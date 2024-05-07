HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported first quarter 2024 results as follows:

For the Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 Net income $ 56,213 $ 255,373 Operating cash flow 71,499 309,577 Free cash flow (1) 72,146 312,081

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Highlights:

Generated $72.1 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2024

Repurchased 1.2 million warrants with $55.7 million in cash and 198,767 common units

Increased credit facility borrowing capacity $45 million from $155 million to $200 million

Paid fourth quarter 2023 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

Paid special distribution of $2.44 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP common units in 2023

In April, repurchased 0.3 million warrants with $10.0 million in cash and 89,059 common units; Zero warrants remain outstanding

"NRP generated $72 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2024 and $312 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "NRP has generated more free cash flow over the last two years than during any comparable period in the history of the Partnership. This performance has allowed us to make considerable progress toward our goal of eliminating all our financial obligations. The sum of debt and preferred equity outstanding is down to approximately $260 million, the Partnership is warrant free, and our financial position is solid and improving. While we expect lower prices for coal and soda ash to drive our free cash flow in the coming quarters below the record levels realized in recent years, we expect to continue making steady progress paying down debt and preferred equity. We continue to believe eliminating all our obligations while maintaining common unit distributions to help cover unitholder tax liabilities is the right strategy to maximize intrinsic value and maximize unitholder returns."

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on May 28, 2024, to unitholders of record on May 21, 2024. In addition, the board declared a $2.15 million cash distribution on NRP's outstanding preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income, operating cash flow, and free cash flow for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $8.2 million, $4.1 million, and $4.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period. These decreases were primarily due to lower metallurgical coal prices as compared to the prior year period. Approximately 75% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 50% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the first quarter of 2024.

Metallurgical and thermal coal prices declined during the first quarter of 2024, significantly lower than the highs seen in 2022, but above historical norms. NRP expects continued price volatility as global softening in steel demand impacts metallurgical prices, and mild weather, high inventory levels, low natural gas prices, and scheduled shutdowns of thermal coal plants should weaken demand for thermal coal. However, limitations on operators' ability to increase production due to limited access to capital, labor shortages, and inflationary pressures should provide some price support for metallurgical and thermal coal for the foreseeable future.

NRP continues to explore carbon neutral revenue opportunities across its large asset portfolio, including the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy, and lithium production. While the timing and likelihood of additional cash flows from these activities is uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States provides additional opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by NRP.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the first quarter of 2024 decreased $13.7 million as compared to the prior year period due to lower sales prices and volumes primarily driven by new supply from China. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the first quarter of 2024 improved $3.5 million as compared to the prior year period due to a higher cash distribution received from Sisecam Wyoming in the first quarter of 2024 relating to results in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Global soda ash prices were significantly lower in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior year period primarily due to new supply from China. NRP believes lower international prices will persist throughout the remainder of the year and into next year as the market contends with slower global growth and absorbs the additional supply.

Corporate and Financing

In the first quarter of 2024 Corporate and Financing costs increased $1.1 million and operating cash flow and free cash flow decreased $0.8 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher interest expense and cash paid for interest in the first quarter of 2024 due to increased borrowings outstanding on the credit facility used for warrant settlements.

NRP repurchased 1.2 million warrants for $55.7 million in cash and 198,767 common units during the first quarter of 2024. In April of 2024, NRP repurchased the remainder of the outstanding 0.3 million warrants for $10.0 million in cash and 89,059 common units. NRP has now retired all 4.0 million of its previously issued warrants.

In February 2024, NRP declared and paid a fourth quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $2.15 million cash distribution on its preferred units. In March 2024, NRP declared and paid a special distribution of $2.44 per common unit to help cover the tax liability associated with owning NRP units in 2023. Today, NRP declared a first quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $2.15 million cash distribution on its outstanding preferred units.

NRP increased its revolving credit facility borrowing capacity by $45 million to $200 million in the first quarter of 2024. NRP's available liquidity was $64.8 million at March 31, 2024, consisting of $11.0 million of cash and $53.8 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.6x at March 31, 2024.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I890960. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Distributable cash flow" or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios.

