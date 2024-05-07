SOFTwarfare, LLC: SOFTwarfare Announces Zero Trust Identity for Google Workspace

SOFTwarfare's partnership with Google is a product of timing and leadership to forge new needed security capabilities and mission-driven results for commercial and industrial base customers. SOFTwarfare industry-leading solutions, including Zero Trust Identity®, will bring NIST-800 compliant identity deployments to large multi-cloud environments as the next generation of authentication.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / SOFTwarfare, a pioneering enterprise software manufacturer headquartered in Kansas with locations in Arkansas and DC, is pleased to announce that its engineering team is embarking on the Google Workspace® certification journey. This strategic move underscores SOFTwarfare's unwavering commitment to driving innovation and delivering state-of-the-art solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

SOFTwarfare at Google Defense Forum

Robert Philkill, Chief Cloud Officer, SOFTwarfare Chip Bircher, Colonel U.S. Army Ret., CTO, SOFTwarfare

"We are excited to announce our engineering team's certification journey in Google Workspace® technologies," said Wyatt Cobb, CEO of SOFTwarfare. "This is a significant milestone for our company as it demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible products and services. We believe that Google Workspace® is the ideal platform for businesses of all sizes, and we are confident that our team will be able to leverage this technology to create innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers."

This certification is a major milestone for SOFTwarfare and is a testament to its commitment to innovation. It will enable the company to provide its customers with even more advanced and secure solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

Against the backdrop of the U.S. government's ambitious initiatives aimed at bolstering cyber security and defense technology and modernizing mission-critical processes, SOFTwarfare stands in alignment with this transformative trajectory for serving customers in private enterprise and in the public sector. Providing high-security authentication for small and medium businesses through Google MSSPs or to larger enterprise customers looking to secure for CMMC and NIST standards, SOFTwarfare's Zero Trust Identity® meets this growing need.

SOFTwarfare's ongoing certification endeavor for its engineering team in Google Workspace technologies positions the company as a frontrunner in the industry. With a specialization in identity access management technologies, including high-security solutions, CMMC compliance, and credentialing, SOFTwarfare's platforms are renowned for their advanced capabilities, such as multi-modal biometric authentication.

"This continuous certification journey marks a significant milestone for SOFTwarfare, underscoring our steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge identity access management solutions," remarked Robert Philkill, Chief Cloud Officer at SOFTwarfare.

The certification process ensures seamless integration and collaboration capabilities for clients, demonstrating SOFTwarfare's dedication to remaining at the forefront of the dynamic enterprise technology landscape. By harnessing the capabilities of Google Workspace technologies, the company aims to empower organizations with efficient, secure, and collaborative software solutions.

"As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, our engineering team is being equipped to unlock the full potential of Google Workspace, enabling our clients to achieve heightened levels of productivity and security," Philkill emphasized.

In the broader context of this transformative journey, SOFTwarfare proudly announces its deepening partnership with Google®. This collaboration spans across various domains, including commercial manufacturing and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) applications.

Furthermore, Google's ongoing expansion and recent announcements regarding the establishment of multi-billion-dollar data centers in the Kansas area present unprecedented growth opportunities for SOFTwarfare. This strategic alignment positions SOFTwarfare to provide invaluable capabilities to customers within Google Cloud and multi-hybrid cloud environments, catalyzing innovation and driving enhanced efficiencies across diverse industries.

