2023, and the company's five-year, $1.0 billion revolving credit facility had no outstanding balance.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was $48.1 million compared with $199.5 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to the same factors that impacted operating cash flow, including the aforementioned $148.6 million in tax payments, and an increase in purchases of property and equipment. Refer to " Premier's Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures" below and the supplemental financial information at the end of this release for information on the company's use of non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of reported GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2024, the company paid aggregate dividends of $73.1 million to holders of its Class A common stock.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier's news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as X, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier's blog for more information about the company.

Premier's Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

Premier uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. We include these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate a comparison of the company's operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period and to provide measures that, when viewed in combination with its results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe allow for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the company's business than GAAP measures alone. Management believes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA assist the company's board of directors, management and investors in comparing the company's operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period by removing the impact of the company's asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) and items outside the control of management (taxes), as well as other non-cash (impairment of intangible assets and purchase accounting adjustments) and non-recurring items, from operating results. Adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures used by the company and by external users of the company's financial statements.

Management considers adjusted EBITDA an indicator of the operational strength and performance of the company's business. Adjusted EBITDA allows management to assess performance without regard to financing methods and capital structure and without the impact of other matters that management does not consider indicative of the operating performance of the business. Segment adjusted EBITDA is the primary earnings measure used by management to evaluate the performance of the company's business segments.

Management believes free cash flow is an important measure because it represents the cash that the company generates after payment of tax distributions to limited partners, payments to certain former limited partners that elected to execute a Unit Exchange and Tax Receivable Agreement ("Unit Exchange Agreement") in connection with our August 2020 restructuring and purchases of property and equipment to maintain existing products and services and ongoing business operations, as well as development of new and upgraded products and services to support future growth. Free cash flow is important because it enables the company to seek enhancement of stockholder value through acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, investments in related or complimentary businesses and/or debt reduction.

Non-recurring items are items to be income or expenses and other items that have not been earned or incurred within the prior two years and are not expected to recur within the next two years. Such items include stock-based compensation, acquisition- and disposition-related expenses, strategic initiative- and financial restructuring-related expenses, remeasurement of TRA liabilities, loss on disposal of long-live assets, gain or loss on FFF put and call rights, income and expense that has been classified as discontinued operations and other expense.

Non-operating items include gains or losses on the disposal of assets and interest and investment income or expense.

EBITDA is defined as net income before income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, interest and investment income or expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and amortization of purchased intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before merger and acquisition-related expenses and non-recurring, non-cash or non-operating items.

Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as the segment's net revenue less cost of revenue and operating expenses directly attributable to the segment excluding depreciation and amortization, amortization of purchased intangible assets, merger and acquisition-related expenses and non-recurring or non-cash items. Operating expenses directly attributable to the segment include expenses associated with sales and marketing, general and administrative, and product development activities specific to the operation of each segment. General and administrative corporate expenses that are not specific to a particular segment are not included in the calculation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Segment Adjusted EBITDA also excludes any income and expense that has been classified as discontinued operations.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to Premier (i) excluding income or loss from discontinued operations, net, (ii) excluding income tax expense, (iii) excluding the effect of non-recurring or non-cash items, including certain strategic initiative- and financial restructuring-related expenses, (iv) reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on Non-GAAP net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective income tax rate, adjusted for unusual or infrequent items and (v) excluding the equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted earnings per share is Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average shares.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less distributions and Tax Receivable Agreement payments to limited partners, early termination payments to certain former limited partners that elected to execute a Unit Exchange Agreement in connection with our August 2020 restructuring and purchases of property and equipment. Free Cash Flow does not represent discretionary cash available for spending as it excludes certain contractual obligations such as debt repayments.

To properly and prudently evaluate our business, readers are urged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as the other financial tables, included at the end of this release. Readers should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are susceptible to varying calculations and may differ from, and may therefore not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company has revised the definitions for Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income from the definitions reported in the 2023 Annual Report. Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA definitions were revised to exclude the impact of equity earnings in unconsolidated affiliates. The Adjusted Net Income definition was revised (1) remove the exclusion of the impact of adjustment of redeemable limited partners' capital to redemption amount, (2) remove the impact of the exchange of all Class B common units for shares of Class A common stock for periods prior to our August 2020 Restructuring and the resulting elimination of non-controlling interest in Premier LP, and (3) add the exclusion of equity earnings in unconsolidated affiliates. For comparability purposes, prior year non-GAAP financial measures are presented based on the current definitions in the above section.

