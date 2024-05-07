Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen IA Invest - Admission to trading

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 14 May 2024. ISIN DK0062842217 -------------------------------------------------------- Name IA Invest Furesø Globale Kvalitetsaktier -------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 335252 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name IAIFGK -------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66