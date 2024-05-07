Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - Green Leaf Lab proud to announce its latest accolade as the recipient of the prestigious Best Analytical Testing Laboratory Award in Sacramento, California. The honor was bestowed upon the company as part of the esteemed Best Business Awards 2024, recognizing Green Leaf Lab's unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of analytical testing. The award can be viewed on the Worldwide Certified Business Review Board Inc. website located here.

Green Leaf Lab Wins Best Analytical Testing Laboratory Award 2024 in Sacramento, California

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8910/208132_gll-a-01-tl-1_550.jpg

"We are deeply honored to receive this esteemed award," said Rowshan Reordan, CEO of Green Leaf Lab. "This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and exceeding the expectations of our clients. We are grateful for the trust they have placed in us and remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and integrity."

The Best Analytical Testing Laboratory award is a testament to Green Leaf Lab's dedication to providing outstanding consumer satisfaction, unparalleled service, visionary leadership, and a commitment to advancing industry standards. Green Leaf Lab's relentless pursuit of quality and innovation has solidified its reputation as a leader in the analytical testing industry.

Green Leaf Lab stands as a beacon of excellence in the Sacramento community and beyond, setting the benchmark for analytical testing laboratories nationwide. Through its steadfast dedication to quality, service, and innovation, Green Leaf Lab continues to redefine industry standards and inspire others to strive for excellence.



About: Green Leaf Labs is a minority woman owned cannabis and hemp analytical laboratory established in Portland, Oregon in 2011. Green Leaf Labs expanded in 2019 with a second analytical testing facility laboratory located in Sacramento, California.



To learn more, visit www.greenleaflabs.com



Media Contact:

Briana Burke

General Manager

503-444-0091

briana.burke@greenleaflabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208132

SOURCE: Green Leaf Lab