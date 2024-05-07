London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytics, today announced the launch of SciBite Chat, a new AI-powered tool built atop SciBite Search, SciBite's award-winning platform. SciBite Chat uniquely combines the strength of semantic search for accurate and traceable information retrieval and Large Language Models (LLMs) to interpret natural language questions and generate answers. By combining these powerful technologies, SciBite Chat has the potential to transform the search experience, providing explainable results while understanding and summarizing human language effortlessly.

Neal Dunkinson, Vice President, Solutions & Professional Services at SciBite from Elsevier, said: "SciBite Chat's use of ontology-backed semantics with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture offers multiple benefits to researchers in life science-related industries. The approach improves search results by using the domain expert knowledge captured in ontologies to provide the most relevant documents, grounding the power of generative AI in quality content."

Unlike conventional search tools, SciBite Chat's natural language query and iterative chat features allow users to have a conversation with their data. Trust and traceability are at the core of the user experience, with the search results showing the verbatim evidence, as well as the underlying SciBite Search query language used to identify the relevant source documents. These features ensure that search results are both explainable and reproducible, which are essential factors for life sciences research.

In this highly regulated research environment, where innovation depends on evidence-based insights, SciBite Chat bridges the gap between commoditized LLMs and domain expertise. SciBite Chat is built on three pillars of data-driven insights: accuracy, transparency, and flexibility. Accuracy is enhanced by SciBite's deep expertise in life sciences, while transparency is guaranteed through human explainability incorporated into every step of the user journey. Flexibility in incorporating internal terminologies, data ingestion, and deployment options ensures that organizations can easily integrate SciBite Chat into their work/workflow. SciBite Chat is poised to become an essential tool for both researchers and organizations, transforming the way they interact with and utilize data.

About SciBite

SciBite from Elsevier offers data-first, semantic analytics software for those who want to innovate and get more from their data. Leading the way by pioneering the combination of the latest in machine learning with an augmented ontology-led approach, SciBite's semantic infrastructure answers business-critical questions in real-time by releasing the value and full potential of unstructured data.

Supporting the world's leading scientific organizations with use cases from discovery through development, SciBite's suite of fast, flexible, API-first technologies empowers customers, making it a critical component in scientific, data-led strategies. Find out more at scibite.com.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in scientific information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making with innovative solutions based on trusted, evidence-based content and advanced AI-enabled digital technologies.

We have supported the work of our research and healthcare communities for more than 140 years. Our 9,500 employees around the world, including 2,500 technologists, are dedicated to supporting researchers, librarians, academic leaders, funders, governments, R&D-intensive companies, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators in their critical work. Our 2,900 scientific journals and iconic reference books include the foremost titles in their fields, including Cell Press, The Lancet and Gray's Anatomy.

Together with the Elsevier Foundation, we work in partnership with the communities we serve to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information on our work, digital solutions and content, visit www.elsevier.com.

