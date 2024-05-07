Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a third diamond drill rig to support its ongoing exploration campaign at the Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. The Company plans to begin drilling the Buese target upon arrival of the drill in June. Additionally, Founders announces it has completed the US$6 million work commitment portion of the first stage of its Option Agreement to acquire up to 75% of the Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. Completing stage one will entitle the Company to acquire 51% of the Antino concessions.

President and CEO, Colin Padget, commented: "We are off to an excellent start in 2024, and with a third drill on its way, our pace of exploration will continue to increase. Our team is particularly excited to begin work at Buese, where we see the potential for intrusion-hosted bulk-tonnage mineralization combined with local high-grade shear zones over multiple kilometres of strike.

We are also very pleased to have reached our first major work commitment milestone, which represents a significant step on our path to advancing and derisking the Antino Gold Project."

