BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) ("Novanta" or the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2024.

Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) March 29, March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Revenue $ 230.9 $ 219.1 Operating Income $ 25.6 $ 26.3 Net Income $ 14.7 $ 18.3 Diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.51 Non-GAAP* Adjusted Operating Income $ 40.1 $ 36.9 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.74 $ 0.74 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49.7 $ 47.0 *Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, as well as definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and the reasons for their use, are presented below.

"Novanta achieved great results for the first quarter, beating expectations for sales, profit, and cash flow," said Matthijs Glastra, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Novanta. "We finished the quarter with $231 million in revenue, adjusted gross margin of 46.3%, adjusted EBITDA of $50 million, and more than doubling our operating cash flow year over year. In addition, we are pleased with our progress at integrating the recent Motion Solutions acquisition."

First Quarter

During the first quarter of 2024, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $230.9 million, an increase of $11.8 million, or 5.4%, versus the first quarter of 2023. The Company's acquisition activities resulted in an increase in revenue of $21.2 million, or 9.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year over year had immaterial impact on our revenue during the first quarter of 2024. Our year-over-year Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, was a decrease of 4.2% for the first quarter of 2024 (see "Organic Revenue Growth" in the non-GAAP reconciliations below).

In the first quarter of 2024, GAAP operating income was $25.6 million, compared to $26.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP net income was $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $18.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.41 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.51 in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.74 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.74 in the first quarter of 2023. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding was 36.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $47.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2024 was $32.8 million, compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $230 million to $235 million. The Company expects Adjusted Gross Profit Margin to be approximately 46.0% to 46.3%. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $48 million to $50 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.68 to $0.74. The Company's guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.

Novanta provides earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide earnings guidance on a GAAP basis, with the exception of GAAP revenue guidance. A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including acquisitions and related expenses; impact of purchase price allocations for recently completed acquisitions; future changes in the fair value of contingent considerations; future restructuring expenses; foreign exchange gains/(losses); significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits); benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits; divestitures and related expenses; gains and losses from sale of real estate assets; costs related to product line closures; intangible asset impairment charges and related asset write-offs; and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on past experience, could be material. For additional information regarding Novanta's non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income, and Net Debt.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and supplementary information to investors regarding the operating performance of the Company. It is management's belief that these non-GAAP financial measures would be particularly useful to investors because of the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company's day-to-day business in accordance with the execution of the Company's strategy. This strategy includes streamlining the Company's existing operations through site and functional consolidations, strategic divestitures and product line closures, expanding the Company's business through significant internal investments, and broadening the Company's product and service offerings through acquisitions of innovative and complementary technologies and solutions. The financial impact of certain elements of these activities, particularly acquisitions, divestitures, and site and functional restructurings, is often large relative to the Company's overall financial performance and can adversely affect the comparability of its operating results and investors' ability to analyze the business from period to period.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Margin are used by management to evaluate operating performance, communicate financial results to the Board of Directors, benchmark results against historical performance and the performance of peers, and evaluate investment opportunities, including acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Margin are used to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees. The Company has also used in the past, and may use in the future, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA as performance targets for certain performance-based restricted stock units. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide greater transparency and insight into management's method of analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOVT."

More information about Novanta is available on the Company's website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars or shares, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 29, March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 230,916 $ 219,126 Cost of revenue 130,500 121,498 Gross profit 100,416 97,628 Operating expenses: Research and development and engineering 23,246 22,828 Selling, general and administrative 43,530 40,923 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,750 5,089 Restructuring, acquisition, and related costs 2,283 2,476 Total operating expenses 74,809 71,316 Operating income 25,607 26,312 Interest income (expense), net (8,254 ) (6,332 ) Foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), net (321 ) (77 ) Other income (expense), net (116 ) (166 ) Income before income taxes 16,916 19,737 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,240 1,472 Net Income $ 14,676 $ 18,265 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 35,914 35,810 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 36,127 35,999

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) March 29, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,520 $ 105,051 Accounts receivable, net 150,911 139,410 Inventories 161,371 149,371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,014 21,465 Total current assets 428,816 415,297 Property, plant and equipment, net 113,461 109,449 Operating lease assets 44,649 38,302 Intangible assets, net 215,090 145,022 Goodwill 589,856 484,507 Other assets 18,720 33,479 Total assets $ 1,410,592 $ 1,226,056 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,847 $ 4,968 Accounts payable 71,401 57,195 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,158 77,012 Total current liabilities 151,406 139,175 Long-term debt 508,858 349,404 Operating lease liabilities 42,926 37,345 Other long-term liabilities 25,687 26,672 Total liabilities 728,877 552,596 Stockholders' Equity: Total stockholders' equity 681,715 673,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,410,592 $ 1,226,056

