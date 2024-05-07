First products in the IBSA Care line of dietary supplements

IBSA USA announced that its Syrel (selenium BioPerine) and Thirodium (iodine) brands are now available in the U.S. Manufactured and marketed by IBSA, Syrel and Thirodium are select dietary supplements that contain two vital micronutrients for thyroid support selenium and iodine respectively. These new dietary supplements are the first two of the company's line of IBSA Care products.

"Syrel and Thirodium are the latest innovations from IBSA, a company whose name is synonymous with high-quality prescription drugs for thyroid care," said Michael Scully, Head of Commercial Operations, IBSA USA. "Unlike other manufacturers who market a broad line of nutritional supplements, we are only offering a select line of products. These products' micronutrients are necessary for healthy thyroid function. They're healthcare provider-focused and backed with high-quality scientific studies."

Syrel, a selenium-containing dietary supplement, combines the benefits of selenium and BioPerine. BioPerine is a black pepper extract that has been demonstrated to improve the absorption of key nutrients such as selenium.¹ Thirodium, an iodine-containing supplement, is designed to enhance total dietary intake of the nutrient. Both Syrel and Thirodium are softgel formulations made with IBSA's unique PEARLtec technology for enhanced absorption.

Syrel and Thirodium will be supported by healthcare provider detailing, professional samples, and scientific studies. Both are available for purchase on Amazon. Syrel is offered in a strength of 100 mcg of selenium/5 mg of BioPerine per capsule. Thirodium comes in two strengths: 100 mcg and 225 mcg of iodine per capsule. Both products are packaged in blisters in 30-count cartons.

IBSA plans to add to its IBSA Care line of select dietary supplements by introducing other products later this year. Like Syrel and Thirodium, they will also be supported by healthcare provider promotion and will feature novel formulations. More information about Syrel, Thirodium and the IBSA Care line of dietary supplements can be found at www.IBSACareUS.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About IBSA Institut Biochimique

IBSA (IBSA Institut Biochimique SA) is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical Company, founded in 1945 in Lugano. Today, its products are present in over 90 Countries on 5 continents, through the Company's 18 subsidiaries located in Europe, China, and the United States. The company has a consolidated turnover of 900 million CHF, and employs over 2,200 people between headquarters, subsidiaries, and production sites. IBSA holds 90 families of approved patents, plus others under development, as well as a vast portfolio of products, covering 10 therapeutic areas: reproductive medicine, endocrinology, pain and inflammation, osteoarticular, aesthetic medicine, dermatology, uro-gynaecology, cardiometabolic, respiratory, consumer health. It is also one of the largest operators worldwide in the area of reproductive medicine, and one of the world's leaders in hyaluronic acid-based products. IBSA has based its philosophy on four pillars: Person, Innovation, Quality, and Responsibility.

Important Consumer Information

Use: Syrel and Thirodium are dietary supplements.

Directions: Take one capsule daily or as directed by a healthcare practitioner.

Caution: Do not exceed the recommended dose per day. Pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a healthcare practitioner before using any dietary supplement.

KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.

Storage: Keep Syrel and Thirodium in a cool, dry place and away from heat. Discard if the blister seal is damaged.

Adverse Reactions

To report an adverse event or product complaint, go to www.IBSACareUS.com/contactus.

For more information, visit www.IBSACareUS.com.

