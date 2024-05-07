TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) ("Real" or the "Company"), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers, and sellers, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"Real delivered exceptional results in what is traditionally the lowest revenue quarter of the year, while setting a new quarterly record for net agent additions, which surpassed 3,000. This performance clearly demonstrates the strong appeal of our agent value proposition in the marketplace," said Tamir Poleg, Real's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite higher interest rates and tight inventory impacting overall housing market activity, our strong start to 2024 and our robust transaction pipeline - currently at an all-time high - position Real well for continued significant revenue growth and improved profitability, irrespective of how the end market recovers."
"Our ProTeams and Private Label initiatives, which formally launched in January, have received an enthusiastic response. Over 200 agents joined Real this quarter through the Private Label program, and we expect this number to more than double in the second quarter," said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of Real. "As the industry prepares for forthcoming practice changes, we expect the trend of agents migrating from traditional, high-cost brokerages to more efficient, high-value models like ours to continue."
"Real generated $21.5 million in cash from operating activities this quarter, enabling $4.6 million in share repurchases," said Michelle Ressler, Real's Chief Financial Officer. "We continue to invest strategically in our technology and infrastructure in order to support our rapid growth, while maintaining disciplined capital allocation with a focus on generating long-term shareholder value."
Q1 2024 Operational Highlights
- The total value of completed real estate transactions reached $7.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 88% from $4.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023.
- The total number of transactions closed was 19,032 in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 74% from 10,963 in the first quarter of 2023.
- The total number of agents on the platform increased to 16,680 at the end of the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 67% from the first quarter of 2023. As of May 7, 2024, over 18,000 agents are now on the Real platform.
Q1 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenue rose to $200.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 86% from $107.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.
- Gross profit reached $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 92% from $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.
- Net loss attributable to owners of the Company was $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net loss attributable to owners of the Company in the first quarter of 2024 includes $9.9 million of litigation expenses incurred during the quarter, primarily related to the settlement of antitrust litigation.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to negative ($0.8) million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024 excludes $9.9 million of litigation expenses incurred during the quarter, primarily related to the settlement of antitrust litigation.
- Operating expenses, which include General & Administrative, Marketing, Research and Development, and expenses related to the settlement of antitrust litigation, increased to $36.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 104% increase from $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 include $9.9 million of litigation expenses incurred during the quarter, primarily related to the settlement of antitrust litigation.
- Revenue share expense, which is included in Marketing expenses, was $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 67% increase compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.
- Adjusted operating expenses, which reflect operating expenses less revenue share expense, stock-based compensation, depreciation, expenses related to the settlement of antitrust litigation, and other unique or non-cash expenses, were $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 43% from $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating expense per transaction was $715 in the first quarter of 2023, a decline of 18% from $870 in the first quarter of 2023.
- Loss per share was $0.09 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss per share of $0.04 in the first quarter of 2023.
- The Company repurchased 1.7 million common shares for $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.
1There are references to "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Operating Expense" in this press release, which are non-IFRS measures. See accompanying note under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" for an explanation of the composition of these non-IFRS measures.
The Company will discuss the first quarter results on a conference call and live webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Conference Call Details:
Date:
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Time:
8:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in Number:
North American Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Access Code:
123643
Webcast:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/50322
Replay Information:
Replay Number:
North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Access Code:
50322
Replay Link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/50322
Non-IFRS Measures
This news release includes references to "Adjusted EBITDA", and "Adjusted Operating Expense", which are non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measures. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items, such as depreciation, amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers unique and/or non-operating in nature.
Adjusted Operating Expense is used as an alternative to operating expenses by removing major non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, depreciation, and other unique or non-cash expenses, while retaining ongoing fixed operating expenses and excluding variable cash expenses associated with revenue share.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense have no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included these non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real's financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Our Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and is presented in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company to Adjusted EBITDA. Our Adjusted Operating Expense reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure is presented for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and on a quarterly basis for the prior two fiscal years in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Operating Expense to Adjusted Operating Expense.
THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,072
$
14,707
Restricted cash
24,440
12,948
Investments in financial assets
14,413
14,222
Trade receivables
9,535
6,441
Other receivables
90
63
Prepaid expenses and deposits
1,222
2,132
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
69,772
50,513
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets
3,219
3,442
Goodwill
8,993
8,993
Property and equipment
1,593
1,600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
13,805
14,035
TOTAL ASSETS
83,577
64,548
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
1,093
571
Accrued liabilities
21,214
13,374
Customer deposits
24,440
12,948
Other payables
10,666
302
Warrants outstanding
540