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 29, March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 14,676 $ 18,265 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,929 11,731 Share-based compensation 6,077 6,466 Deferred income taxes (3,711 ) (3,695 ) Other 4,513 2,587 Changes in assets and liabilities which (used)/provided cash, excluding effects from business acquisitions: Accounts receivable (4,162 ) (2,920 ) Inventories (3,781 ) 52 Other operating assets and liabilities 6,288 (22,241 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 32,829 10,245 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for business acquisition, net of working capital adjustments (191,200 ) - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,415 ) (3,620 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (197,615 ) (3,620 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 198,000 - Repayments under term loan and revolving credit facilities (35,976 ) (15,309 ) Payments of withholding taxes from share-based awards (8,385 ) (9,601 ) Other financing activities (176 ) (156 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 153,463 (25,066 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (208 ) 1,012 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,531 ) (17,429 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 105,051 100,105 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 93,520 $ 82,676

NOVANTA INC. Revenue by Reportable Segment (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 29, March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Precision Medicine and Manufacturing $ 65,234 $ 69,528 Medical Solutions 102,452 77,640 Robotics and Automation 63,230 71,958 Total $ 230,916 $ 219,126

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin by Reportable Segment (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended March 29, March 31, 2024 2023 Precision Medicine and Manufacturing Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 31,784 $ 34,333 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 48.7 % 49.4 % Amortization of intangible assets 495 570 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 32,279 $ 34,903 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 49.5 % 50.2 % Medical Solutions Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 39,391 $ 31,886 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 38.4 % 41.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,962 1,064 Acquisition fair value adjustments 2,777 - Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 44,130 $ 32,950 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 43.1 % 42.4 % Robotics and Automation Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 30,549 $ 32,815 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 48.3 % 45.6 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,235 1,388 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 31,784 $ 34,203 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 50.3 % 47.5 % Unallocated Corporate and Shared Services Gross Profit (GAAP) $ (1,308 ) $ (1,406 ) Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ (1,308 ) $ (1,406 ) Novanta Inc. Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 100,416 $ 97,628 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 43.5 % 44.6 % Amortization of intangible assets 3,692 3,022 Acquisition fair value adjustments 2,777 - Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 106,885 $ 100,650 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 46.3 % 45.9 %

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended March 29, 2024 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Provision / (Benefit) Effective Tax Rate Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP results $ 25,607 11.1 % $ 16,916 $ 2,240 13.2 % $ 14,676 $ 0.41 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 9,442 4.1 % 9,442 Restructuring costs 548 0.2 % 548 Acquisition and related costs 1,735 0.8 % 1,735 Acquisition fair value adjustments 2,777 1.2 % 2,777 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net 321 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 2,963 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (98 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 14,502 6.3 % 14,823 2,865 11,958 0.33 Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 40,109 17.4 % $ 31,739 $ 5,105 16.1 % $ 26,634 $ 0.74 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 36,127

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Provision / (Benefit) Effective Tax Rate Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP results $ 26,312 12.0 % $ 19,737 $ 1,472 7.5 % $ 18,265 $ 0.51 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 8,111 3.7 % 8,111 Restructuring costs 2,471 1.1 % 2,471 Acquisition and related costs 5 0.0 % 5 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net 77 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 2,130 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (3 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 10,587 4.8 % 10,664 2,127 8,537 0.23 Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 36,899 16.8 % $ 30,401 $ 3,599 11.8 % $ 26,802 $ 0.74 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 35,999

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended March 29, March 31, 2024 2023 Net Income (GAAP) $ 14,676 $ 18,265 Net Income Margin 6.4 % 8.3 % Interest (income) expense, net 8,254 6,332 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,240 1,472 Depreciation and amortization 12,929 11,731 Share-based compensation 6,077 6,466 Restructuring, acquisition and related costs 2,298 2,476 Acquisition fair value adjustments 2,777 - Other, net 437 243 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 49,688 $ 46,985 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 21.5 % 21.4 %

Organic Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended March 29, 2024 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Reported Revenue Growth/(Decline) (GAAP) 5.4 % Less: Change attributable to acquisitions 9.7 % Plus: Change due to foreign currency 0.1 % Organic Revenue Growth/(Decline) (Non-GAAP) (4.2 )%

