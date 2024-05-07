TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We were very pleased to report positive consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(A) of $0.7 million and net income of $2.1 million in the second quarter as we outperformed the market on a sequential and year-over-year basis in U.S. Appraisal principally due to market share gains," said Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang. "Consolidated revenues were up 19% quarter-over-quarter due to a 22% increase in U.S. Appraisal revenues and a 15% increase in Canadian segment revenues. U.S. Title revenues were flat quarter-over-quarter."

"Through our network management model, we continued to improve U.S. Appraisal Net Revenue(A) margins which set a new record high of 28.3%, up 40 basis points from the first quarter. We also had strong operating leverage in the second quarter, particularly in our U.S. Appraisal segment where Adjusted EBITDA(A) margins increased 1,210 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 47.9%," added Lang.

"While the mortgage market continues to face interest rate and affordability headwinds, our business model, focus on market share, and operating efficiency are delivering improved financial performance. We are well-positioned for growth when market conditions improve and the business scales back up," concluded Lang.

Q2 2024 Highlights

Consolidated revenues of $42.2 million, up 19% quarter-over-quarter

Positive consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (A) of $0.7 million and net income of $2.1 million

of $0.7 million and net income of $2.1 million Record-high U.S. Appraisal Net Revenue (A) margins of 28.3%, up 40 basis points quarter-over-quarter and up 70 basis points year-over-year

margins of 28.3%, up 40 basis points quarter-over-quarter and up 70 basis points year-over-year Year-over-year market share gains with 4 of our top 7 U.S. Appraisal clients

Quarter-over-quarter market share gains with Tier 1 lender and launched 2 new clients in U.S. Title

Year-over-year market share gains with 2 top clients and launched 2 new clients and 1 new channel in Canada

Cash and cash equivalents of $44.4 million and no outstanding debt

Financial and Operational Summary

(millions of dollars) Quarter ended Six months ended % 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 % Change 2024 2023 Change Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Quarter

over

Quarter Year

over

Year March 31 March 31 Year

over

Year Consolidated Revenue $ 42.2 $ 35.4 $ 42.2 $ 46.0 $ 37.6 19% 12% $ 77.6 $ 75.8 2% Net Revenue(A) $ 11.5 $ 9.7 $ 11.2 $ 12.1 $ 9.9 19% 16% $ 21.2 $ 19.7 8% Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 0.7 $ (1.1) $ 0.6 $ 1.7 $ (1.7) 166% 142% $ (0.4) $ (4.6) 92% Net income (loss) $ 2.1 $ (3.6) $ 1.6 $ (0.6) $ (2.6) 158% 181% $ (1.5) $ (7.2) 79% Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.03 $ (0.05) $ 0.02 $ (0.01) $ (0.04) 160% 175% $ (0.02) $ (0.10) 80% Adjusted Net income (loss)(A) $ 1.3 $ (1.2) $ 0.8 $ 1.0 $ (1.9) 207% 168% $ 0.1 $ (4.0) 103% Adjusted Net income (loss)(A) per diluted share $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.03) 200% 167% $ - $ (0.06) 100% U.S. Appraisal segment Revenue $ 32.6 $ 26.8 $ 31.2 $ 33.5 $ 28.0 22% 16% $ 59.3 $ 56.3 6% Net Revenue(A) $ 9.2 $ 7.5 $ 8.6 $ 9.2 $ 7.7 23% 19% $ 16.6 $ 15.4 9% Net Revenue(A) margin 28.3% 27.9% 27.5% 27.5% 27.6% 28.1% 27.3% Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 4.4 $ 2.7 $ 3.9 $ 4.8 $ 3.1 65% 40% $ 7.1 $ 5.5 30% Adjusted EBITDA(A) margin 47.9% 35.8% 46.0% 52.0% 40.6% 42.5% 35.5% U.S. Title segment Revenue $ 2.0 $ 2.0 $ 2.3 $ 2.6 $ 2.2 0% -9% $ 4.1 $ 4.6 -11% Net Revenue(A) $ 0.9 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.2 $ 0.8 -7% 9% $ 1.9 $ 1.6 13% Net Revenue(A) margin 44.0% 47.3% 45.0% 45.2% 36.8% 45.7% 35.7% Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ (1.7) $ (1.6) $ (1.6) $ (1.6) $ (2.3) -2% 28% $ (3.3) $ (5.2) 37% Adjusted EBITDA(A) margin -184.8% -167.9% -150.4% -133.6% -279.3% -176.0% -316.4% Canadian segment Revenue $ 7.6 $ 6.6 $ 8.7 $ 9.9 $ 7.4 15% 2% $ 14.2 $ 14.9 -5% Net Revenue(A) $ 1.4 $ 1.2 $ 1.6 $ 1.7 $ 1.4 15% 3% $ 2.7 $ 2.7 -2% Net Revenue(A) margin 18.9% 18.8% 17.9% 17.6% 18.7% 18.8% 18.3% Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 0.9 $ 0.7 $ 1.2 $ 1.3 $ 1.0 26% -8% $ 1.6 $ 1.8 -13% Adjusted EBITDA(A) margin 62.3% 56.8% 72.9% 73.7% 69.8% 59.7% 67.0% Corporate segment Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ (2.9) $ (2.9) $ (2.9) $ (2.8) $ (3.5) -4% 16% $ (5.8) $ (6.7) 14%

