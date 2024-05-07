Anzeige
Litmus Awarded 2024 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Manufacturing

For a Second Year, Litmus Awarded the Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Litmus, the leading Industrial Data Ops company, proudly announces its receipt of the 2024 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Manufacturing. This is the second year in a row Litmus has received this award which underscores Litmus' commitment to help customers unlock, activate and scale their manufacturing data initiatives.

At the heart of this achievement is Manufacturing Connect Edge, an Edge Data Platform that provides seamless OT data connectivity, analytics, and rapid deployment for enhanced operational efficiency and performance at scale.

Collaborating with Google Cloud, Litmus spearheaded the development and launch of Manufacturing Connect Edge. Together, they set out to streamline the edge-to-cloud data flow for manufacturers, ensuring seamless integration with Google Cloud's Pub/Sub. This integration establishes robust data structures at the edge, offering customers a seamless and scalable pathway to fuse factory floor operations with cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) tools.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Litmus as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

Litmus' technology transforms OT/IT integration at scale, enabling the acquisition and activation of vast volumes of factory data. This data serves as the foundation for both basic analytics and advanced applications, providing a standardized data pipeline from manufacturing operations to the training of efficient AI/ML models in the cloud, all while preserving data integrity.

Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus, remarked, "As a recipient for two years in a row, this accolade emphasizes our team's unwavering dedication to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that empower manufacturers to embrace the potential of Industry 4.0. We're committed to collaborating closely with manufacturers, leading the charge towards operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) convergence. This award is a testament to the tangible progress we've made in driving enhanced efficiency and exponential growth for our valued customers."

About Litmus

Litmus is an Industrial Data Ops company that enables Industrial companies to unlock and activate their operations data at scale. Rapid to deploy, easy to use and built to scale, Litmus is a fast way to connect to all operational technology (OT) assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus technology is trusted by Google Cloud, Parker Hannifin, Dell Technologies, HPE Mitsubishi, and other global Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://litmus.io.

Contact Information:

Suranjeeta Choudhury
Director of Product Marketing & Industry Relations
suranjeeta.choudhury@litmus.io

SOURCE: Litmus

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
