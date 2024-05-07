Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company"), would like to provide an update to its previously-announced (see April 29, 2024 press release) non-brokered private placement of up to 17,500,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $525,000 (the "Offering"). Following the announcement, the Company received unsolicited interest from Quebec resident investors, including Mr. John Karagiannidis, the President and CEO of the Company, to participate in the private placement. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of QI Materials agreed to consider subscription offers from Mr. Karagiannidis and certain other Quebec residents to subscribe for Units in reliance upon the "accredited investor" prospectus exemption set out in Quebec Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions.

Mr. Karagiannidis has offered to subscribe for 1,958,334 Units, representing gross proceeds to the Company of $58,750, and the other Quebec resident "accredited investors" have offered to subscribe for an aggregate of 1,166,666 Units, representing gross proceeds to the Company of $35,000.

Accordingly, the Units offered as a part of the Offering will be offered (i) to Mr. Karagiannidis and certain other Quebec residents pursuant to the "accredited investor" prospectus exemption set out in Quebec Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions, and (ii) to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The Company now expects to issue up to an aggregate of 14,375,000 Units for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of $431,250 under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. All other securities issued pursuant to the Offering, including the Units which may be distributed to Mr. Karagiannidis and certain other Quebec residents, will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an updated offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.qimaterials.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

"This significant insider participation and interest from Quebec resident "accredited investors" further reflects our alignment of interests with all stakeholders, and demonstrating our confidence in QIMC's hydrogen projects as INRS begins its field work," stated Mr. Karagiannidis, President and CEO of the Company.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about May 15, 2024. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The proposed participation by Mr. Karagiannidis in the Offering may be considered a related party transaction as defined in Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("Regulation 61-101"). Mr. Karagiannidis' proposed participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under Regulation 61-101 in accordance with Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101. The exemption is due to the fact that neither the fair market value of the proposed participation in the private placement, nor the consideration paid by such related party exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a diversified portfolio of natural resource assets including high-grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the new green economy.