Net Debt (Non-GAAP): March 29, December 31, 2024 2023 Total Debt (GAAP) $ 513,705 $ 354,372 Plus: Deferred financing costs 3,390 3,681 Gross Debt 517,095 358,053 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (93,520 ) (105,051 ) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 423,575 $ 253,002

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended March 29, March 31, 2024 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 32,829 $ 10,245 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,415 ) (3,620 ) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 26,414 $ 6,625 Net Income (GAAP) $ 14,676 $ 18,265 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities as a Percentage of Net Income 223.7 % 56.1 % Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income 180.0 % 36.3 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides additional explanations for non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company, including explanations for certain non-GAAP adjustments that may not be present in the quarterly disclosures included in the current earnings release but have been used by the Company in the two most recent fiscal years. See the tables above for the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release.

Organic Revenue Growth

The Company defines the term "organic revenue" as revenue excluding the impact from business acquisitions, divestitures, product line discontinuations, and the effect of foreign currency translation. The Company uses the related term "organic revenue growth" to refer to the financial performance metric of comparing current period organic revenue with the reported revenue of the corresponding period in the prior year. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with our GAAP financial measures, allows the Company and its investors to better measure the Company's performance and evaluate long-term performance trends. Organic revenue growth also facilitates easier comparisons of the Company's performance with prior and future periods and relative comparisons to its peers. The Company excludes the effect of foreign currency translation from these measures because foreign currency translation is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. The Company excludes the effect of acquisitions and divestitures because these activities can vary dramatically between reporting periods and between the Company and its peers, which the Company believes makes comparisons of long-term performance trends difficult for management and investors. Organic Revenue Growth is also used as a performance metric to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

The calculation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, and inventory related charges associated with product line closures because: (i) the amounts are non-cash; (ii) the Company cannot influence the timing and amount of future expense recognition; and (iii) excluding such expenses provides investors and management better visibility into the underlying trends and performance of our businesses. The Company also excludes inventory related charges associated with product line closures as these costs occurred outside of the Company's day-to-day business for the reasons described above in the introductory paragraphs of the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

The calculation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, and inventory related charges associated with product line closures for the reasons described above for Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin. The Company also excludes restructuring and acquisition-related costs due to the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company's day-to-day business for the reasons described above in the introductory paragraphs of the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes

The calculation of Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, inventory related charges associated with product line closures, and restructuring and acquisition-related costs for the reasons described above for Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin. The Company excludes write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs because they only arise in certain specific situations when the Company's existing credit agreement is terminated or modified. The Company also excludes foreign exchange transaction gains (losses) from the calculation of Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes as the Company cannot fully influence the timing and amount of foreign exchange transaction gains (losses).

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate are calculated based on the Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes by jurisdiction, the applicable tax rates in effect for the respective jurisdictions and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments discussed above. In addition, the Company excludes significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions, tax audits, certain changes in tax laws, and acquisition related tax planning actions on the Company's effective tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income

Because Income Before Income Taxes is included in determining Net Income, the calculation of Adjusted Net Income also excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, inventory related charges associated with product line closures, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, and foreign exchange transaction gains (losses) for the reasons described above for Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes. In addition, the Company excludes (i) significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions, tax audits or amendments to prior year returns, certain changes in tax laws, and acquisition related tax planning actions on the Company's effective tax rate; and (ii) the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments discussed above.

Adjusted Diluted EPS

Because Net Income is used in the calculation of diluted EPS, Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets; (ii) amortization of inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions; (iii) inventory related charges associated with product line closures; (iv) restructuring costs, acquisition and related costs; (v) foreign exchange transaction gains (losses); (vi) significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits) related to releases of valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions, tax audits or amendments to prior year returns, certain changes in tax laws, and acquisition related tax planning actions on the Company's effective tax rate; and (vii) the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the reasons described above for Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as income before deducting interest (income) expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation, amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and related costs, acquisition fair value adjustments, inventory related charges associated with product line closures, other non-operating (income) expense items, including foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses and net periodic pension costs of the Company's frozen U.K. defined benefit pension plan for the reasons described above in the introductory paragraphs of the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in this presentation.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment and plus cash proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income is defined as Free Cash Flow divided by Net Income. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of the Company's liquidity as well as its ability to service its outstanding debt and to fund future growth.

Net Debt

The Company defines Net Debt as its total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet plus unamortized deferred financing costs and less its cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period presented. Management uses Net Debt to monitor the Company's outstanding debt obligations that could not be satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand.

