ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the "Company," "we," and "our"), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter Highlights

Q1 2024 GAAP net income of $12.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share of common stock.

Q1 2024 Distributable Earnings of $2.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share of common stock.

GAAP book value increased to $10.55 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2024, up from $10.26 per share of common stock as of December 31, 2023.

Economic book value increased to $13.78 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2024, up from $13.54 per share of common stock as of December 31, 2023.

Declared dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock, to be paid on May 31, 2024 to common stockholders of record as of May 22, 2024.

Sreeni Prabhu, Chief Executive Officer and President of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., shared " In the first quarter of 2024 we continued with the positive momentum from 2023, as we achieved increased net interest margin for the third consecutive quarter through consistent loan purchases, securitization execution and continued expense management. Further, our commitment to disciplined and thoughtful management of our cost structure helps to reinforce our efforts to drive sustained growth, that translates into consistently improved shareholder value. Specifically, the recent execution of AOMT 2024-4 post quarter end released additional capital to feed earnings growth and current coupon securitizations in the coming quarters. These strong results and outlook are reflective of our execution, which combines with our unique business model to maximize value and strengthen the embedded earnings power of our portfolio. We remain focused on our disciplined approach to acquiring high quality loans at attractive coupons while maintaining adequate liquidity and capital to further strengthen our position in the market."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Following quarter end, on April 11, 2024, the Company priced the AOMT 2024-4 securitization as the sole contributor of loans. The Company contributed loans with a scheduled unpaid principal balance of approximately $300 million and a 7.4% weighted average coupon. This securitization reduced the Company's whole loan warehouse debt by $236 million and reduced financing costs by approximately 100 basis points compared to the financing cost prior to securitization.

As of March 31, 2024, the weighted average coupon of our residential whole loans portfolio increased to 7.11%, 33 basis points higher than at the end of the fourth quarter 2023.

Capital Markets Activity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company was party to three loan financing lines which permit borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $1.1 billion.

The Company's total financing capacity as of March 31, 2024, stands at $1.1 billion of which approximately $284 million is drawn, leaving capacity of approximately $766 million for new loan purchases. AOMT 2024-4, executed after March 31, 2024, paid down $236 million of this balance and increased available capital to approximately $1.0 billion.

Balance Sheet

The Company pragmatically grew the balance sheet amid an uncertain market while protecting liquidity and managing risk, increasing GAAP book value per share by 2.8% and economic book value per share by 1.8% versus the prior quarter.

The Company held residential mortgage whole loans with fair value of $368.4 million as of March 31, 2024.

The recourse debt to equity ratio was 1.8x as of March 31, 2024. As of today's date, our recourse debt to equity Ratio is approximately 0.5x. This reflects the maturity of short-term US Treasuries and their corresponding repurchase agreements held at the end of the first quarter, as well as the subsequent execution of the AOMT 2024-4 securitization. Our recourse debt to equity ratio is expected to increase as current-market coupon loans are purchased, but is expected to remain below 2.5x.



Dividend

On May 7, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock, which will be paid on May 31, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of May, 22, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast today, May 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. To listen to the live webcast, go to the Investors section of the Company's website at www.angeloakreit.com at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9716

International: 1-201-493-6779

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13745525

The playback can be accessed through May 21, 2024.

Non-GAAP Metrics

Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders as calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), excluding (1) unrealized gains and losses on our aggregate portfolio, (2) impairment losses, (3) extinguishment of debt, (4) non-cash equity compensation expense, (5) the incentive fee earned by Falcons I, LLC, our external manager (our "Manager"), (6) realized gains or losses on swap terminations and (7) certain other nonrecurring gains or losses. We believe that the presentation of Distributable Earnings provides investors with a useful measure to facilitate comparisons of financial performance among our real estate investment trust ("REIT") peers, but has important limitations. We believe Distributable Earnings as described above helps evaluate our financial performance without the impact of certain transactions but is of limited usefulness as an analytical tool. Therefore, Distributable Earnings should not be viewed in isolation and is not a substitute for net income computed in accordance with GAAP. Our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, our Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.

Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as annual or annualized Distributable Earnings divided by average total stockholders' equity. We believe that the presentation of Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity provides investors with a useful measure to facilitate comparisons of financial performance among our REIT peers, but has important limitations. Additionally, we believe Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity provides investors with additional detail on the Distributable Earnings generated by our invested equity capital. We believe Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity as described above helps evaluate our financial performance without the impact of certain transactions but is of limited usefulness as an analytical tool. Therefore, Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity should not be viewed in isolation and is not a substitute for net income computed in accordance with GAAP. Our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, our Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.

