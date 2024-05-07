Foretellix and Geely Partner to Accelerate AV Development

Geely will use Foretellix's AI training and validation solution to reduce development costs, enhance safety, and improve time to market

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely, a major Chinese automotive manufacturer, and Foretellix, a leading provider of safety-driven V&V solutions for Autonomous Vehicles (AV), announced today a strategic partnership to enable safe large-scale deployment of AVs while reducing Geely's R&D costs and increasing development efficiency.

Foretellix and Geely will collaborate to integrate Foretellix's Foretify platform with Geely's development and V&V flows and advanced simulator. The Foretify Platform will enable efficient synthetic data generation for AI training, automated scenario-based virtual testing, large-scale failure triage, performance and KPIs assessment, and ODD coverage measurement. The platform will be used to automatically analyze driving logs from Geely's test vehicles and replay numerous variations in virtual simulation to maximize the utilization of physical drives.

"The Foretellix solution will expedite and enhance Geely's development and validation process," said Mr. ChuanHai Li, Vice President of Geely Research and Development. "It will enable us to ensure proper ODD coverage, quickly identify unknown corner cases, and resolve them more efficiently. Our partnership with Forerellix will be crucial in Geely's quest to overcome safety challenges and commercialize AVs faster."

"We are excited to partner with Geely," said Ziv Binyamini, Foretellix CEO and co-founder. "We look forward to working with Geely and helping them accelerate their strategy for safe, efficient, and cost-effective autonomy."

About Geely

Geely, a pioneering force in the automotive industry, continues to redefine the future of mobility through innovation and dedication to excellence. Established in 1986, Geely has emerged as a global leader in automobile manufacturing, renowned for its cutting-edge technology, forward-thinking design, and commitment to sustainability. With a diverse portfolio encompassing electric, hybrid, and traditional vehicles, Geely remains at the forefront of the automotive revolution, shaping the way we drive and inspiring a new era of transportation solutions.

About Foretellix

Foretellix is the leading provider of safety-driven V&V solutions for Automated Driving Systems and ADAS. Foretellix's Foretify? platform helps automotive, trucking, and mining customers to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and accelerate time-to-market. Foretellix is headquartered in Israel, with US, Europe, and Asia offices. For more information, visit www.foretellix.com.

