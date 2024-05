Bitcoin Kurs laut Top Analyst schon bald bei 4 Millionen Dollar - Das steckt dahinter

Average bitcoin price 2020-2024 halving cycle was $34k. A bit below 2019 S2F prediction of $55k, but still in normal range and not bad given BTC<$4k when prediction was made. Refit of S2F with new data (below) shows similar parameters & results: $0.5m 2024-2028 and $4m 2028-2032 pic.twitter.com/fV4EM9DOX5