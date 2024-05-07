Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - First Interim Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared its first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 of 2.5 pence per ordinary share. The first interim dividend will be paid on 28 June 2024 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 31 May 2024.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 30 May 2024.

7 May 2024

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323