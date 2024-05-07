Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK: INKW) and Tocca Life Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TLIF) ("Tocca Life") to include Tocca Life Holding's subsidiaries, Be Climbing Inc. and Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, are pleased to announce a partnership to increase opportunities for health and wellness along with mental and physical clarity within the $4.5 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. This harmonious and symbiotic relationship promotes consumer marketing and branding within both companies with the U.S. being one of the world's fastest growing and highest revenue generating fitness markets in the industry.

Both companies focus on improved well-being for their customers. For Tocca Life, the focus on rock climbing and fitness holds numerous advantages. This includes cardiorespiratory fitness, strength building, brain power, mental health, and confidence according to a February 16, 2023 Time Magazine article. For Greene Concepts, its BE WATER brand provides a convenient, values-oriented solution to encourage water consumption and benefits for the body to include joint lubrication, oxygen delivery throughout the body, and mineral/nutrient accessibility.

Stephen Carnes, President and CEO of Tocca Life Holdings, highlights, "Be Climbing will become a centerpiece attraction in the greatest vacation destination in the world, Orlando, Florida. As we prepare to open our new state of the art 30,000 square foot indoor climbing center covering a 7-acre landscape (the largest in the state of Florida), we currently operate a 10,000 square foot facility, the Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, Orlando's only full-service indoor climbing facility. We experience and project incredible company growth and our status is justified by the current number of climbing gyms in the U.S. (622) which has grown by 76% since 2014 with the U.S. climbing market experiencing tremendous revenue generation. The indoor rock climbing industry is exploding with growth after the sport made its first debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which took place in 2021 due to the pandemic. Rock Climbing has now been officially added as an Olympic sport and will be part of the program in both the upcoming Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The Olympic presence along with increased national and international participation and spending for the sport are expected to surge industry revenues for years to come."

Mr. Carnes continues, "Greene Concepts' BE WATER artesian spring water brand is the new sponsor for Aiguille's monthly newsletter and will be prominently featured in our May issue as a premier hydration solution for Aiguille and Be Climbing. This connection builds a larger platform for both Greene Concepts and Tocca Life Holdings. BE WATER is also the new official beverage of Be Climbing. My plan is to expand our number of climbing gyms nationally, making rock climbing accessible and enjoyable for everyone. While Be Climbing grows because of increased interest in rock climbing both nationally and internationally, BE WATER will continue to grow with its recent award to sell BE WATER at Walmart's brick and mortar stores. A rise in the tide lifts all boats and both Tocca Life and Greene Concepts will profit from each other's growth and health provisions to our customer base."

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "I am incredibly proud to be connected with Tocca Life Holdings and its focus on health and wellness in the Florida area. Being associated with Tocca Life, our BE WATER brand will reach new consumers that prioritize healthier beverage choices along with convenience. The U.S. bottled water market was $44.6 billion in 2023 while remaining the country's most popular beverage. Our water is sourced in the U.S. at our Marion, North Carolina bottling plant and the positive values listed on our label (Be Generous, Be Kind, Be Strong, Be Good, Be Courageous, Be Aware, and Be Patient) invoke vitality, strength, mindfulness, and self-actualization. As we rollout to Walmart, our growth will continue and complement our long-term connection with Be Climbing as a valued and strategic partner."

The global climbing gym market was valued at $2.91 billion in 2023 and anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% between 2023 - 2031 and expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2031 according to Transparency Market Research.

The global bottled water market size was estimated at $303.95 billion in 2022 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 - 2030 according to Grand View Research.

About Tocca Life Holdings, Inc.

About Tocca Life Holdings, Inc.: Tocca Life Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TLIF) is a holding company focused on the acquisition and development of businesses in the health and wellness industry. The company owns and operates subsidiaries, including Be Climbing Inc. and Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, both of which are dedicated to providing top-quality indoor rock climbing experiences.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

