Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2024 | 16:34
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conditional admission to trading of Holm Bank AS bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-07 16:28 CEST --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 7th,
2024, to conditionally approve the application of Holm Bank AS and to admit the
issued bonds to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after
the following conditions have been met: 

 -- The offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Company Description and the results of the offering have been
   disclosed;

 -- Offered securities have been transferred to the securities accounts of
   investors in Estonian Securities Register;

 -- After meeting the conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective
   report to the Exchange.


If the abovementioned conditions are met the first trading date of securities
will be published separately. 

Holm Bank AS is advised by Certified Adviser advokaadibüroo Sorainen.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.