Further information on Premier's use of non-GAAP financial measures is available in the "Our Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of Premier's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, expected to be filed with the SEC shortly after this release, and which will also be made available on Premier's website at investors.premierinc.com.

Premier's Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

The company does not meaningfully reconcile guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share to net income attributable to stockholders or earnings per share attributable to stockholders because the company cannot provide guidance for the more significant reconciling items between net income attributable to stockholders and adjusted EBITDA and between earnings per share attributable to stockholders and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. This is due to the fact that future period non-GAAP guidance includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items included in the supplemental financial information for reconciliation of reported GAAP results to non-GAAP results. Such items include, but are not limited to, strategic and acquisition related expenses for professional fees; mark to market adjustments for put options and contingent liabilities; gains and losses on stock-based performance shares; adjustments to its income tax provision (such as valuation allowance adjustments and settlements of income tax claims); items related to corporate and facility restructurings; and certain other items the company believes to be non-indicative of its ongoing operations. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions, judgements, as well as nonrecurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains/losses or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amount of these adjustments is not currently determinable but may be significant.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including, but not limited to those related to our ability to advance our long-term strategies and develop innovations for, transform and improve healthcare, our ability to find partners for our S2S Global and Contigo Health businesses and the potential benefits thereof, our ability to fund and conduct share repurchases pursuant to the share repurchase authorization and the potential benefits thereof (including the accelerated share repurchase transaction, which could be affected by volatility or disruptions in the capital markets or other factors), the payment of dividends at current levels or at all, guidance on expected future financial performance and assumptions underlying that guidance, and our expected effective income tax rate, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Premier's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Premier's control. More information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Premier's business, achievements, performance, financial condition, and financial results is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Premier's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the information in those sections of Premier's Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, expected to be filed with the SEC shortly after the date of this release, all of which are made available on Premier's website at investors.premierinc.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events that occur after that date, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue: Net administrative fees $ 156,819 $ 148,441 $ 455,409 $ 452,870 Software licenses, other services and support 129,187 116,579 377,728 359,795 Services and software licenses 286,006 265,020 833,137 812,665 Products 56,590 57,212 162,956 183,066 Net revenue 342,596 322,232 996,093 995,731 Cost of revenue: Services and software licenses 70,336 54,149 200,458 163,428 Products 51,927 49,013 143,437 168,507 Cost of revenue 122,263 103,162 343,895 331,935 Gross profit 220,333 219,070 652,198 663,796 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 286,121 143,587 566,331 416,165 Research and development 661 1,001 2,452 2,976 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 12,280 11,916 37,480 35,415 Operating expenses 299,062 156,504 606,263 454,556 Operating (loss) income (78,729 ) 62,566 45,935 209,240 Equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates 753 4,630 (1,639 ) 14,547 Interest (expense) income, net (1,763 ) (4,269 ) 870 (11,759 ) Other income, net 14,913 2,954 18,500 3,720 Other income, net 13,903 3,315 17,731 6,508 (Loss) income before income taxes (64,826 ) 65,881 63,666 215,748 Income tax (benefit) expense (15,664 ) 17,232 17,552 59,766 Net (loss) income (49,162 ) 48,649 46,114 155,982 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 8,967 (1,848 ) 12,754 (2,419 ) Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders $ (40,195 ) $ 46,801 $ 58,868 $ 153,563 Calculation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings per Share Numerator for basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share: Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders $ (40,195 ) $ 46,801 $ 58,868 $ 153,563 Denominator for (loss) earnings per share: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 111,156 118,872 116,754 118,668 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options - 76 - 103 Restricted stock units - 528 484 519 Performance share awards - 340 85 542 Diluted weighted average shares 111,156 119,816 117,323 119,832 (Loss) earnings per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 1.29 Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 1.28

