In a landmark move, LottieFiles, an animation design platform, announced a strategic investment from Figma Ventures and Webflow Ventures. The current list of LottieFiles investors includes Adobe Fund for Design, Microsoft Ventures, Automattic, Square Peg Capital, and other marquee names. In total, the company has raised over $47 million USD, has over 9 million users and 280,000+ teams using its motion design platform.

"We are on a mission to democratize motion design and are beyond excited to be working alongside such incredible partners across the design industry. As Lottie continues to be adopted by large organizations across the globe, we remain focused on reducing the learning curve required to create, collaborate, and ship animations," said K. Minglani, Co-Founder CEO, LottieFiles.

"Our integration with Figma has seen tremendous success, with over a million runs and hundreds of thousands of animations created," said Nattu Adnan, Co-Founder CTO of LottieFiles. "We recently added highly requested features to our Figma plugin, and we're excited to announce our upcoming integration with Webflow, which will natively support the Lottie and dotLottie file formats, opening up new possibilities for our users."

LottieFiles has been instrumental in popularizing the Lottie format and driving innovation in the motion design space. The introduction of the dotLottie format has revolutionized the way animations are stored and shared, reducing file sizes by an impressive 80% on average. With runtime libraries available for every major platform, LottieFiles ensures that these animations can be seamlessly integrated into any project, making it an essential tool for product teams shipping applications today.

The company's key plugins and integrations also include an app for Canva, given Canva's native Lottie support is perfect for teams of marketers and designers looking to bring the power of motion to their work suite.

LottieFiles recently introduced the Lottie Creation tool, a web-based motion design tool specially designed for creating Lottie animations. This After Effects-like tool empowers users to create stunning animations without the steep learning curve, making motion design more accessible than ever before. With this innovative tool and a commitment to pushing boundaries, LottieFiles continues to revolutionize the way people work with animations.

