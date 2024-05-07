LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First quarter net sales were $188.6 million, an increase of 7.7% on a reported basis and 7.5% on a constant currency basis. Net loss was $(36.0) million and earnings per share ("EPS") was $(0.95) on a reported basis, representing an improvement of 44% when compared to the prior year period. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million for the first quarter, representing a 220 basis point expansion over the prior year period.

"Orthofix executed well on a number of key priorities in the first quarter of the year and delivered notable growth in all of its U.S. businesses. We saw strength in many areas of our broadening portfolio, including outsized performance in U.S. Spine Fixation, U.S. Orthopedics, and the Bone Growth Therapies fracture market, with growth of 16%, 23%, and 17%, respectively," said Massimo Calafiore, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orthofix. "I remain confident in the fundamentals of the Company and believe we are poised to continue driving value through profitable growth, increased operating leverage, and portfolio synergies. I look forward to sustaining the first quarter's momentum through the remainder of 2024 and taking further advantage of the many opportunities for market share gain that lie within all of our core segments."

1 Spine fixation is comprised of the Company's Spinal Implants product category, excluding motion preservation product offerings

Financial Results Overview

First Quarter 2024 Net Sales and Financial Results

The following table provides net sales by major product category by reporting segment on a reporting basis:

Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions) 2024 2023 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 52.5 $ 47.7 10.0 % 10.0 % Spinal Implants, Biologics and Enabling Technologies 108.8 101.5 7.2 % 7.2 % Global Spine 161.3 149.2 8.1 % 8.1 % Global Orthopedics 27.3 26.0 5.1 % 3.8 % Net sales $ 188.6 $ 175.2 7.7 % 7.5 %

Gross margins were 67.5% for the quarter and were 70.3% on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

Net loss was $(36.0) million, or $(0.95) per share, compared to net loss of $(60.9) million, or $(1.71) per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million, or 4.1% of net sales, compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million, or 1.8% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Liquidity

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on March 31, 2024, totaled $29.5 million compared to $37.8 million on December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024 the Company had $125.0 million in borrowings outstanding under its four year $150.0 million Financing Agreement.

Business Outlook

The Company is providing updated 2024 full year guidance as follows:

Net sales to range between $790 million to $795 million, representing implied growth of 6% to 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis; narrowed from previous guidance of $785 million to $795 million. These expectations are based on the current foreign currency exchange rates and do not take into account any additional potential exchange rate changes that may occur this year.

Reiterating previous guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA ranging from $62 million to $67 million

Expect to be free cash flow positive for Q4 2024

Conference Call

Orthofix will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM Eastern time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 330-2508 in the U.S., and (240) 789-2735 in all other locations, and referencing the access code 9556380. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks by dialing (800) 770-2030 in the U.S., and (647) 362-9199 in all other locations, and entering the access code 9556380. A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined company's global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France, and São Paulo, Brazil. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this communication include the Company's expectations regarding net sales and adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including the risks described in Part I, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Form 10-K"), and in Part II, Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) our ability to maintain operations to support our customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities, (ii) risks associated with acceptance of surgical products and procedures by surgeons and hospitals, (iii) development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, (iv) clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of our products, (v) our ability to adequately manage inventory, (vi) our ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and (vii) the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements that we make may turn out to be wrong (due to inaccurate assumptions that we make or otherwise), and our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim any duty to update, our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, new information, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Company is unable to provide expectations of GAAP income (loss) before income taxes, the closest comparable GAAP measures to adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP measure), on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of matters (including acquisition-related expenses, accounting fair value adjustments, and other such items) that will determine the quantitative amount of the items excluded in calculating adjusted EBITDA, which items are further described in the reconciliation tables and related descriptions below. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Net sales $ 188,608 $ 175,204 Cost of sales 61,366 64,875 Gross profit 127,242 110,329 Sales and marketing 100,043 93,791 General and administrative 31,648 48,811 Research and development 19,492 23,307 Acquisition-related amortization and remeasurement 5,396 4,134 Operating loss (29,337 ) (59,714 ) Interest expense, net (4,558 ) (1,289 ) Other income (expense), net (1,274 ) 676 Loss before income taxes (35,169 ) (60,327 ) Income tax expense (851 ) (611 ) Net loss $ (36,020 ) $ (60,938 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.95 ) $ (1.71 ) Diluted (0.95 ) (1.71 ) Weighted average number of common shares (in millions): Basic 37.7 35.7 Diluted 37.7 35.7

