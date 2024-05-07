Norsemont Mining Inc: Norsemont Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM)(OTC PINK:NRRSF)(FRA:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov to the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Dr. Diakov, a geologist based in the USA, has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. His expertise lies in building successful teams to deliver challenging tasks of discovering significant mineral deposits, providing their economic evaluation and assessment, and securing necessary funding with a final goal of bringing exploration discoveries into production, thereby enhancing shareholder value.

With extensive experience in diverse cultural environments, Dr. Diakov excels in cultivating high-performing exploration and development teams. His expertise spans various mineral commodities, such as copper, gold, nickel, uranium, base metals, potash, and metallurgical coal. Notably, he led BHP to the original discovery of the world-renowned Oyu Tolgoi porphyry copper-gold deposit in Mongolia and AngloGold Ashanti's discovery of Nuevo Chaquiro, a significant porphyry copper-gold deposit in Colombia. Revered for his professionalism, profound technical knowledge, exemplary safety record and strong leadership, Dr. Diakov meticulously plans and executes exploration and development programs while upholding the highest global standards for environmental and social responsibility.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, "As we continue to build a world-class mining team with significant experience on large scale porphyry copper and gold projects, Sergei's insights, experience, and knowledge will be invaluable to our forthcoming exploration campaigns and pave the way for significant advancements at Choquelimpie. We are thrilled to have Sergei on board and look forward to the achievements that lie ahead."

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

Norsemont comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100-percent interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000-tonne-per-day mill.

