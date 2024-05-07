GAINSystems: Customer Success Drives Record Adoption of GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform

100 Percent Implementation Success Continues; Customers See Impact of Better Decision Engineering and Orchestration

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / GAINS saw a record number of customers go live in the first quarter of 2024. In today's world of increasing complexity and volatility, the cost of bad decisions has increased exponentially. Businesses that operate at the intersection of cost, service, and complexity are choosing GAINS at an increasing rate as companies demand higher supply chain performance despite ongoing disruptions. With its Proven Path to Performance (P3) methodology focused on achieving rapid results, GAINS drives superior supply chain outcomes using machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and decision engineering technologies to improve decision-making for companies of all sizes.









"Customer success is the driving force for the growing adoption of our platform. The ability to deliver rapid results with composable plug-and-play bolt-on solutions that extend existing customer ERP and APS environments via a proven methodology is the cornerstone of our success," said Dave Shrager, CEO of GAINS. "We are grateful to our customers, partners, and employees for their unbridled focus towards achieving rapid results 100 percent of the time."

The GAINS Customer Experience Optimizing Supply Chain Performance

GAINS drives higher-performing supply chains by prioritizing decisions that have the most impact on the customer and composes solutions that enable optimal decision-making and supply chain performance. Notable go-lives of the GAINS platform in 2024 include:

Using AI-driven item matching and multi-echelon inventory optimization, a $40B health and beauty products company optimizes highly seasonal inventory.

A $3B global manufacturer of banking products optimizing their inventory with the GAINS cloud-native solution. With full visibility of global inventory, they are able to make better decisions and ensure the right parts are available at the right place at the right time.

A $1B European distributor of replacement parts for inventory optimization across six international regions.

An $800M international healthcare solutions provider to advance supply chain performance.

A $700M hard goods consumer products manufacturer to increase supply chain visibility and performance.

A $300M leading Canadian automotive parts supplier to improve customer service with smarter replenishment strategies.

A $300M metal supplier leverages AI, adopting a single inventory management solution and consolidating hundreds of user workflows for significant efficiency gains.

Results Now Program Fueling Record Adoption

The GAINS Results NowTM AI, ML, and optimization offerings can be immediately deployed as plug-and-play, bite-sized applications, point-based solutions, or broader end-to-end compositions in as little as 90 days. Built on the GAINS integration foundation, GAINS ConnectTM, the platform is purpose-built to extend existing ERP and APS systems, including SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle, amongst others, to optimize decision-making and results. Examples of applications include:

Bite-sized: ML lead time sensing and prediction driving 10-15 percent working capital and stockout reductions. Augmented AI and ML-based demand enhancement and prediction to reduce error by 20-30 percent and bias by more than 50 percent.

Point-based: Multi-echelon inventory optimization provides 20-30 percent working capital and 20-40 percent stockout reductions, avoiding lost sales and expediting. Network design and resiliency strategy reducing risk exposure by up to 70 percent.

Broader compositions: End-to-end demand, inventory, supply, and production planning. AI and ML-integrated dynamic flow, autonomous replenishment, and purchasing automation reduce manual interventions by over 90 percent.



Driving Customer Value at L'Oréal

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo attendees can hear from GAINS customer Lisa Kaytor, AVP Supply Chain Data Science and Analytics at L'Oréal, who will share her experience with GAINS, embracing complex demand and supply volatility to drive inventory optimization transformation. The live session, L'Oréal's Journey to Inventory Optimization Excellence, will occur at 3:00 p.m. in Swan Ballroom 10.

About GAINS

GAINS is the supply chain performance optimization company. GAINS is focused on enabling customers to simultaneously improve profitability and customer experience via its first-in-category Decision Engineering and Orchestration (DEO) Platform. Specifically designed to manage volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), the GAINS composable platform transcends the traditional silos of ERP, SCP, and network design. With a focus on Decision Engineering principles, the GAINS AI/ML/OR-enabled cloud platform allows organizations to Move Forward FasterSM optimizing supply chain decisions ranging from strategic operations planning and network design through to automated re-ordering and replenishment on a single platform.

For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

