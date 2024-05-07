New Royal Canadian Mint Collector Coin Offering Includes A Silver Dollar Celebrating The Anniversary Of The Coronation Of His Majesty King Charles III

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, the investiture of the first new Canadian monarch in 70 years, the Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating this historic event with a special silver collector coin. The reverse of the 2024 Special Edition Proof Silver Dollar - Anniversary of His Majesty King Charles III's Coronation features a full colour reproduction of His Majesty's official coronation portrait, taken at Buckingham Palace on May 6, 2023, by British photographer Hugo Burnand. This regal portrait is framed by maple leaves engraved over a mirror-like background. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati. This keepsake is available as of today.

Other collectibles now available include:

The 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin and $200 Pure Gold Coin featuring the Sapphire Jubilee Snowflake Brooch from a new Crown Jewels series;

The 2024 $20 1 oz. and $50 5 oz. Fine Silver Ultra High Relief Silver Maple Leaf coins, as well as a $200 Pure Gold Ultra High Relief Gold Maple Leaf coin, each featuring an innovative pulsating forest background pattern;

The 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin This is Canada Wondrous Waters - Arctic Coast, designed by Northwest Territories artist Myrna Pokiak;

The 2024 1-Cent Fine Silver Coin - Lost Designs from the Archives, featuring Emanuel Hahn's Trillium;

The 2024 50-cent Special Wrap Circulation Roll;

The 2024 Special Wrap Roll Collection - First Strikes; and

The 2023 Annual Collection Book with Special Edition Uncirculated Set.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Images of the coins are available here.

These products can be ordered as of today by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at

1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

