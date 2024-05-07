Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, today announced that it has named former IBM and Hitachi Partner Executive and European entrepreneurial leader Wessel Graatsma as Vice President Cybersecurity Solutions Europe.

In his new role, Graatsma will be responsible for business development and directing Cyemptive's business in select European markets. His initial focus will be on developing business and partners in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), the Nordic countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland) and Spain.

"Graatsma is an entrepreneurial leader with a proven track record of leading business growth and expansions across Europe," said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive. "His expertise, network and experience will be invaluable to Cyemptive as we help our customers improve their cybersecurity posture."

Graatsma brings more than 35 years of experience in developing business with channel partners, distributors, service providers, cloud providers and OEM partners. He has served as a board member within the European Councils in EMEA for both IBM and Hitachi. He founded his own company which became a significant data and security player in the European market. He is also a founding partner of CY Consulting, an international consulting firm specializing in helping businesses achieve their strategic objectives.

"My role presents an exciting opportunity to spearhead growth and make a tangible impact in the realm of digital security," said Graatsma. "Cyemptive is a unique cybersecurity company, where customers can achieve a truly optimized, pre-emptive security posture that safeguards their activities and business."

Cyemptive offers military-grade layers of pre-emptive cybersecurity protection that are essential add-ons for businesses to achieve cyber safety. Cyemptive's ZeroStrike allows customers to be in command of their security by eliminating damage even from unknown attack vectors pre-zero day discovery. With Cyemptive ZeroStrike there is no need for recovery and remediation, an industry first capability.

Today's announcement is the latest in a series of international appointments the company has made in the past six months as it scales up for the next level of growth in Europe.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive's award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security's Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 11 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today in 2023 and received 10 awards in 2022 more than any other company. The company's leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world's most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.

