Chronosphere Accelerates Revenue Growth and Global Customer Success with New Executive Leadership and Programs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Observability innovator, Chronosphere, today announced strategic leadership moves to accelerate the company's go-to-market initiatives, global scale, and customer support. Margaret Dawson joins the company as Chief Marketing Officer and Bill Hineline is the new Field Chief Technology Officer. These moves come as Chronosphere continues to build out its full-stack observability platform following the acquisition of Calyptia earlier this year and increased investments in its European operations and partner alliances.

"Both Margaret and Bill bring a wealth of experience helping customers increase the value and performance of critical technology platforms and innovations, and we are thrilled to have them on the team as our customers work to update their approach to observability and monitoring," said Martin Mao, CEO of Chronosphere. "Their experience crafting customer and data-driven go-to-market strategies, as well as managing teams, will further propel our growth and adoption.

A proven marketing and technology executive, Dawson brings more than 25 years of experience at early-stage startups and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, she was Vice President of Portfolio Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO at Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, which IBM acquired in 2023. Prior to joining Apptio, she spent seven years at Red Hat, the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions. Ranked as one of the top Women in Cloud Computing, Dawson was named Business Role Model of the Year for Women in IT, and Mentor and Coach of the Year by the Stevie Business Awards.

Hineline joins Chronosphere after 17 years with United Airlines and brings a wealth of cross-functional expertise to his position. Over the last 24 years in the airline industry, he held a variety of leadership roles, ranging from IT operations and engineering to digital marketing. In his last role, he served as Director of Enterprise Observability for United Airlines. As Field CTO, Hineline will serve as a trusted advisor for Chronosphere customers. In his role, he will bridge the gap between business challenges and observability solutions by sharing real-world experience from a customer perspective.

Other executives who will assume new and expanded roles include Ian Smith, who has been appointed Chief of Staff to the CEO and Head of Strategy, following four years as Field CTO and Solutions Engineering lead. Current head of Solution Engineering, Seong Park, will now also lead the Customer Success Engineering and Technical Advisory Management (TAM) team with a promotion to Global Head of Customer Success and Solution Engineering. Prior to Chronosphere, Park led Customer Success organizations at Lacework and ThoughtSpot. Finally, Calyptia Co-Founder Anurag Gupta will become the company's first Field Architect to help design and implement solutions across telemetry pipeline and observability for Chronosphere's growing global customer base.

