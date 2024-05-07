Conditional admission to trading of Holm Bank AS bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-07 16:28 CEST -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 7th, 2024, to conditionally approve the application of Holm Bank AS and to admit the issued bonds to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions have been met: -- The offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Company Description and the results of the offering have been disclosed; -- Offered securities have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register; -- After meeting the conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the Exchange. If the abovementioned conditions are met the first trading date of securities will be published separately. Holm Bank AS is advised by Certified Adviser advokaadibüroo Sorainen. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.