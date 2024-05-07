Recycled Elastomers Market worth USD 20.2 Billion to 2031 - Latest Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Recycled Elastomers Market - (By Material Type (Synthetic and Natural), Synthetic Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Thermoset (Recycled Rubber, Recycled Polyurethane, and Other Thermosets), Thermoplastic (Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV), and Other Thermoplastics), Application (Automotive, Industrial Facilities, Healthcare, Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, and Other Application)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Recycled Elastomers Market is valued at US$9.5 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 20.2 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Recycling elastomers is to lessen the amount of trash that ends up in landfills and the damage that trash can do to the environment. They describe a class of elastic polymers made from materials that consumers once used.

A growing number of items in the automotive, construction, and sports equipment industries are made with recycled elastomers. This includes tyres, insulating materials, flooring, and athletic surfaces. Demand for recycled elastomers is driven up by expansion in these industries.

In addition, the market for recycled elastomers is expected to grow because eco-friendly elastomers are seeing increased demand across a range of industries, driving up their demand in particular. Companies are getting elastomer products recycled because people are becoming more aware of the benefits of recycling and because it's the greatest alternative to save money and time.

Elastomeric scraps, including gaskets and tyres, are the building blocks of recycled elastomers. There are a number of environmental benefits to recycling, including a decrease in the need for raw resources and less trash deposited on land. Also, recycled elastomers are now more viable and high-quality than ever before, which opens up a world of possibilities in industries like construction, sports equipment, and automobiles, thereby boosting market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Recycled Elastomers Market:

Genan Holding Ltd.

GRP LTD

Kraton Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Liberty Tier Recycling, LLC

J. Allcock & Sons Ltd

Austin Rubber Company, LLC

Tire Disposal & Recycling

Monmouth Rubber & Plastics

Audia Elastomers

Rubberfrom Recycled Products, LLC

Rubber Green

Emanual Tier, LLC

ExxonMobil

Zeon Corporation

Versalis S.p.A.

Dow, Inc.,

PolyOne Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Texnor Apex Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Kraiburg TPE

RTP Company

Hexpol TPE

Avient

Other Market Players

Recycled Elastomers Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 9.5 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 20.2 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 10.1 % from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, Volume (KT) and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Material Type, Synthetic Type, Thermoset, Thermoplastic, And Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing demand for recycled elastomers because of sustainable materials is being increasingly adopted by industry in response to rising environmental consciousness regarding concerns like pollution and landfill trash. For environmental reasons, governments throughout the world are getting tougher with waste management and recycling laws in an effort to boost demand for recovered elastomers, which help lessen the environmental impact of new rubber production. Because of the regulatory climate, more and more enterprises and municipalities are adopting it in their pursuit of sustainability, and the reduction of carbon footprints and advancements in technology, recycled elastomer manufacture has become more efficient and of higher quality, which is driving the market growth.

Challenges:

The current state of elastomer recycling technology needs to be able to recover enough materials to satisfy the demanding requirements of specific applications. Recycled elastomers are not up to par for usage in high-end applications due to process limitations that compromise their purity and other desirable qualities. In addition, manufacturers feel uncertain due to the absence of clear norms on the use and quality of recycled elastomers. Moreover, installation and maintenance of recycled elastomer systems can be trickier compared to other options, which hinders the market's growth.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific recycled elastomers market is anticipated to record a large market share in revenue. It is estimated to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because there is a significant push towards sustainability, strict environmental legislation, and regional technology breakthroughs that have made elastomer recycling more efficient and practical, which are factors expected to increase the growth of the recycled elastomers market in the region. Besides, North America had a remarkable share in the market due to the building industry using recycled elastomers, businesses embracing sustainable methods, and a well-established system for collecting and processing recycled materials, and the constant technical advances to grow the global recycled elastomers market.

Recent Developments:

In April 2023, KRAIBURG TPE introduced its environmentally friendly THERMOLAST® R TPE for the Asia Pacific region. The TPE series incorporated a maximum of 35% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, with the amount varying depending on the hardness. The latest environmentally-friendly thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) have been introduced to the consumer market and adopted by The First Thai Brush Co. Ltd, Thailand's prominent toothbrush producer, for their innovative Victory toothbrush.

In July 2023, Avient Corporation introduced two new reSound REC Recycled Content Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs). The latest grades for car interior applications were developed using post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, offering a more environmentally friendly thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) alternative that erforms similarly to conventional TPEs.

Segmentation of Recycled Elastomers Market-

By Material Type-

Synthetic

Natural

By Synthetic Type-

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By Thermoset-

Recycled Rubber

Recycled Polyurethane

Others

By Thermoplastic-

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV)

Others

By Application-

Automotive

Industrial Facilities

Healthcare

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