-
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
57,953
27,195
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Warrants outstanding
-
269
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
-
269
TOTAL LIABILITIES
57,953
27,464
EQUITY
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
Share premium
68,422
62,567
Stock-based compensation reserve
53,448
52,937
Deficit
(94,302)
(78,205)
Other reserves
(5)
(167)
Treasury Stock, at cost
(2,110)
(257)
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
25,453
36,875
Non-controlling interests
171
209
TOTAL EQUITY
25,624
37,084
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
83,577
$
64,548
THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Revenues
$
200,743
$
107,845
Commissions and other agent-related costs
179,984
97,037
Gross Profit
20,759
10,808
General & administrative expenses
12,136
8,638
Marketing expenses
12,629
7,684
Research and development expenses
2,462
1,524
Settlement of litigation
9,250
-
Operating Loss
(15,718)
(7,038)
Other income (expenses), net
173
28
Finance expenses, net
(552)
(305)
Net Loss
(16,097)
(7,315)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
80
Net Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company
(16,097)
(7,395)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) - net of tax,
Cumulative (Gain)/loss on investments in debt instruments classified as at FVTOCI reclassified to profit or loss
43
93
Foreign currency translation adjustment
119
147
Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company
(15,935)
(7,155)
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to NCI
-
80
Total Comprehensive Loss
(15,935)
(7,075)
Loss per share
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted
184,692
178,629
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.09)
$
(0.04)
THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Loss
$
(16,097)
$
(7,315)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
326
269
Equity-settled share-based payments
8,844
5,761
Finance costs
400
183
Changes in operating asset and liabilities:
Trade receivables
(3,094)
148
Other receivables
(27)
(1)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
910
(224)
Accounts payable
522
(104)
Accrued liabilities
7,840
3,081
Customer deposits
11,492
7,955
Other payables
10,364
(475)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
21,480
9,278
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(96)
(140)
Investment deposits in debt instruments held at FVTOCI
(171)
(506)
Investment withdrawals in debt instruments held at FVTOCI
22
-
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(245)
(646)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of common shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan
(4,623)
(601)
Shares withheld for taxes
(321)
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
613
66
Payment of lease liabilities
-
(80)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interest
(38)
-
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(4,369)
(615)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
16,866
8,017
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
27,655
18,327
Fluctuations in foreign currency
(9)
67
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BALANCE, ENDING BALANCE
$
44,512
$
26,411
THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company
$
(15,935)
$
(7,155)
Add/(Deduct):
Finance Expenses, net
552
305
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
80
Cumulative (Gain)/Loss on Investments in Debt Instruments Classified as at FVTOCI Reclassified to Profit or Loss
(43)
(93)
Depreciation
326
269
Stock-Based Compensation Adjustments
8,844
5,761
Restructuring Expenses
-
41
Expenses related to Anti-Trust Litigation Settlement
9,857
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,601
$
(792)
|THE REAL BROKERAGE, INC.
|BREAKOUT OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT
|(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Main revenue streams
|Commissions
$ 199,252
$ 107,115
|Title
795
598
|Mortgage Income
696
132
|Total Revenue
$ 200,743
$ 107,845
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE BY QUARTER
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
2022
2023
2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Operating Expense
10,129
13,496
12,886
15,184
17,846
21,499
22,742
26,796
36,477
Less: Revenue Share Expense
2,703
4,376
3,876
4,020
5,434
7,684
7,946
6,840
9,064
Revenue Share Expense (% of revenue)
4.4%
3.9%
3.5%
4.2%
5.0%
4.1%
3.7%
3.8%
4.5%
Less:
Stock-Based Compensation - Employees
1,205
897
281
608
1,019
1,214
285
6,543
1,493
Stock-Based Compensation - Agents
582
547
1,776
2,614
1,541
1,640
2,769
1,830
2,137
Depreciation Expense
3
135
87
108
269
284
277
298
326
Restructuring Expense
-
-
62
160
41
44
80
58
-
Expenses Related to Anti-Trust Litigation Settlement
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,857
Subtotal
1,790
1,579
2,206
3,490
2,870
3,182
3,411
8,729
13,813
Adjusted Operating Expense1
5,636
7,541
6,804
7,674
9,542
10,633
11,385
11,226
13,600
Adjusted Operating Expense (% of revenue)
9.1%
6.7%
6.1%
8.0%
8.8%
5.7%
5.3%
6.2%
6.8%
1Adjusted operating expense excludes revenue share, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other non-recurring or non-cash expenses.
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS BY QUARTER
(unaudited)
2022
2023
2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Transaction Data
Closed Transaction Sides
6,248
10,224
11,233
9,745
10,963
17,537
20,397
17,749
19,032
Total Value of Home Side Transactions ($, billions)
2.4
4.2
4.2
3.5
4.0
7.0
8.1
6.8
7.5
Median Home Sale Price ($, thousands)
$345
$375
$360
$348
$350
$369
$370
$355
$372
Agent Metrics
Total Agents
4,500
5,600
6,700
8,200
10,000
11,500
12,175
13,650
16,680
Agent Churn Rate (%)
7.9
7.2
7.3
4.4
8.3
6.5
10.8
6.2
7.9
Revenue Churn Rate (%)
1.6
2.1
2.5
2.4
4.3
3.8
4.5
4.9
1.9
Headcount and Efficiency Metrics
Full-Time Employees
112
121
122
118
127
145
162
159
151
Full-Time Employees, Excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage
82
91
87
84
88
102
120
118
117
Headcount Efficiency Ratio1
1:55
1:62
1:77
1:98
1:114
1:113
1:101
1:116
1:143
Revenue Per Full Time Employee ($, thousands)2
$752
$1,235
$1,283
$1,144
$1,226
$1,817
$1,789
$1,537
$1,716
Operating Expense Excluding Revenue Share ($, thousands)
$7,426
$9,120
$9,010
$11,164
$12,412
$13,815
$14,796
$19,956
$27,413
Operating Expense Per Transaction Excluding Revenue Share ($)
$1,189
$892
$802
$1,146
$1,132
$788
$725
$1,124
$1,440
Adjusted Operating Expense ($, thousands)3
$5,636
$7,541
$6,804
$7,674
$9,542
$10,633
$11,385
$11,226
$13,600
Adjusted Operating Expense Per Transaction ($)
$902
$738
$606
$787
$870
$606
$558
$632
$715
1Defined as the ratio of full-time brokerage employees (excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage employees) to the number of agents on our platform.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to Real's expectation regarding increasing the number of agents, revenue growth and profitability and the business and strategic plans of Real.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns, Real's ability to attract new agents and retain current agents and those risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 14, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
About Real
Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life's most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 18,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.
Contacts
For additional information:
Ravi Jani
Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis
investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515
For media inquiries:
Elisabeth Warrick
Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand
elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221