Austrian manufacturer Sonnenkraft has developed a terracotta glass-glass module that aesthetically blends in with tiled roofs. It has an efficiency rating of 20. 02%. From pv magazine Germany Austrian PV module provider Sonnenkraft has made a new glass-glass panel designed for integration into red tile rooftops. The "made in Austria" module can be integrated into rooftops or building facades with its terracotta red color. "The panel can also be used in those buildings where official requirements prevent the use of conventional modules," the company said in a statement. The HC Alpin terracotta ...