Economic book value is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position. To calculate our economic book value, the portions of our non-recourse financing obligation held at amortized cost are adjusted to fair value. These adjustments are also reflected in our end of period total stockholders' equity. Management considers economic book value to provide investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the impact of fair value changes for our legally held retained bonds, irrespective of the accounting model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for book value per share of common stock or stockholders' equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements relating to the performance of the Company's investments. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," or by the negative of these words and phrases or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe existing or future plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations, liquidity and/or financial condition, or state other forward-looking information. The Company's ability to predict future events or conditions or their impact or the actual effect of existing or future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results and performance in the future could differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company's objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 INTEREST INCOME, NET Interest income $ 25,212 $ 23,740 Interest expense 16,633 16,941 NET INTEREST INCOME 8,579 6,799 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES), NET Net realized gain (loss) on mortgage loans, derivative contracts, RMBS, and CMBS (1,422) (10,843) Net unrealized gain (loss) on trading securities, mortgage loans, portion of debt at fair value option, and derivative contracts 10,684 10,190 TOTAL REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES), NET 9,262 (653) EXPENSES Operating expenses 1,999 2,204 Operating expenses incurred with affiliate 515 466 Due Diligence and transaction costs 49 - Stock compensation 630 541 Securitization costs 174 833 Management fee incurred with affiliate 1,313 1,522 Total operating expenses 4,680 5,616 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 13,161 530 Income tax expense 287 - NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 12,874 $ 530 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,703 14,804 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 14,577 $ 15,334 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.02 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 24,775,815 24,662,737 Diluted 24,965,274 24,925,357

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of: March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Residential mortgage loans - at fair value $ 368,446 $ 380,040 Residential mortgage loans in securitization trusts - at fair value 1,201,210 1,221,067 RMBS - at fair value 445,136 472,058 U.S. Treasury securities - at fair value 149,805 149,927 Cash and cash equivalents 39,421 41,625 Restricted cash 2,799 2,871 Principal and interest receivable 10,591 7,501 Other assets 34,547 32,922 Total assets $ 2,251,955 $ 2,308,011 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Notes payable $ 284,002 $ 290,610 Non-recourse securitization obligations, collateralized by residential mortgage loans in securitization trusts 1,146,641 1,169,154 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 193,493 193,656 Unrealized depreciation on TBAs and interest rate futures contracts - at fair value 889 1,334 Due to broker 359,892 391,964 Accrued expenses 1,119 985 Accrued expenses payable to affiliate 257 748 Interest payable 800 820 Income taxes payable 1,528 1,241 Management fee payable to affiliate 10 1,393 Total liabilities $ 1,988,631 $ 2,051,905 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value. As of March 31, 2024: 350,000,000 shares authorized, 24,965,274 shares issued and outstanding. As of December 31, 2023: 350,000,000 shares authorized, 24,965,274 shares issued and outstanding. 249 249 Additional paid-in capital 477,698 477,068 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,272) (4,975) Retained (deficit) earnings (211,351) (216,236) Total stockholders' equity $ 263,324 $ 256,106 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,251,955 $ 2,308,011

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 12,874 $ 530 Adjustments: Net unrealized (gains) losses on trading securities 1 (1,605) Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (445) 24,536 Net unrealized (gains) losses on residential loans in securitization trusts and non-recourse securitization obligation (5,147) 6,327 Net unrealized (gains) losses on residential loans (5,071) (39,437) Net unrealized (gains) losses on commercial loans (22) (11) Non-cash equity compensation expense 630 541 Distributable Earnings $ 2,820 $ (9,119)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Annualized Distributable Earnings $ 11,280 $ (36,476) Average total stockholders' equity $ 259,715 $ 240,684 Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity 4.3% (15.2%)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Stockholders' Equity to Stockholders' Equity Including Economic Book Value Adjustments and Economic Book Value per Common Share (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (in thousands, except for share and per share data) GAAP total stockholders' equity $ 263,324 $ 256,106 $ 231,802 $ 232,676 $ 244,379 Adjustments: Fair value adjustment for securitized debt held at amortized cost 80,599 81,942 97,592 95,326 89,284 Stockholders' equity including economic book value adjustments $ 343,923 $ 338,048 $ 329,394 $ 328,002 $ 333,663 Number of shares of common stock outstanding at period end 24,965,274 24,965,274 24,955,566 24,924,886 24,925,357 Book value per share of common stock $ 10.55 $ 10.26 $ 9.29 $ 9.34 $ 9.80 Economic book value per share of common stock $ 13.78 $ 13.54 $ 13.20 $ 13.16 $ 13.39

Contacts

Investors:

investorrelations@angeloakreit.com

855-502-3920



IR Agency Contact:

Nick Teves or Joseph Caminiti, Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

AOMR@alpha-ir.com



Company Contact:

KC Kelleher, Head of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

404-528-2684

kc.kelleher@angeloakcapital.com