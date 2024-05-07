Leading the Charge in AI Application Security Training

Security Compass, The Security by Design Company, proudly unveils its latest initiative aimed at fortifying the software development community: free access to our new LLM OWASP Top 10 interactive lab. As the landscape of cybersecurity rapidly evolves with the integration of Large Language Models (LLMs), this initiative strengthens our commitment to equipping developers with the essential tools for designing secure and compliant applications.

In a testament to our dedication to community-driven application security, Trevor Young, Chief Product Officer, elaborates on this significant leap forward: "Our free offering, the LLM OWASP Top 10 lab, represents more than just a resource-it's a contribution to the community. In an era where AI integration introduces unprecedented challenges, our hands-on learning approach fills a critical gap in understanding. By providing developers with practical, real-world scenarios, we empower them to grasp the intricacies of application security, ensuring solutions are secure by design.

The LLM OWASP Top 10 lab serves as an indispensable resource, offering comprehensive guidance on mitigating vulnerabilities introduced by generative AI, in alignment with OWASP standards. Through immersive exercises, developers gain profound insights into potential threats like prompt injection, data poisoning, and sensitive information disclosure. This hands-on approach not only deepens understanding of LLM threats but also cultivates proactive strategies for safeguarding applications against emerging risks.

This initiative underscores Security Compass's unwavering commitment to advancing application security training. Complementing our existing suite of offerings, including the AI/LLM security fundamentals course "LLM101 Defending AI for Developers," the free LLM OWASP Top 10 lab amplifies our mission to enable organizations to release secure and compliant software with confidence and speed.