(A) Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures used in this news release, including Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP measures are more fully defined and discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 under the heading "Non-GAAP measures", which is incorporated by reference in this Press Release and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Real Matters financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 are included in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying MD&A, each of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, supplemental information is available on our website at www.realmatters.com.

Net Revenue represents the difference between revenues and transaction costs. Net Revenue margin is calculated as Net Revenue divided by Revenues. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Net Revenue were as follows:

Quarter ended Six months ended Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 2.1 $ (3.6) $ 1.6 $ (0.6) $ (2.6) $ (1.5) $ (7.2) Operating expenses 11.2 11.6 10.9 10.7 11.9 22.8 25.1 Amortization 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.6 2.0 Restructuring expenses - - - - 0.4 - 1.7 Interest expense 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Interest income (0.4) (0.4) (0.3) (0.2) (0.2) (0.8) (0.3) Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (2.2) 2.0 (1.8) 1.8 0.1 (0.2) 1.1 Loss (gain) on fair value of derivatives 0.1 (0.2) (0.1) (0.5) (0.3) (0.1) (0.3) Income tax recovery (0.2) (0.6) (0.1) (0.2) (0.5) (0.8) (2.6) Net Revenue $ 11.5 $ 9.7 $ 11.2 $ 12.1 $ 9.9 $ 21.2 $ 19.7

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss before stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring expenses, interest expense, interest income, net foreign exchange gain or loss, gain or loss on fair value of derivatives and income tax expense or recovery. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted EBITDA were as follows:

Quarter ended Six months ended Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 2.1 $ (3.6) $ 1.6 $ (0.6) $ (2.6) $ (1.5) $ (7.2) Stock-based compensation expense 0.4 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.2 0.8 Amortization 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.6 2.0 Restructuring expenses - - - - 0.4 - 1.7 Interest expense 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Interest income (0.4) (0.4) (0.3) (0.2) (0.2) (0.8) (0.3) Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (2.2) 2.0 (1.8) 1.8 0.1 (0.2) 1.1 Loss (gain) on fair value of derivatives 0.1 (0.2) (0.1) (0.5) (0.3) (0.1) (0.3) Income tax recovery (0.2) (0.6) (0.1) (0.2) (0.5) (0.8) (2.6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.7 $ (1.1) $ 0.6 $ 1.7 $ (1.7) $ (0.4) $ (4.6)

The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss were as follows:

Quarter ended Six months ended Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 2.1 $ (3.6) $ 1.6 $ (0.6) $ (2.6) $ (1.5) $ (7.2) Stock-based compensation expense 0.4 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.2 0.8 Amortization of intangibles 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.8 0.8 Restructuring expenses - - - - 0.4 - 1.7 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (2.2) 2.0 (1.8) 1.8 0.1 (0.2) 1.1 Loss (gain) on fair value of derivatives 0.1 (0.2) (0.1) (0.5) (0.3) (0.1) (0.3) Related tax effects 0.5 (0.6) 0.4 (0.4) (0.2) (0.1) (0.9) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 1.3 $ (1.2) $ 0.8 $ 1.0 $ (1.9) $ 0.1 $ (4.0)

Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as "could", "forecast", "target", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "likely" and "predict" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

The forward-looking information in this Press Release includes statements which reflect the current expectations of management with respect to our business and the industry in which we operate and is based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs based on information currently available to management, including information obtained from third party sources, and should not be read as a guarantee of the occurrence or timing of any future events, performance or results.

The forward-looking information in this Press Release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. A comprehensive discussion of the factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2023, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this Press Release. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

