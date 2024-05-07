WGI Inc.: WGI, Inc. Welcomes Robby Vogel as Director of Structural Engineering in its Austin, Texas Office

Vogel assumes leadership for a nationwide structural engineering practice known for its expertise in mid-rise and high-rise buildings, sea walls, and ocean piers

Vice President Shad Shafie proudly announces that Robby Vogel, P.E., LEED AP, BD+C joined WGI, Inc. as the Director of Structural Engineering in its structural engineering, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP), and architecture practices, known internally to WGI as its Buildings Division. Robby will be based out of WGI's Austin, Texas office.

Robby's addition to the WGI Buildings Division serves to further strengthen WGI's already formidable position as one of the leading structural engineering experts for mid-rise and high-rise buildings, sea walls, and ocean piers. He lends extensive expertise in K-12, higher education, storm shelters/safe rooms, industrial facilities, and healthcare to the WGI portfolio. Nationally, WGI is a market leader in technology-based planning, engineering, and design solutions for public infrastructure and land development.

"Robby Vogel is a high-impact addition to our WGI Buildings team. His unmatched experience and sterling reputation in the structural engineering profession will serve WGI very well as we continue to execute our ambitious strategic growth plans. Robby's character is consistent with our core values, especially our principle of 'Committing to Greatness'," says Shad Shafie.

Robby Vogel is well acquainted with expectations and deliverables associated with WGI's business lines. Prior to joining WGI, he served in the role of Texas Structural Team Lead for a large international firm. Prior to that role, Robby was with well-regarded national firms with strong roots in the Austin market.

Robby holds a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds Professional Engineering licenses in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Alabama, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Missouri in addition to being a LEED-accredited professional.

Says Robby of his new responsibilities at WGI: "I am incredibly excited to join the WGI team. The firm has one of the most desirable footprints in our space, being headquartered in South Florida with a very large and significant presence across Texas and North Carolina. These are the hottest markets in the country, so I am thrilled that I can match my passion for creating sustainable and resilient communities and my professional experience with such a talented group of professionals."

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 49 states, specializing in the following disciplines: structural engineering, environmental sciences and water resources, geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2023, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

