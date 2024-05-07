Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2024 | 16:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen IA Invest - Admission to trading

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 14 May 2024. 



ISIN      DK0062842217              
--------------------------------------------------------
Name      IA Invest Furesø Globale Kvalitetsaktier
--------------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS     
--------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  335252                 
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name   IAIFGK                 
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                   
--------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                   
--------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