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except par value data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,964 $ 33,107 Restricted Cash 2,500 4,650 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,398 and $7,130, respectively 125,617 128,098 Inventories 219,076 222,166 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,821 32,422 Total current assets 398,978 420,443 Property, plant, and equipment, net 158,132 159,060 Intangible assets, net 112,761 117,490 Goodwill 194,934 194,934 Other long-term assets 41,245 33,388 Total assets $ 906,050 $ 925,315 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 57,147 $ 58,357 Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 1,250 Current portion of finance lease liability 724 708 Other current liabilities 89,625 104,908 Total current liabilities 150,621 165,223 Long-term debt 115,071 93,107 Long-term portion of finance lease liability 18,345 18,532 Other long-term liabilities 51,698 49,723 Total liabilities 335,735 326,585 Contingencies Shareholders' equity Common shares $0.10 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 37,410 and 37,165 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,741 3,717 Additional paid-in capital 753,398 746,450 Accumulated deficit (186,164 ) (150,144 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (660 ) (1,293 ) Total shareholders' equity 570,315 598,730 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 906,050 $ 925,315

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present reconciliations of various financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude (or in the case of free cash flow, include) items specified in the tables. The GAAP measures shown in the tables below represent the most comparable GAAP measure to the applicable non-GAAP measure(s) shown in the table. For further information regarding the nature of these exclusions, why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this press release filed today with the SEC available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Investors" page of the Company's website at www.orthofix.com.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 127,242 $ 110,329 Share-based compensation expense 537 471 SeaSpine merger-related costs 1,303 703 Strategic investments 65 180 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 3,047 11,636 Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets 318 - Medical device regulation - 629 Adjusted gross profit $ 132,512 $ 123,948 Adjusted gross margin 70.3 % 70.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2024 2023 Loss before income taxes $ (35,169 ) $ (60,327 ) Interest expense, net 4,558 1,289 Depreciation and amortization 14,862 12,670 Share-based compensation expense 8,800 13,020 Foreign exchange impact 1,588 (583 ) SeaSpine merger-related costs 4,520 20,740 Strategic investments 120 661 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 4,217 11,636 Litigation and investigation costs 2,260 469 Succession charges 2,210 - Medical device regulation - 3,629 All other (301 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,665 $ 3,204 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 4.1 % 1.8 %

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash from operating activities $ (18,595 ) $ (34,020 ) Net cash from investing activities (10,867 ) 17,084 Net cash from financing activities 21,453 15,983 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (284 ) 221 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (8,293 ) $ (732 )

Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash from operating activities $ (18,595 ) $ (34,020 ) Capital expenditures (10,817 ) (11,835 ) Free cash flow $ (29,412 ) $ (45,855 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Operating Expenses Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 188,608 $ 175,204 Sales and marketing, as reported 100,043 93,791 Reconciling items impacting sales and marketing: Strategic investments (2,219 ) (2,099 ) Litigation and investigation costs - (105 ) Medical device regulation - (5 ) Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets (178 ) - Sales and marketing, as adjusted $ 97,646 $ 91,582 Sales and marketing as a percentage of net sales, as adjusted 51.8 % 52.3 %

Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 188,608 $ 175,204 General and administrative, as reported 31,648 48,811 Reconciling items impacting general and administrative: Strategic investments (1,211 ) (17,298 ) Amortization/depreciation of acquired long-lived assets (70 ) - Litigation and investigation costs (2,260 ) (364 ) Succession charges (2,210 ) - General and administrative, as adjusted $ 25,897 $ 31,149 General and administrative as a percentage of net sales, as adjusted 13.7 % 17.8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 188,608 $ 175,204 Research and development, as reported 19,492 23,307 Reconciling items impacting research and development: Strategic investments (236 ) (1,884 ) Medical device regulations - (2,990 ) Research and development, as adjusted $ 19,256 $ 18,433 Research and development as a percentage of net sales, as adjusted 10.2 % 10.5 %

