Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX Targets 10 to 15 Security Token Launches in 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) GreenX, the leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed by Labuan FSA, will be going for at least 10 tokenized offerings by end of year 2024, Chief Exchange Officer Philip Tam told IFN Investor, a leading digital Islamic finance publication. Full publication of the news can be found at https://articles.ifninvestor.com/green-x-eyeing-10-15-token-launches-in-2024/

Philip Tam highlights the next Security Token Offering ("STO"), with initial tokenized listing around US$20 mil, would be the largest gemstones collection in Southeast Asia, "These Real-World Assets ("RWA") - whether sapphire, rubies, emeralds or diamonds - each have a Gemological Research Association report to certify their intrinsic values."

In accordance to its ESG initiative, GreenX would also be pushing for three green sustainable technology projects from Indonesia, including a perpetual electromagnet generator, waste engine oil to green diesel catalyst, and pure drinking water creation. These projects can then potentially produce carbon credits to reward both the issuers and retail investors, "Our then tokenized carbon credits will be for small players like farms and SMEs, and even the average person keen to contribute to helping Earth's environment."

Asked why Green-X chose to be Shariah compliant, Philip said its ESG focus was well aligned with Muslim principles. He further noted how this extended the potential investor base to an estimated 1.9 billion Muslims around the globe, in addition to Green-X's main market of around 1.5 billion residents in China.

The Green-X tokenization process is equity-based because this creates what it considers to be the right structure to put the RWA into a corporate entity, with the shares then tokenized. "The shareholder registry is on a blockchain, which effectively gives the investor the same as a company shareholder's rights. This is our approach at Green-X … we are tokenizing a real-world instrument so that it will survive and flourish."

About Islamic Finance News ("IFN")

IFN is part of REDmoney Group, the foremost global provider of specialized Islamic financial media services across three core divisions of events, publishing and training. Established in 2004, the firm has offices in Dubai and Kuala Lumpur; offering an unrivalled multi-channel service across the full spectrum of the global financial markets.

IFN is a digital, subscription-based publication providing exclusive and comprehensive coverage of the global Islamic financial markets through in-house analysis and expert external contributions. With an archived website containing over 80,000 exclusive reports, the IFN portfolio also hosts a suite of proprietary tools including the industry's largest interactive terminology glossary, a directory of over 9,000 global Islamic financial institutions and a portal to Islamic Banking Intelligence, the most comprehensive source of segmented Islamic banking financial data. IFN can be found at https://www.islamicfinancenews.com/

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Email: philip@green-x.io

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com