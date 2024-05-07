Spirits Capital Corporation: Spirits Capital Announces Board of Directors as Company Enters Next Stage of Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Spirits Capital Corporation (OTC Pink:SSCC), a fintech company that merges AI powered technology with the premium American whiskey, announced the formation of its board of directors. The Spirits Capital board is a blend of global industry leaders with deep experience in financial services, technology and branding.

CEO and Chairman Todd Sanders states, "As a company, we have entered the next phase of growth; the launch of the Distilled Barrel Financial Exchange and the expansion of our Cask Deeds products. We believe the creation of a hands-on board of directors will enable us achieve our near and long term objectives."

The Spirits Capital Board of Directors consists of the following members:

Gerry Martin is president of CMI Capital and managing partner at Citivest Capital Group. Both companies are recognized for providing debt and equity solutions for corporations as well as individuals. Gerry started his career over 35 years ago in real estate brokerage and finance. He is recognized as a thought leader in real estate and business finance, and is known for his exceptional sales, marketing and financial skills.

Jamee Natella is a marketing specialist with over two decades of exceptional expertise in brand management, marketing, production and innovation.Jamee is the founder and president of a global production company, which she launched 25 years ago, cementing her position as a pioneering entrepreneur. Jamee's experience spans across film, television, commercials, corporate videos, multimedia platforms, live events and virtual experiences. She has been acknowledged and accepted prestigious awards from CLIO, Telly, FWA, Webby, Cannes Lions and the NY Festival's International TV, Cinema & Radio Advertising Awards. In addition to her role at Spirits Capital, Jamee currently serves as Board Chair for YPO's Sports and Entertainment Global Network and is a board member of Codex Labs.

Andrew Boyd-Jones has been involved in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions,private equity investing and hedge fund management for over 30 years. From start-ups to family business investments to 363 sales, Andrew has been involved at every stage in the development and disposition of corporate assets. He also serves, or has served, on the Boards of companies in such industries as women's accessories, equipment leasing, electrical engineering and contracting, food retailing, mortgage financing, industrial technology and CBD Hemp..

Neil Sahota is CEO of ACSILabs and advisor on AI to the United Nations. Neil's experience spans multiple industries including legal services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, travel and transportation, energy and utilities, automotive, telecommunications, media/communication and government. Moreover, he is one of the few people selected for IBM's Corporate Service Corps leadership program that pairs leaders with NGOs to perform community-driven economic development projects. He is a member of several investor groups, like the Tech Coast Angels, and assists startups with investor funding. Neil also serves as a judge in various startup competitions and a mentor in several incubator/accelerator programs. He is an active member of the UCI Alumni Association and serves on the Board of Directors for the Orange County Marathon.