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2024 2023 2023 Revenues and other income Royalty and other mineral rights $ 67,372 $ 76,271 $ 72,922 Transportation and processing services 3,427 3,598 3,476 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming 5,450 19,254 14,764 Gain on asset sales and disposals 165 96 2,001 Total revenues and other income $ 76,414 $ 99,219 $ 93,163 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses $ 5,733 $ 7,163 $ 8,864 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,654 4,083 6,020 General and administrative expenses 6,327 5,845 8,954 Asset impairments - - 424 Total operating expenses $ 16,714 $ 17,091 $ 24,262 Income from operations $ 59,700 $ 82,128 $ 68,901 Interest expense, net $ (3,487 ) $ (2,853 ) $ (3,921 ) Net income $ 56,213 $ 79,275 $ 64,980 Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders (2,150 ) (6,661 ) (2,151 ) Less: redemption of preferred units - (16,228 ) - Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner $ 54,063 $ 56,386 $ 62,829 Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 52,982 $ 55,258 $ 61,572 Net income attributable to the general partner 1,081 1,128 1,257 Net income per common unit Basic $ 4.13 $ 4.40 $ 4.87 Diluted 3.83 3.44 4.31 Net income $ 56,213 $ 79,275 $ 64,980 Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other 845 (19,583 ) (5,367 ) Comprehensive income $ 57,058 $ 59,692 $ 59,613

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 56,213 $ 79,275 $ 64,980 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,654 4,083 6,020 Distributions from unconsolidated investment 14,210 10,780 15,338 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (5,450 ) (19,254 ) (14,764 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals (165 ) (96 ) (2,001 ) Asset impairments - - 424 Bad debt expense (813 ) (610 ) 1,431 Unit-based compensation expense 2,964 2,491 3,007 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other (749 ) 25 260 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,433 7,061 (4,254 ) Accounts payable 629 (541 ) (258 ) Accrued liabilities (8,225 ) (8,805 ) 6,063 Accrued interest 412 263 (641 ) Deferred revenue 1,028 (154 ) 1,480 Other items, net (2,642 ) (1,618 ) 701 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 71,499 $ 72,900 $ 77,786 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 165 $ 101 $ 2,002 Return of long-term contract receivable 647 598 633 Capital expenditures - (2 ) - Net cash provided by investing activities $ 812 $ 697 $ 2,635 Cash flows from financing activities Debt borrowings $ 89,357 $ 94,200 $ 33,800 Debt repayments (55,696 ) (89,696 ) (86,335 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (42,186 ) (40,900 ) (9,670 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders (2,150 ) (8,086 ) (2,150 ) Redemption of preferred units - (47,499 ) - Warrant settlements (55,689 ) - (22,481 ) Other items, net (6,946 ) (3,052 ) (7 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (73,310 ) $ (95,033 ) $ (86,843 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (999 ) $ (21,436 ) $ (6,422 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,989 39,091 18,411 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,990 $ 17,655 $ 11,989 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,843 $ 2,474 $ 4,372

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,990 $ 11,989 Accounts receivable, net 33,874 41,086 Other current assets, net 3,494 2,218 Total current assets $ 48,358 $ 55,293 Land 24,008 24,008 Mineral rights, net 390,176 394,483 Intangible assets, net 13,340 13,682 Equity in unconsolidated investment 268,634 276,549 Long-term contract receivable, net 25,632 26,321 Other long-term assets, net 8,034 7,540 Total assets $ 778,182 $ 797,876 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,514 $ 885 Accrued liabilities 5,064 12,987 Accrued interest 995 584 Current portion of deferred revenue 5,635 4,599 Current portion of long-term debt, net 14,202 30,785 Total current liabilities $ 27,410 $ 49,840 Deferred revenue 38,348 38,356 Long-term debt, net 174,595 124,273 Other non-current liabilities 6,305 7,172 Total liabilities $ 246,658 $ 219,641 Commitments and contingencies Class A Convertible Preferred Units (71,666 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $ 47,181 $ 47,181 Partners' capital Common unitholders' interest (12,960,064 and 12,634,642 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 474,095 $ 503,076 General partner's interest 7,721 8,005 Warrant holders' interest 4,804 23,095 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,277 ) (3,122 ) Total partners' capital $ 484,343 $ 531,054 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 778,182 $ 797,876

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital

Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Loss Capital Balance at December 31, 2023 12,635 $ 503,076 $ 8,005 $ 23,095 $ (3,122 ) $ 531,054 Net income (1) - 55,089 1,124 - - 56,213 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (41,342 ) (844 ) - - (42,186 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (2,107 ) (43 ) - - (2,150 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 126 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (3,971 ) - - - (3,971 ) Capital contribution - - 227 - - 227 Warrant settlements 199 (36,650 ) (748 ) (18,291 ) - (55,689 ) Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 845 845 Balance at March 31, 2024 12,960 $ 474,095 $ 7,721 $ 4,804 $ (2,277 ) $ 484,343

(1) Net income includes $2.15 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $2.11 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.04 million is allocated to the general partner.

Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income (Loss) Capital Balance at December 31, 2022 12,506 $ 404,799 $ 5,977 $ 47,964 $ 18,717 $ 477,457 Net income (1) - 77,690 1,585 - - 79,275 Redemption of preferred units - (15,904 ) (324 ) - - (16,228 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (40,082 ) (818 ) - - (40,900 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,924 ) (162 ) - - (8,086 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 129 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (1,178 ) - - - (1,178 ) Capital contribution - - 142 - - 142 Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - (19,583 ) (19,583 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 12,635 $ 417,401 $ 6,400 $ 47,964 $ (866 ) $ 470,899

(1) Net income includes $6.66 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $6.53 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.13 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023:

Operating Segments Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Revenues $ 70,799 $ 5,450 $ - $ 76,249 Gain on asset sales and disposals 165 - - 165 Total revenues and other income $ 70,964 $ 5,450 $ - $ 76,414 Asset impairments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) $ 60,644 $ 5,388 $ (9,819 ) $ 56,213 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 65,293 $ 14,148 $ (6,327 ) $ 73,114 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 69,749 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 71,499 Investing activities $ 812 $ - $ - $ 812 Financing activities $ (1,086 ) $ - $ (72,224 ) $ (73,310 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 70,561 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 72,311 Free cash flow (1) $ 70,396 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 72,146 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Revenues $ 79,869 $ 19,254 $ - $ 99,123 Gain on asset sales and disposals 96 - - 96 Total revenues and other income $ 79,965 $ 19,254 $ - $ 99,219 Asset impairments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) $ 68,881 $ 19,096 $ (8,702 ) $ 79,275 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 72,960 $ 10,622 $ (5,845 ) $ 77,737 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 73,858 $ 10,617 $ (11,575 ) $ 72,900 Investing activities $ 699 $ - $ (2 ) $ 697 Financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (94,450 ) $ (95,033 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 74,557 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,597 Free cash flow (1) $ 74,456 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,496 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Revenues $ 76,398 $ 14,764 $ - $ 91,162 Gain on asset sales and disposals 2,001 - - 2,001 Total revenues and other income $ 78,399 $ 14,764 $ - $ 93,163 Asset impairments $ 424 $ - $ - $ 424 Net income (loss) $ 63,127 $ 14,732 $ (12,879 ) $ 64,980 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 69,567 $ 15,306 $ (8,954 ) $ 75,919 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 70,147 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 77,786 Investing activities $ 2,635 $ - $ - $ 2,635 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (86,843 ) $ (86,843 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 72,782 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 80,421 Free cash flow (1) $ 70,780 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 78,419

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2024 2023 2023 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern 117 379 92 Central 3,714 3,609 3,537 Southern 570 582 654 Total Appalachia 4,401 4,570 4,283 Illinois Basin 2,033 1,310 2,637 Northern Powder River Basin 949 1,085 1,259 Gulf Coast 265 58 801 Total coal sales volumes 7,648 7,023 8,980 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern $ 1.86 $ 9.86 $ 2.18 Central 8.08 9.92 9.12 Southern 11.58 14.94 14.04 Illinois Basin 2.56 3.57 3.57 Northern Powder River Basin 4.85 4.68 3.89 Gulf Coast 0.75 0.57 0.63 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 6.12 8.26 6.29 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern $ 218 $ 3,737 $ 201 Central 29,992 35,806 32,269 Southern 6,602 8,697 9,181 Total Appalachia 36,812 48,240 41,651 Illinois Basin 5,211 4,675 9,426 Northern Powder River Basin 4,599 5,075 4,898 Gulf Coast 200 33 508 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 46,822 58,023 56,483 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (4 ) - 1 Total coal royalty revenues $ 46,818 $ 58,023 $ 56,484 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues $ 924 $ 613 $ 1,297 Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,171 4,503 5,975 Carbon neutral initiative revenues 2,161 2,118 55 Wheelage revenues 2,672 3,869 2,653 Property tax revenues 1,892 1,470 1,509 Coal overriding royalty revenues 1,169 188 1,010 Lease amendment revenues 702 851 748 Aggregates royalty revenues 772 753 701 Oil and gas royalty revenues 3,640 3,588 2,261 Other revenues 2,451 295 229 Total other revenues $ 20,554 $ 18,248 $ 16,438 Royalty and other mineral rights $ 67,372 $ 76,271 $ 72,922 Transportation and processing services revenues 3,427 3,598 3,476 Gain on asset sales and disposals 165 96 2,001 Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 70,964 $ 79,965 $ 78,399