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,856 $ 89,793 Accounts receivable (net of $2,027 and $2,878 allowance for credit losses, respectively) 121,159 115,295 Contract assets (net of $1,217 and $885 allowance for credit losses, respectively) 334,256 299,219 Inventory 77,795 76,932 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,633 60,387 Total current assets 674,699 641,626 Property and equipment (net of $721,427 and $662,554 accumulated depreciation, respectively) 206,363 212,308 Intangible assets (net of $286,161 and $265,684 accumulated amortization, respectively) 279,053 430,030 Goodwill 995,852 1,012,355 Deferred income tax assets 805,741 653,629 Deferred compensation plan assets 52,754 50,346 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 228,511 231,826 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,700 29,252 Other assets 99,057 110,115 Total assets $ 3,363,730 $ 3,371,487 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 67,341 $ 54,375 Accrued expenses 69,492 47,113 Revenue share obligations 291,762 262,288 Accrued compensation and benefits 77,780 60,591 Deferred revenue 20,502 24,311 Current portion of notes payable to former limited partners 101,059 99,665 Line of credit and current portion of long-term debt 1,008 216,546 Current portion of liability related to the sale of future revenues 36,615 - Other current liabilities 60,120 50,574 Total current liabilities 725,679 815,463 Long-term debt, less current portion - 734 Liability related to the sale of future revenues, less current portion 569,042 - Notes payable to former limited partners, less current portion 25,555 101,523 Deferred compensation plan obligations 52,754 50,346 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 13,074 21,864 Other liabilities 54,328 47,202 Total liabilities 1,440,432 1,037,132 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 111,249,656 shares issued and 104,820,281 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 125,587,858 shares issued and 119,158,483 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 1,112 1,256 Treasury stock, at cost; 6,429,375 shares at both March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 (250,129 ) (250,129 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,104,916 2,178,134 Retained earnings 67,400 405,102 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1 ) (8 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,923,298 2,334,355 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,363,730 $ 3,371,487

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 46,114 $ 155,982 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,572 100,568 Equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated affiliates 1,639 (14,547 ) Deferred income taxes (152,112 ) 2,083 Stock-based compensation 23,215 16,375 Impairment of assets 140,053 - Other, net (7,653 ) 3,066 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (5,864 ) 483 Contract assets (37,693 ) (31,975 ) Inventory (863 ) 25,221 Prepaid expenses and other assets (668 ) 21,685 Accounts payable 15,673 8,641 Revenue share obligations 29,474 12,717 Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities 40,383 30,879 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 190,270 $ 331,178 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment $ (67,626 ) $ (58,464 ) Sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 12,753 - Acquisition of businesses and equity method investments, net of cash acquired - (187,750 ) Other (30 ) (3,570 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (54,903 ) $ (249,784 ) Financing activities Payments on notes payable $ (75,846 ) $ (76,024 ) Proceeds from credit facility - 350,000 Payments on credit facility (215,000 ) (265,000 ) Proceeds from sale of future revenues 629,820 - Payments on liability related to the sale of future revenues (24,163 ) - Cash dividends paid (73,074 ) (75,227 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock (400,000 ) - Other, net (5,048 ) (9,785 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (163,311 ) $ (76,036 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows 7 (8 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (27,937 ) 5,350 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 89,793 86,143 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 61,856 $ 91,493

Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 190,270 $ 331,178 Early termination payments to certain former limited partners that elected to execute a Unit Exchange Agreement (a) (74,574 ) (73,180 ) Purchases of property and equipment (67,626 ) (58,464 ) Free Cash Flow $ 48,070 $ 199,534

_________________________________

(a) Early termination payments to certain former limited partners that elected to execute a Unit Exchange Agreement in connection with Premier's August 2020 restructuring are presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows under "Payments made on notes payable." During the nine months ended March 31, 2024, the company paid $77.0 million to members including imputed interest of $2.4 million which is included in net cash provided by operating activities. During the nine months ended March 31, 2023, the company paid $77.0 million to members, including imputed interest of $3.8 million which is included in net cash provided by operating activities.

Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (49,162 ) $ 48,649 $ 46,114 $ 155,982 Interest expense (income), net 1,763 4,269 (870 ) 11,759 Income tax (benefit) expense (15,664 ) 17,232 17,552 59,766 Depreciation and amortization 20,497 20,275 61,092 65,153 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 12,280 11,916 37,480 35,415 EBITDA (30,286 ) 102,341 161,368 328,075 Stock-based compensation 8,283 6,709 23,671 16,859 Acquisition- and disposition-related expenses 1,092 6,294 8,495 11,592 Strategic initiative and financial restructuring-related expenses (61 ) 1,942 2,969 10,988 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (753 ) (4,630 ) 1,639 (14,547 ) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliates (11,046 ) - (11,046 ) - Impairment of assets 140,053 - 140,053 - Other reconciling items, net - - - (312 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,282 $ 112,656 $ 327,149 $ 352,655 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (64,826 ) $ 65,881 $ 63,666 $ 215,748 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (753 ) (4,630 ) 1,639 (14,547 ) Interest expense (income), net 1,763 4,269 (870 ) 11,759 Other income, net (14,913 ) (2,954 ) (18,500 ) (3,720 ) Operating (loss) income (78,729 ) 62,566 45,935 209,240 Depreciation and amortization 20,497 20,275 61,092 65,153 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 12,280 11,916 37,480 35,415 Stock-based compensation 8,283 6,709 23,671 16,859 Acquisition- and disposition-related expenses 1,092 6,294 8,495 11,592 Strategic initiative and financial restructuring-related expenses (61 ) 1,942 2,969 10,988 Deferred compensation plan expense 3,889 2,859 7,369 3,148 Impairment of assets 140,053 - 140,053 - Other reconciling items, net (22 ) 95 85 260 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,282 $ 112,656 $ 327,149 $ 352,655 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Supply Chain Services $ 114,021 $ 117,474 $ 343,486 $ 356,978 Performance Services 27,039 24,954 79,768 87,290 Corporate (33,778 ) (29,772 ) (96,105 ) (91,613 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,282 $ 112,656 $ 327,149 $ 352,655 Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders $ (40,195 ) $ 46,801 $ 58,868 $ 153,563 Income tax (benefit) expense (15,664 ) 17,232 17,552 59,766 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 12,280 11,916 37,480 35,415 Stock-based compensation 8,283 6,709 23,671 16,859 Acquisition- and disposition-related expenses 1,092 6,294 8,495 11,592 Strategic initiative and financial restructuring-related expenses (61 ) 1,942 2,969 10,988 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (753 ) (4,630 ) 1,639 (14,547 ) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliates (11,046 ) - (11,046 ) - Impairment of assets 140,053 - 140,053 - Other reconciling items, net (7,805 ) 3,408 (8,866 ) 6,622 Adjusted income before income taxes 86,184 89,672 270,815 280,258 Income tax expense on adjusted income before income taxes 24,993 23,315 78,536 72,867 Adjusted net income $ 61,191 $ 66,357 $ 192,279 $ 207,391

Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders $ (40,195 ) $ 46,801 $ 58,868 $ 153,563 Income tax (benefit) expense (15,664 ) 17,232 17,552 59,766 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 12,280 11,916 37,480 35,415 Stock-based compensation 8,283 6,709 23,671 16,859 Acquisition- and disposition-related expenses 1,092 6,294 8,495 11,592 Strategic initiative and financial restructuring-related expenses (61 ) 1,942 2,969 10,988 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (753 ) (4,630 ) 1,639 (14,547 ) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliates (11,046 ) - (11,046 ) - Impairment of assets 140,053 - 140,053 - Other reconciling items, net (7,805 ) 3,408 (8,866 ) 6,622 Adjusted income before income taxes 86,184 89,672 270,815 280,258 Income tax expense on adjusted income before income taxes 24,993 23,315 78,536 72,867 Adjusted net income $ 61,191 $ 66,357 $ 192,279 $ 207,391 Weighted average: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 111,156 118,872 116,754 118,668 Dilutive shares 564 944 569 1,164 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 111,720 119,816 117,323 119,832 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ (0.36 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 1.29 Income tax (benefit) expense (0.14 ) 0.14 0.15 0.50 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.11 0.10 0.32 0.30 Stock-based compensation 0.07 0.06 0.20 0.14 Acquisition- and disposition-related expenses 0.01 0.05 0.07 0.10 Strategic initiative and financial restructuring-related expenses - 0.02 0.03 0.09 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (0.01 ) (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.12 ) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliates (0.10 ) - (0.09 ) - Impairment of assets 1.26 - 1.20 - Other reconciling items, net (0.07 ) 0.03 (0.07 ) 0.06 Impact of corporation taxes (0.22 ) (0.20 ) (0.67 ) (0.61 ) Impact of dilutive shares - - (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 1.64 $ 1.73

