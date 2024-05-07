Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M95J | ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 | Ticker-Symbol: RDEB
Xetra
07.05.24
10:33 Uhr
39,500 Euro
+0,460
+1,18 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RELX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,58039,68016:29
39,64039,66016:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RELX PLC
RELX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELX PLC39,500+1,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.