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 60,644 $ 5,388 $ (9,819 ) $ 56,213 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (5,450 ) - (5,450 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 14,210 - 14,210 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,487 3,487 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,649 - 5 4,654 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,293 $ 14,148 $ (6,327 ) $ 73,114 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 68,881 $ 19,096 $ (8,702 ) $ 79,275 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (19,254 ) - (19,254 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,780 - 10,780 Add: interest expense, net - - 2,853 2,853 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,079 - 4 4,083 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,960 $ 10,622 $ (5,845 ) $ 77,737 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 63,127 $ 14,732 $ (12,879 ) $ 64,980 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (14,764 ) - (14,764 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 15,338 - 15,338 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,921 3,921 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,016 - 4 6,020 Add: asset impairments 424 - - 424 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,567 $ 15,306 $ (8,954 ) $ 75,919

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 69,749 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 71,499 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 165 - - 165 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 647 - - 647 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 70,561 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 72,311 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (165 ) - - (165 ) Free cash flow $ 70,396 $ 14,148 $ (12,398 ) $ 72,146 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 812 $ - $ - $ 812 Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,086 ) $ - $ (72,224 ) $ (73,310 ) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 73,858 $ 10,617 $ (11,575 ) $ 72,900 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 101 - - 101 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 598 - - 598 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (2 ) (2 ) Distributable cash flow $ 74,557 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,597 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (101 ) - - (101 ) Free cash flow $ 74,456 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,496 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 699 $ - $ (2 ) $ 697 Net cash used in financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (94,450 ) $ (95,033 ) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 70,147 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 77,786 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 2,002 - - 2,002 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 633 - - 633 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 72,782 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 80,421 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (2,002 ) - - (2,002 ) Free cash flow $ 70,780 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 78,419 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 2,635 $ - $ - $ 2,635 Net cash used in financing activities $ - $ - $ (86,843 ) $ (86,843 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Last 12 Months Net cash provided by operating activities $ 81,350 $ 78,942 $ 77,786 $ 71,499 $ 309,577 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 5 855 2,002 165 3,027 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 610 622 633 647 2,512 Less: maintenance capital expenditures (8 ) - - - (8 ) Distributable cash flow $ 81,957 $ 80,419 $ 80,421 $ 72,311 $ 315,108 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (5 ) (855 ) (2,002 ) (165 ) (3,027 ) Free cash flow $ 81,952 $ 79,564 $ 78,419 $ 72,146 $ 312,081

Leverage Ratio

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Last 12 Months Net income $ 70,334 $ 63,846 $ 64,980 $ 56,213 $ 255,373 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (26,978 ) (12,401 ) (14,764 ) (5,450 ) (59,593 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 32,350 23,010 15,338 14,210 84,908 Add: interest expense, net 3,492 3,837 3,921 3,487 14,737 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,792 4,594 6,020 4,654 19,060 Add: asset impairments 69 63 424 - 556 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,059 $ 82,949 $ 75,919 $ 73,114 $ 315,041 Debt-at March 31, 2024 $ 189,185 Leverage Ratio 0.6 x

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Last 12 Months Net income $ 66,820 $ 74,555 $ 63,218 $ 79,275 $ 283,868 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (14,643 ) (14,556 ) (15,759 ) (19,254 ) (64,212 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 10,486 10,339 10,780 10,780 42,385 Add: interest expense, net 8,108 5,141 3,638 2,853 19,740 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt 4,048 2,484 3,933 - 10,465 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,847 6,850 5,954 4,083 22,734 Add: asset impairments 43 812 3,583 - 4,438 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,709 $ 85,625 $ 75,347 $ 77,737 $ 319,418 Debt-at March 31, 2023 $ 173,591 Leverage Ratio 0.5 x

